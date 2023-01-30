ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

1 barbell and this beginner-friendly workout to build full-body strength

By Matt Kollat
T3
T3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rurq_0kVp2MW000

Barbells are one of the most intimidating home gym equipment, as people often associate them with bodybuilders and powerlifters. They can be a powerful ally in the battle for strength; better still, they aren't as scary once you start using them. This beginner barbell workout is an excellent place to start if you want to build strength using only a barbell. It takes only 25 minutes and works all the muscles in your body for maximum calorie-burning and strength-building potential.

Strength training has several benefits . It can help you lose belly fat, build muscle, boost metabolism and more. It can even decrease the risk of falls, lower the risk of injury and promotes mobility and flexibility (contrary to popular belief). Truth be told, you don't have to use a barbell to enjoy these benefits, but adding a barbell to your home gym setup might be a good idea, nevertheless. Haven't got one yet? Check out T3's best barbell guide for more info.

This workout consists of a warm-up, three supersets and a cool-down. Supersets are multiple (often two) exercises performed in quick succession (i.e. without rest) to maximise muscle activation and reduce workout time. The supersets in this beginner barbell workout don't target the same muscles, so you don't have to worry about pushing them to their limits. And since it's a beginner workout, we recommend using the bar only for most exercises; if you fancy making the session, add some bumper plates to your setup (here are the best weight plates ). The workout is structured as such:

  • Warm-up
  • Open Book (1min)
  • Glute Bridges (12 reps)
  • Hollow Hold (30 sec)
  • Workout
  • Superset 1
  • 3 rounds, 1 min rest after each round
  • Barbell Shoulder Press (10 reps)
  • Lateral Lunge to Back Lunge (4 reps)
  • Superset 2
  • 3 rounds, 1min rest after each round
  • Barbell Squat (10 reps)
  • Inchworm (6 reps)
  • Superset 3
  • 3 rounds, 1 min rest after each round.
  • Barbell Curls (40 sec; as many reps as possible/AMRAP)
  • Cooldown
  • Forearm Stretch (30 sec)
  • Child’s Pose (30 sec)

Barbells come in many shapes and sizes, and if you like kitting out your home gym with gear that takes up less space but doesn't compromise on workout quality, we recommend the Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar ; this adjustable barbell includes an E-Z bar as well as a barrel, making it suitable for arm workouts as well as full-body workouts . Finally, we recommend checking out the best barbell workout (for reference).

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

A 10-Step, No-Equipment Workout for a Full-Body Burn

We love going to the gym, but sometimes life gets busy and the only way to squeeze in a sweat is at home between appointments, pick-ups and meetings galore. But since most of us don’t keep a squat rack next to the china cabinet, a no-equipment workout featuring bodyweight moves is a great way to tone, tighten and even strengthen our muscles (without lifting a single dumbbell).
boxrox.com

How To Get Big Legs Without Squats – Unstoppable Power, Strength and Muscle

Is it possible to improve your lower body’s athleticism and strength without doing the most basic movement? Yes, it is. Find out how to get big legs without squats below. For any reason, some people prefer to stay away from squats when it comes to leg workouts. It could be because of problems on their back, mobility, neck, or even shoulder or elbow difficulties when holding the barbell before squatting. So how to get big legs without squats? John Meadows explained how.
OHIO STATE
boxrox.com

How to Get Great Six Pack Abs in 22 Days (2023 Ab Workout)

Kickstart your 2023 by learning how to get great six pack abs in 22 days. This intelligent and challenging program has been devised by Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X. “If you want to get six pack abs without any equipment and you’re not sure what ab workout to do, then this is the one for you. This six pack workout is designed to do two things in only 22 days. The first is to train your abs they way they should be in order to get stronger abs. Your upper abs, lower abs, and obliques will be trained through their functions to most effectively hit them.”
boxrox.com

How to Lose All Your Stubborn Belly Fat in 3 Steps

Discover how to lose all your stubborn belly fat in 3 steps. Losing weight is easier for some than others. However, losing your belly fat is difficult for most people, as this is one of the last areas where you start losing weight because that is just how biology works.
ktalnews.com

Best equipment for strength training

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the variety of strength-training equipment, it can be intimidating to choose the best ones to meet your fitness goals and budget. Besides the traditional pieces, like dumbbells and barbells, there is a range of other gear like Bosu balls, resistance bands, and suspension trainers.
MedicineNet.com

Can Celery Juice Help You Lose Weight and Belly Fat?

Many people drink celery juice for weight loss. Celery is a popular vegetable that has few calories and is rich in nutrients like fiber. It is a healthy addition to your diet if you’re trying to limit your calorie intake. Read on to learn more about celery juice and...
wdfxfox34.com

What to Eat After a Workout

Originally Posted On: https://fitnesscfgyms.com/exercise/what-to-eat-after-a-workout/. Working out is an important way to keep your body and mind healthy. In fact, the CDC recommends 150 minutes a week of moderate activity to keep yourself in tip-top shape. With all that working out, it’s necessary to give your body the fuel it needs....
CNET

12 Best Cardio Workouts

The best cardio workouts will get your heart rate up, help you burn calories and fat, and improve your muscle strength and endurance. This can include everything from running to dancing, HIIT workouts and swimming. Cardio workouts can benefit just about anyone, because the beauty of cardio is that there...
InsideHook

Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.

According to a recent study published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle, grip strength is “inversely associated with DNA methylation age acceleration”…which is science for better grip strength means healthier aging and living longer. It’s true — for years now, grip strength has demonstrated prognostic...
boxrox.com

How to Build a Better Booty and Injury Resistant Back with the Reverse Hyperextension

Welcome to the complete guide to the Reverse Hyperextension. The Reverse Hyperextension, or Reverse Hyper, is an effective posterior chain focused exercise that has shifted from the realm of Powerlifting into the mainstream fitness consciousness. Performed on a hyper machine, the movement is performed lying down and can be a...
Golf Digest

This is a big difference between good and bad golf swings—here's how to spot it

For generations, practically as long as golfers have been hitting golf balls, they've struggled with slices. It's a sad but unfortunate fact. If you're a higher handicap struggling with a pesky miss, it's probably one that moves from left-to-right. There are lots of reasons why, but one of the biggest...
T3

T3

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy