Scores of fans lined up on the outside hallways of Maples Pavilion after the game between the No. 3-ranked Stanford women’s basketball team (21-2, 9-1 Pac-12) and Oregon (14-7, 5-5 Pac-12) — men, women and children alike, all eagerly waiting their turn to meet the Stanford players, each of whom were lined up along a makeshift long table in position and ready to sign autographs. Junior forward Cameron Brink and sophomore forward Brooke Demetre, fresh off a postgame presser, rushed to take their places at the table’s end, saving some of the best for last for Stanford in this match versus Oregon in which the Cardinal prevailed 62-54.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO