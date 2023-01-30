Read full article on original website
Operations suspended Monday, January 30, for Fort Leonard Wood
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (Jan. 30, 2023) — Due to hazardous road conditions and inclement weather, normal operations on Fort Leonard Wood for Monday, Jan. 30, have been suspended for all personnel who are not critical and or essential — as previously identified by supervisors. Mission essential personnel...
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
Missouri Soldiers Deploying Overseas
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, February 1st, 2023
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES LANDOWNERS TO LOG PRESCRIBED BURNS
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Prescribed Fire Council (MPFC) encourage landowners, land managers, and others who conduct prescribed burns on private land to “Log Your Burn” through the MPFC website. Prescribed fire, or controlled burning, is an affordable and effective management tool to accomplish...
Something smells in Barry County
A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?
It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri laws
The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined forces with families whose relatives died in a work zone crash. They confronted politicians to save others from their pain.
Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone
There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
OATS Transit is more than a ride
The buses, vans, and shuttles fill essential need across Missouri. In 87 counties around Missouri, OATS Transit buses, vans and shuttles crisscross the city streets, highways and rural roads, five days each week, and 357 days per year. Last year, OATS Transit provided 1 million rides across 11 million miles....
Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts
A Missouri House committee heard a bill Wednesday that seeks to give school districts a way to recruit educators into “hard-to-staff” positions – though some worried it could have ill effects on teachers of popular subjects. State Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, told the Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee that his legislation has the […] The post Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Considering Eliminating Photo Permit Fees at State Parks
The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking to scrap permits and fees for commercial photographers in state parks and conservation areas. The move comes after the conservation department received considerable complaints from “hobby” photographers and videographers who criticized the permit fees for being too expensive. According to Fox2Now,...
Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention
(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
Missouri unveils plans to fight hypoxic dead zones in the Gulf of Mexico
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri and 11 other states bordering the Mississippi River are working together to address the different factors that together create seasonal dead zones in the Gulf of Mexico. Each partner state has developed and announced specific strategies that will be implemented over time using targeted federal funding. Last month, Missouri unveiled its state work plan to fight the dead zones and also received its first year of funding totaling nearly $1 million.
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
An investigation looking into an oversight void in Missouri's grooming industry after the dog had to be put down seven days after an accident at a Springfield grooming salon.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 30th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Beginning this Wednesday, Ameren Missouri customers will pay more for electricity use. The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved the increase that begins February 1. For the average user, the fuel adjustment rate is currently $2.70. The new rate will increase to $6.27 for the average user. The commission says the fuel adjustment charges are intended to help companies deal with volatility in fuel pricing. Ameren Missouri provides service to about 1.3 million electric customers in central and eastern Missouri.
The ‘Creepiest Hike in Missouri’ is Allegedly Near a Ghost Town
I must state from the beginning I don't completely agree with the "creepiness" description of this Missouri trail. It's been declared the "creepiest hike in Missouri" that allegedly takes hikers by the remnants of a ghost town - allegedly. Only In Your State just did an interesting feature on the...
Conservation Department looking to eliminate permits, fees for photography at conservation areas
The Missouri Department of Conservation is thinking about getting rid of permits and fees for commercial photographers in conservation areas after hearing complaints from the public.
GOVERNOR PARSON GRANTS 18 PARDONS FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY
Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri for the month of January 2023. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
On Your Side: See the new twist on the warrant scam
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol does not want you to fall for a scam with a new twist. Troopers say these crooks claim to be with the patrol. They say you have a warrant for your arrest. Here’s the twist. The scammers use an app to make...
