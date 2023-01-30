Read full article on original website
Today's most important downgrades
Baird downgraded Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $86.00, noting that the company’s Q3 report last week highlighted continued solid execution, while disproving fears about "over-earning." Still, with the stock up 38% year-to-date, the firm is tempering its bullish view of the company's...
The Labor Market and the Stock Market
By the time you read this, the buzz of what the Fed did and Powell's presser will be over, at least for the day. We will not repeat the obvious. What we are way more focused on is the underlying reasons that the Fed, unless they are willing to goose rates to over 8%, will have little impact on the.
McDonald's sales, profit top estimates as inflation persists
(Reuters) -Higher menu prices and customer visits boosted McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) quarterly profit and sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, but shares fell when the burger chain warned inflation will weigh on margins in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.6% to $263.84 in U.S. trading, after...
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend. After establishing support at $1.08, bullish dominance prevails in the ADA market. A recent study indicates that the DOGE market is gloomy. Indicators suggest that the ADA price rise is coming to an end. Over the last 24...
Our 3-Part Strategy for 20%+ Dividend Growth in 2023
If 2022 taught us anything, it’s that we need to swing our portfolios away from this:. We’re Fading “Cardiac” Share-Price Action Like This. That’s the chart of “America’s ticker”—the SPDR® S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY)—last year. I call SPY “America’s ticker” because it’s by far the most popular way to track the S&P 500.
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
High interest rates to hold back gold's rally: Reuters poll
(Reuters) - Analysts and traders have significantly raised their predictions for gold prices but expect high interest rates to keep a lid on rallies, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gold tumbled from more than $2,000 an ounce to as low as $1,613.60 last year as rising interest rates pushed...
Price analysis 2/1: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
Bitcoin (BTC) gained about 40% in January, its best finish in the first month of the year since 2013. The sharp rally caused a change in sentiment and the futures markets which saw backwardation in November and December started trading at a healthy contango in January, according to Glassnode. Coming...
ExxonMobil gains following record profit, 'solid execution'
After starting the day lower following its fourth-quarter earnings, ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) shares gained momentum as trading continued after posting one of corporate America's biggest-ever annual profits. Shares last traded up 1.7%. The oil and gas group said it made $12.8 billion in the final quarter of the year, bringing total...
Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting
Investing.com -- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points...
BTC’s Price Rises as Market Reacts to the Fed Interest Rate Hike
© Reuters BTC’s Price Rises as Market Reacts to the Fed Interest Rate Hike. BTC’s price reached a high of $24,253.28 over the last 24 hours. Technical indicators on BTC’s 4-hour chart are showing bullish signs. BTC’s price may look to rise to the next resistance...
Natural gas plumbs 21-month low as weather forecasts show bottom still away
Investing.com -- There are signs the weather in the United States may be getting frightful at some point. But it don’t seem to be happening quick enough to stop the bears from driving natural gas futures down. The front-month March gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange’s Henry...
Pace of Mexican economic growth likely slowed in fourth quarter: Reuters poll
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economic expansion likely dipped in the final three months of last year, at a time of sluggish production activity in the United States, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. The United States is by far Mexico's top trading partner. Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) likely...
Gold pulls back as dollar advances ahead of Fed meeting
Investing.com -- Gold prices retreated on Tuesday, coming under pressure from a stronger dollar as caution kicked in ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, while broader metal markets also ticked lower. The yellow metal marked a slow start to the week ahead of the conclusion of a two-day...
Users Can Test Out Staked Ether Withdrawals Starting February 1
Users Can Test Out Staked Ether Withdrawals Starting February 1. Staked ETH withdrawals set to be implemented on February 1. Dubbed Zheijiang, this is part of the upcoming Shanghai upgrade. Developers have planned March 2023 release for the Shanghai upgrade. On February 1, developers of the Ethereum protocol will launch...
For ASEAN countries, IMF sees slower global growth outweighing China reopening
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund economists said on Tuesday that Singapore and other Southeast Asian economies are seeing downgrades to their 2023 growth outlooks because slowing global growth will outweigh the positive impact from China's economic reopening. Chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told a news briefing on the IMF's latest...
Bitcoin Soars Past $38k in Nigeria as BTC Premiums Exceed 60%
© Reuters. Bitcoin Soars Past $38k in Nigeria as BTC Premiums Exceed 60%. Bitcoin prices in Nigeria are 61% higher than on exchanges like Binance at press time. Nigeria’s Central Bank announced the replacement of its 1,000, 500, and 200 naira notes last October. The apex bank restricted...
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone. According to Gary Cordone, New York organizations are coming for crypto. These companies are allegedly devoting large amounts of resources to their operations. Cordone emphasizes the importance of collaboration and networking. Gary Cordone, the CEO of the Florida Blockchain Business Association...
U.S. execs sound a note of caution even as earnings outstrip estimates
CHICAGO/DETROIT (Reuters) -The companies that produce goods at the heart of the U.S. consumer economy - SUVs, washing machines, heavy equipment and hamburgers - kept rolling along at the end of 2022. But corporate executives on conference calls were guarded in their comments on Tuesday, noting solid demand while simultaneously...
