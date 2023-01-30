Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal LossOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Francisco 49ers Lose CoachOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Related
Stanford Daily
Texas Takedown: Stanford defeats A&M, advances to ITA Indoor Championships
On Monday, No. 18 Stanford men’s tennis (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) took down Texas A&M (1-2, 0-0 SEC), securing their spot in the 2023 ITA Men’s National Team Indoor Championship, which will be held in Chicago on Feb. 17-20. To claim the championship, Stanford will have to win four...
Stanford Daily
Brink’s brilliant triple-double block party paves the way to Stanford win
Scores of fans lined up on the outside hallways of Maples Pavilion after the game between the No. 3-ranked Stanford women’s basketball team (21-2, 9-1 Pac-12) and Oregon (14-7, 5-5 Pac-12) — men, women and children alike, all eagerly waiting their turn to meet the Stanford players, each of whom were lined up along a makeshift long table in position and ready to sign autographs. Junior forward Cameron Brink and sophomore forward Brooke Demetre, fresh off a postgame presser, rushed to take their places at the table’s end, saving some of the best for last for Stanford in this match versus Oregon in which the Cardinal prevailed 62-54.
Stanford Daily
Photo Gallery: Throwback — Stanford amidst drought
With the current climate and downpour of atmospheric rivers for weeks on end, it becomes difficult to remember that our school and state were ever in a drought. On Oct. 1, 2022, California entered its fourth year of extreme drought; all counties in the state, including Santa Clara County, are under drought emergency proclamations, according to the official website of the State of California.
Stanford Daily
From the Community | Not IDEAL — Speech and education at Stanford
Last Thursday the Faculty Senate heard a presentation on the Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative and heard a discussion about the potential harm that could come out of it. In her remarks, Provost Persis Drell insisted that EHLI had nothing to do with the IDEAL initiative, but with all respect, I beg to differ slightly from the Provost—I believe that at least the basic spirit of EHLI has everything to do with IDEAL.
Stanford Daily
GSC mourns the loss of Tyre Nichols, develops plans to boost enrollment in Stanford’s Teaching Kitchen
The Graduate Student Council (GSC) honored the memory of the late Tyre Nichols and discussed strategies to boost graduate student engagement with Stanford’s Teaching Kitchen classes during its Tuesday meeting. Emily Schell, GSC co-chair and fifth-year developmental and psychological sciences Ph.D. student, opened the meeting by observing a moment...
Stanford Daily
Photo Gallery: Lake Lagunita Lives!
Photos by Leo Glikbarg, Megan King, Ananya Navale, Audrey Nguyen-Hoang, Monique Ouk, and Avni Vats. Lake Lagunita draws the attention of the Stanford community to its banks, being full of water after more than 20 years. The lake brings an abundance of wildlife and becomes a new source of entertainment on campus.
Stanford Daily
Stanford community groups express concerns on expected affirmative action ban
Community groups at Stanford have expressed significant worry over the Supreme Court’s upcoming decisions on Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. Presidents and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina, which experts predict would hinder colleges’ efforts to ensure more diverse student bodies and provide more equitable financial aid programs.
Stanford Daily
Stanford police under scrutiny after drawing gun on Black man
This article contains descriptions of policing, anti-Black racism and gun violence. Jessica Stovall, a fifth-year Ph.D. student, was listening to an audiobook while taking a walk on campus late Saturday night when she said she heard the words “put your hands up” shouted loud enough to “pierce” through her headphones.
Stanford Daily
The Daily takes the aux: January 2023 music staff picks
Don’t know what to listen to? The Stanford Daily is here to help. We have compiled a playlist of our staff’s latest jams. Listen to our picks, and check out our article to learn more about the recommendations. Blvck Hippie — If you feel alone at parties (Recommended...
Comments / 0