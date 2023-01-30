Read full article on original website
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu
Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
Las Vegas Strip Gets a Dangerous Warning
Covid, M-Pox, RSV, and other illnesses could not keep the Las Vegas Strip Resort Casinos down, but a new development might be a major problem.
Casino Refuses to Pay $42M to Woman Who Won Slots Game, Offers Steak Dinner Instead
A New York woman’s life changed (briefly) after she hit the jackpot at a Jamaica, Queens casino, but her dream soon turned to reality after what unfolded next. Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won $42 million at the Resorts World Casino. The win was the largest slot machine jackpot in US history, according to UNILAD.
Fireball whisky lawsuit: Lawyer details case against liquor producer
A woman is suing the maker of Fireball saying that it has created an almost nearly identical product to its well known cinnamon whisky product that doesn't actually contain whisky.
Traveler Documents His Stay at the 'Worst' Hotel in Las Vegas
The blacklight in the room was too much.
Proposed bill aims to end slaughter, human consumption of Colorado's wild horses
Americans' tax dollars ultimately fund the slaughter and human consumption of some wild horses from Colorado, advocates say. But a bill up for debate this legislative session in Colorado is aiming to put an end to that. The government program meant to manage wild mustangs in the American west has faced significant controversy. Federal tax dollars pay for the animals to be rounded up and removed from the wild, so the land they're designated to roam isn't overrun, and can be shared with local ranchers.Once the horses are removed from the wild, they end up in holding facilities. From there, they...
Greentube Now Approved in Connecticut under Its Latest License
The supplier of innovative content for the iGaming industry has secured a permit as an authorized Online Gaming Service Provider, issued by the state regulator. Connecticut Becomes Next iGaming Frontier for Greentube. The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has given the green light to the company, which has been building...
Amazing, New Jersey May Be One Of The Luckiest States To Play The Lottery In
I consider us an extremely lucky state, I mean we get to live near the beach and have fantastic food. However, what I really mean by that question is how lucky is New Jersey when it comes to playing the lottery. Anytime there's a big jackpot, I always buy a...
Largest Powerball lottery prize in the U.S. increases its figures
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, a new Powerball lottery jackpot drawing will be held in the United States. The administrators of this game announced on their website that $613 million dollars will be available.
Will New York Be The Next State To Get Digital Driver’s Licenses?
Will New York be the next state to issue digital driver's licenses to residents? You might be wondering what exactly a digital driver's license is and which states have allowed them. Let's take a look. What Is A Digital Driver's License?. As we move further and further into a technological...
NCPG Warns US iGaming States Fail to Meet RG Framework
On Monday, the Council released its 2022 report, probing into the compliance of states with its IRGS where iGaming is legal. Judging by the recent report, titled “US Online Responsible Gaming Regulations: An Evaluation Against National Council on Problem Gambling Standards,” the majority of states where online gambling activities are legal failed to meet the responsible gambling requirements standard for internet gambling activities set by the Council.
ICE 2023 to Feature the Story of Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas
Representatives of Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas and San Manuel Casino in California will be among the thought leaders at the International Casino Conference on February 6, 2023, at ICE London 2023. Setting Foot in the Gambling Mecca. Laurens Vosloo, chief executive officer of San Manuel Casino at Yaamava’ Resort...
Caesars Sportsbook and Casino Teams up with Konami Gaming
Per the terms of the new agreement, announced Wednesday, popular online slot games from Konami Gaming arrive for customers of the leading operator in Michigan, as well as New Jersey. As a result, players in the two states gain access to leading titles such as Quick Strike Online, All Aboard Dynamite Dash, and China Shores, among other leading tames.
Rivalry Expands Casino Offering by Adding New Games
On Monday, the company unveiled that it is expanding its casino products by delivering eight new games. The new content includes popular casino-style titles such as Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette and more. Thanks to the expansion, customers of the company will be able to access different single-player table games. Additionally, Rivalary...
Record-Setting Money Bet On Sports In Three States During 2022
With sports betting now permitted at three in-person locations in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, one report from The Action Network’s Darren Rovell on Tuesday morning might offer a glimpse of what’s to come. Rovell revealed that at least three states set records in 2022 for the amount of...
