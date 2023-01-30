Even AMBER alerts blaring from various phones in the audience could not stop the magic that was Cecille McLorin Salvant. Salvant — a composer, singer and visual artist — performed soulful jazz and blues Saturday night with bandmates Sullivan Fortner, on piano; Marvin Sewell, on guitar; Alexa Tarantino, on flute and Keita Ogawa, on percussion. The combo performed numbers from her rhapsodic Nonesuch Records debut album, “Ghost Song,” which was funded with a MacArthur Fellowship and created during the early days of the pandemic. In fact, Salvant’s was the first Stanford Live show to be canceled when the pandemic began, as her original performance was supposed to be in March 2020.

