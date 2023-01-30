ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

live5news.com

Day 8: Court convenes Wednesday for 4th day of testimony

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Testimony in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is expected to begin Wednesday with a focus on a potential key piece of evidence: a cellphone video recorded by Murdaugh’s son. Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney, is standing trial for the two killings at the family’s Colleton...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Two men charged after murder of transgender woman in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter has been charged with a hate crime for the murder of a Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial

Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present evidence to the jury that investigators will likely later […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Day 7: Testimony to resume with questions over Murdaugh statement in interview

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - When the Alex Murdaugh murder trial continues Tuesday morning, the defense will cross-examine a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigator. Murdaugh, a disbarred Lowcountry attorney, is standing trial for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. The trial will resume...
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating Monday afternoon shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in the Hollywood area. Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a male victim was shot at a home off Highway 162 around 1:00 p.m. The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have […]
HOLLYWOOD, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man recently killed while at a Moncks Corner bar. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday at 1:17 a.m. for a homicide at Bar 52, which is at 207 Davishill Lane in Moncks Corner. ABC News 4 reported that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said […] The post Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in triple shooting at Moncks Corner bar

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man shot and killed at a bar in Moncks Corner Friday night. The coroner's office identified the victim as Ryan Joseph Bukoskey, 36, of Moncks Corner. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Bar...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Person arrested after Rivers Ave. pursuit, deputies say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pursuit on Rivers Avenue ended with a crash and an arrest on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Rivers Avenue and Eagle Drive shortly after 3 p.m. The driver fled the scene, and the deputy pursued the vehicle.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

