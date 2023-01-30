Read full article on original website
President Biden remarks on intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Billings for the first time
President Joe Biden has made his first public comment on the intelligence-gathering balloon that was seen over Billings. ABC News reports when asked if there were any plans to shoot down the balloon, Biden responded, "We're going to take care of it.”. UPDATE, FEB. 3 AT 6:24 PM:. Another Chinese...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:59 p.m. EST
Charles Kimbrough, who played anchor in 'Murphy Brown,' dies. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” has died. He was 86. The New York Times first reported his death and his son confirmed it Sunday to The Associated Press. He died Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. Kimbrough played newsman Jim Dial across the 10 seasons of CBS hit sitcom “Murphy Brown” between 1988 and 1998, earning an Emmy nomination in 1990 for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. He reprised the role for three episodes in the 2018 reboot. He was born May 23, 1936. His agents did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Tankers from Montana helped take down intelligence-seeking balloon off coast of South Carolina
The Department of Defense (DoD) shared more information on the intelligence-seeking balloon, after it was safely shot down using an F-22. When the balloon was over the coast of South Carolina, an F-22 Raptor fighter from the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, fired one AIM-9X Sidewinder missile at the balloon.
Report: China responds to U.S. decision to down intelligence-gathering balloon
The Associated Press is reporting China has responded to the United States’ decision to down the intelligence-gathering balloon. China said it reserves the right to “take further actions” and criticized the U.S. for “an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.”. China’s Ministry of...
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China's firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. Aside from the government response,...
Report: Another Chinese surveillance balloon traveling over Latin America
BILLINGS, Mont. - An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were...
Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease down below
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Chinese balloon drifting high above the U.S. and first revealed over Montana has created a buzz down below among residents who initially wondered what it was — and now wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by elected officials.
