ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Sharee B.

Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu

Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
CBS Denver

Proposed bill aims to end slaughter, human consumption of Colorado's wild horses

Americans' tax dollars ultimately fund the slaughter and human consumption of some wild horses from Colorado, advocates say. But a bill up for debate this legislative session in Colorado is aiming to put an end to that. The government program meant to manage wild mustangs in the American west has faced significant controversy. Federal tax dollars pay for the animals to be rounded up and removed from the wild, so the land they're designated to roam isn't overrun, and can be shared with local ranchers.Once the horses are removed from the wild, they end up in holding facilities. From there, they...
COLORADO STATE
gamblingnews.com

Greentube Now Approved in Connecticut under Its Latest License

The supplier of innovative content for the iGaming industry has secured a permit as an authorized Online Gaming Service Provider, issued by the state regulator. Connecticut Becomes Next iGaming Frontier for Greentube. The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has given the green light to the company, which has been building...
CONNECTICUT STATE
gamblingnews.com

NCPG Warns US iGaming States Fail to Meet RG Framework

On Monday, the Council released its 2022 report, probing into the compliance of states with its IRGS where iGaming is legal. Judging by the recent report, titled “US Online Responsible Gaming Regulations: An Evaluation Against National Council on Problem Gambling Standards,” the majority of states where online gambling activities are legal failed to meet the responsible gambling requirements standard for internet gambling activities set by the Council.
NEW JERSEY STATE
gamblingnews.com

ICE 2023 to Feature the Story of Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas

Representatives of Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas and San Manuel Casino in California will be among the thought leaders at the International Casino Conference on February 6, 2023, at ICE London 2023. Setting Foot in the Gambling Mecca. Laurens Vosloo, chief executive officer of San Manuel Casino at Yaamava’ Resort...
LAS VEGAS, NV
gamblingnews.com

Caesars Sportsbook and Casino Teams up with Konami Gaming

Per the terms of the new agreement, announced Wednesday, popular online slot games from Konami Gaming arrive for customers of the leading operator in Michigan, as well as New Jersey. As a result, players in the two states gain access to leading titles such as Quick Strike Online, All Aboard Dynamite Dash, and China Shores, among other leading tames.
MICHIGAN STATE
gamblingnews.com

Rivalry Expands Casino Offering by Adding New Games

On Monday, the company unveiled that it is expanding its casino products by delivering eight new games. The new content includes popular casino-style titles such as Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette and more. Thanks to the expansion, customers of the company will be able to access different single-player table games. Additionally, Rivalary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy