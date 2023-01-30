ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone As Nasdaq Record Gains For Fourth Straight Week

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "Greed" zone on Friday after stocks closed mostly higher on Friday.

The Nasdaq index gained around 4.3% last week, notching gains for the fourth straight week. The tech-heavy index is also on course to record its best monthly performance since July.

Shares of American Express Company AXP gained more than 10% on Friday despite a top-and bottom-line miss. Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares climbed 11% on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

The Dow closed higher by around 29 points to 33,978.08 on Thursday. The S&P 500 gained 0.25% to 4,070.56, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.95% to settle at 11,621.71 in the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Whirlpool Corporation WHR, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP and NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI today.

At a current reading of 69.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, compared to a previous reading of 69.0.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

