CoinTelegraph
Overstock-funded tZERO Crypto exchange will shut down March 6
The tZERO Crypto exchange, whose majority owner is Overstock, will shut down on March 6, the company announced via Twitter on Feb. 3. The company says that it will continue to focus on its regulated securities products after the shutdown, as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulators clarify the legal status of crypto assets.
CoinTelegraph
Visa's crypto strategy targets stablecoin settlements
Payment company Visa is seeking to build a "muscle memory" to settlements, aiming to allow customers to convert digital assets to fiat currencies on its platform, according to the company's head of crypto division Cuy Sheffield at the StarkWare Sessions 2023. "We've been testing how to actually accept settlement payments...
CoinTelegraph
$20K Bitcoin may return, says analyst as US unemployment hits 54-year low
Bitcoin (BTC) fell prior to the Feb. 3 Wall Street open as fresh United States economic data came in “hot hot hot.”. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it erased gains from earlier in the day to center on $23,000 support. The pair reacted negatively...
CoinTelegraph
DeFi enjoys a prolific start to 2023: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. 2023 started on a bullish note for the entire crypto market, including the DeFi ecosystem, with most of the tokens posting double-digit gains...
CoinTelegraph
Core Scientific to hand over 27K rigs to pay $38M debt
Crypto mining firm Core Scientific made a deal with the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) to pay off an outstanding debt of $38.6 million by handing over more than 27,000 mining machines used as collateral. In a court filing, the company said the mining rigs were no longer essential...
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research wallet receives $13M from Bitfinex, other sources
Nearly $13 million has been moved into the consolidation wallet of bankrupt crypto trading firm Alameda Research in just 24 hours, data from blockchain security firm PeckShield revealed on Feb. 2. The address received $6 million in Tether (USDT) and $2.5 million in Ether (ETH) from the hot wallet of...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum (ETH) price is aiming for $1,800 in February — Here is why
Ether (ETH) has been struggling with the $1,680 resistance since Jan. 20. Still, the ascending triangle pattern and improvements in investor sentiment in ETH derivatives provides hope that Ether price could reach $1,800 or higher by the end of February. This, of course, depends on how the Ether price behaves as it reaches the pattern deadline by mid-February.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin’s big month: Did US institutions prevail over Asian retail traders?
Bitcoin experienced the second-strongest January in its history — and the best since 2013 — rising nearly 40% amid wide reports that institutional investors were back on board. Zhong Yang Chan, head of research at CoinGecko, told Cointelegraph that there were “net institutional inflows into digital asset funds...
CoinTelegraph
Is it possible to achieve financial freedom with Bitcoin?
Over the last 14 years, investors have been attracted to Bitcoin (BTC) for many reasons — from being a potential solution to the economic woes of the existing fiat economic system to reaching the unbanked and diversifying portfolios. However, a large portion of the general public sees Bitcoin as a gateway to financial freedom amid growing fiat inflation and geopolitical uncertainties.
CoinTelegraph
Why did Bitcoin price go down today? BTC traders brace for $23K retest
Bitcoin (BTC) headed toward $23,000 on Feb. 3, after a night of losses erased bulls’ latest progress. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting lows of $23,329 on Bitstamp. The pair had come off a second trip above the $24,000 mark at the Feb. 2 Wall...
CoinTelegraph
Only 4 people controlled Tether Holdings as of 2018: Report
Just four men controlled 86% of stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings Limited as of 2018, according to documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal in connection with United States authorities investigations. Probes by the New York Attorney General’s office and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission into Tether Holdings in 2021 exposed...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto-related enforcement actions by US states rose sharply in 2022: Report
The number of crypto-related enforcement actions in the United States grew notably in 2022, according to a survey released by blockchain risk monitoring firm Solidus Labs. Both federal and state regulators broke records for enforcement actions. There were 58 actions carried out by the four main U.S. federal agencies engaged...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin pro traders warm up the $24K level, suggesting that the current BTC rally has legs
On Feb. 1 and Feb 2. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price surpassed even the most bullish price projections after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. Even though Fed chair Jerome Powell told investors not to wait for interest rate cuts in 2023, during...
CoinTelegraph
Binance re-enters South Korea with GOPAX exchange
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance is coming back to South Korea with a new acquisition of the local crypto trading platform Gopax. Binance has acquired a majority stake in the Digital Currency Group-backed Gopax, re-entering South Korea after exiting the market two years ago, the company officially announced on Feb. 3. The funding for the transaction came from a finance-initiated investment project known as the Industry Recovery Initiative, to which Binance pledged $1 billion.
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy says no plans to stop trading BTC as paper loss hits $1.3B
Software analytics company MicroStrategy recorded a paper loss of over a billion dollars on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in 2022 but says it has no plans to stop trading the digital asset. MicroStrategy released its 2022 Q4 and year-end earnings on Feb. 2 showing the recorded impairment charges on its...
CoinTelegraph
Protocol Labs, Chainalysis and Bittrex add to crypto layoff season
Several crypto firms have made job cuts this week amid the ongoing crypto winter, retaining “impactful” employees as they prepare for a “longer downturn.”. At least 216 jobs were slashed between three crypto firms — open-source software laboratory Protocol Labs, blockchain data firm Chainalysis and cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex, with reductions of 89, 83 and 44 employees respectively.
CoinTelegraph
Value of WisdomTree’s crypto holdings fell 61.9% in Q4
United States fund manager WisdomTree saw the value of its digital asset holdings decline sharply in the fourth quarter, reflecting the prolonged bear market in Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. WisdomTree’s cryptocurrency funds held $136 million worth of assets as of Dec. 31, 2022, down from $163 million at the...
CoinTelegraph
Porsche NFT trading volume nears $5M: Nifty Newsletter, Jan 25–31
In this week’s newsletter, read about how Moonbirds founder Kevin Rose lost nonfungible tokens (NFTs) worth more than $1.1 million. Find out why an NFT collector is suing NFT marketplace OpenSea over locking his account for three months and how the Porsche NFT collection gained almost $5 million in sales volume, despite a failed launch. In other news, find out how NFT trademarks could potentially be a reliable signal for NFT traders. Lastly, professionals within the Web3 space shared various ways to combat NFT theft.
CoinTelegraph
Australia introduces classification for crypto assets
Following the global regulatory race, Australia opened the public consultation on its own taxonomy of crypto assets. The national regulators propose to distinguish four major types of products related to the crypto industry. On Feb. 3, the Australian Treasury released a consultation paper on “token mapping,” announcing it as a...
CoinTelegraph
Shiba Inu price rebounds 100% after record lows against Dogecoin — more upside ahead?
The Shiba Inu (SHIB) price was at the lowest versus its top rival, Dogecoin (DOGE), in November 2022. Three months later, the dynamics have flipped. On Feb. 4, 2023, the SHIB/DOGE pair reached 0.00001638 DOGE, up almost 100% three months after bottoming out at 0.00000993 DOGE, its lowest level on record.
