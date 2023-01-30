Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
GTA RP streamer RatedEpicz responds to accusations of homophobia and emotional abuse
GTA RP streamer RatedEpicz has responded to accusations of emotional abuse and being homophobic throughout a two-year-long relationship. Facebook Gaming streamer RatedEpicz has come under fire after being accused of homophobia, and emotional abuse. The accusations were made by Twitch streamer ‘Megskii’ — who, in a now-deleted January 26 TwitLonger,...
dexerto.com
TikTokers come under fire for viral “begging” trend
Content creators who make viral “begging” for money TikToks are under scrutiny for using the trend for their personal gain. Recently a trend on TikTok exploded where content creators ask their viewers for money for a variety of needs like cars or debt, or because of occasions like their birthdays.
dexerto.com
Ethan Klein issues formal apology to QTCinderella after laughing at deepfake drama
Ethan Klein has issued a formal apology to Twitch star QTCinderella after bursting into laughter while watching her tearful response to a website selling inappropriate deepfakes of herself and other female broadcasters. On January 30, Twitch streamer Atrioc came under fire after getting caught purchasing explicit deepfakes of several high-profile...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert reveals how to “never lose” against akimbo pistols
Akimbo pistols dominate in Warzone 2, but the LA Guerillas TikTok taught a lesson in countering the overpowered weapon. Infinity Ward nerfed akimbo pistols in the Season 1 Reloaded update. Dual-wielding pistols deal less damage against armored opponents, yet players still gravitate toward using the fan-favorite weapon. WZ2’s new perk system contributes to its popularity.
dexerto.com
How many episodes of One Piece are there?
One Piece is one of the world’s most beloved and longest-running animes – but how many episodes are there and how long would it take you to watch the whole series, plus the movies?. One Piece is an anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s shonen manga. First published in...
dexerto.com
How to take the viral ‘what type of girl are you’ test on TikTok
There’s a new quiz making its rounds on TikTok, as users are going viral taking the ‘what type of girl are you’ test. Here’s everything to know about it. There have been several personality tests and quizzes blowing up on TikTok over the years, including things like the popular ‘Love Character‘ quiz and the more recent flower dating test.
dexerto.com
What does ‘side eye’ mean on TikTok?
There has been an increase of comments and videos on TikTok containing the phrase ‘side eye,’ which has baffled some users. If you’re confused about the term, here’s everything to know about the meaning of ‘side eye.’. TikTok has millions of users across the world,...
dexerto.com
Woman responds to “nasty” reactions after her Central Park proposal goes viral
An elaborate proposal in Central Park went viral on TikTok — but the gesture received “nasty” reactions online, prompting one half of the couple to speak out against negativity from social media. 28-year-old Linn Ekebom was delighted when her girlfriend, now fiance, went down on one knee...
dexerto.com
Will there be a Ginny and Georgia Season 3? Netflix updates
Will there be a Ginny and Georgia Season 3? The Netflix drama has been a huge hit for the streaming platform with its second season – but will there be a third?. Ginny and Georgia first hit Netflix in February last year. While receiving mixed reviews, its first season got a Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, with 52 million households said to have watched it within the first 28 days of release.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pro Sweet reveals “sad” reason he quit playing Ranked
Sweet is one of the premier names in all of Apex Legends and the former #1 Predator player has spilled the details of why he has quit playing Ranked entirely. There are few names more popular in the ALGS scene than Sweet. The NRG IGL has made his mark on the scene by being one of the most knowledgeable players in the world, and in some ways, by sharing that info with the rest of the community.
dexerto.com
xQc apologizes for viral Pokimane chair-sniffing ‘joke’ again amid Atrioc controversy
Almost six months after getting called out for sniffing Pokimane’s chair during a stream, content creator xQc has once again apologized for the viral incident on Twitch as the recent Atrioc controversy brought it all to the surface once more. During a recent stream, xQc spoke about the recent...
