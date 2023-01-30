Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Day 8: Court convenes Wednesday for 4th day of testimony
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Testimony in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is expected to begin Wednesday with a focus on a potential key piece of evidence: a cellphone video recorded by Murdaugh’s son. Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney, is standing trial for the two killings at the family’s Colleton...
Two men charged after murder of transgender woman in Allendale County
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter has been charged with a hate crime for the murder of a Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities […]
abcnews4.com
N. Charleston man cuts victim's throat, charged with attempted murder: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a suspect that allegedly cut a man's throat on Tuesday night. NCDP responded to Bolton Street around 8:27 p.m. regarding a potential aggravated assault. When officers arrived at the home, two men were sitting on the couch, and one was...
abcnews4.com
Suspect vehicle recovered in Adams Run after Monday shooting; alleged shooter at large
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man injured in the Hollywood area of the county on Monday. Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Highway 162 shortly before 1 p.m. and found a man...
live5news.com
Day 9: Judge to decide whether jury will hear of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The judge overseeing the murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is expected to rule Thursday whether to allow the state to admit evidence of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes. Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of...
live5news.com
Cellphone videos played, son’s best friends take stand in Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC ) - A pair of videos recorded by Paul Murdaugh the night he and his mother were killed was a focus of testimony as his father, Alex Murdaugh, stands trial for their deaths. The elder Murdaugh, 54, is charged with murder in the deaths of his wife,...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man used spy camera to secretly record pre-teen, teen girls for 6 days, AG says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina manis headed to prison for a number of child sex charges and secretly recording four pre-teen and teen girls for a 6-day period, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Seth Bruce, of Greenville County, has been sentenced to 10 years...
abcnews4.com
N. Charleston man arrested with AK-47 pistol, stash of guns in car in West Ashley: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing charges after he was found with several loaded firearms in his car while driving in West Ashley Tuesday evening, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Lionel Singleton, 36, is charged with three counts of...
Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial
Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present evidence to the jury that investigators will likely later […]
live5news.com
Day 7: Testimony to resume with questions over Murdaugh statement in interview
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - When the Alex Murdaugh murder trial continues Tuesday morning, the defense will cross-examine a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigator. Murdaugh, a disbarred Lowcountry attorney, is standing trial for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. The trial will resume...
Deputies investigating Monday afternoon shooting in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in the Hollywood area. Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a male victim was shot at a home off Highway 162 around 1:00 p.m. The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have […]
Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man recently killed while at a Moncks Corner bar. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday at 1:17 a.m. for a homicide at Bar 52, which is at 207 Davishill Lane in Moncks Corner. ABC News 4 reported that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said […] The post Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Woman, 58, accused of tying up and beating two men over stolen church vehicle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was arrested Sunday morning after a witness reported seeing two people who were tied up and being beaten in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a location off Reynolds Avenue after a caller said they observed the assault of two people who […]
live5news.com
BLOG: Day 7: Investigator doubles down on Murdaugh statement, phone records build timeline
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigator doubled down on what he believes he heard during an interview with Alex Murdaugh just days after the murders of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh, a disbarred Lowcountry attorney, is standing trial for the June 2021 murders of...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in triple shooting at Moncks Corner bar
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man shot and killed at a bar in Moncks Corner Friday night. The coroner's office identified the victim as Ryan Joseph Bukoskey, 36, of Moncks Corner. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Bar...
live5news.com
Person arrested after Rivers Ave. pursuit, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pursuit on Rivers Avenue ended with a crash and an arrest on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Rivers Avenue and Eagle Drive shortly after 3 p.m. The driver fled the scene, and the deputy pursued the vehicle.
live5news.com
Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
live5news.com
Deputies: Woman crashes into 3 cars, light pole in N. Charleston pursuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing multiple charges after a pursuit in North Charleston. Tyesha R. Smith, 19, of North Charleston, faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights, hit and run with property damage and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
live5news.com
Report: Charleston Co. 911 Center receives more than 45,000 hang-up calls in 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new report is showing just how many 911 hang-up calls Charleston County received last year. The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center received 50,001 “open line” calls and 45,204 hang-ups in 2022. Hang-up calls were up 70% from the prior year. It happened...
Comments / 0