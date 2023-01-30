ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Study: Homeowners’ cultural traits should be considered when promoting wildfire mitigation efforts

By By Molly Rosbach Guest Article
The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTYfW_0kVoyiDI00

People’s cultural worldviews play a part in how they respond to wildfire risk, and should be taken into account in efforts to get homeowners to engage in pre-fire mitigation efforts such as adjusting landscaping and preparing an evacuation plan, an Oregon State University study found.

The study tapped into participants’ cultural worldviews and perception of risk to help predict which communication strategies work best to convince different types of people.

“There’s going to have to be multiple different avenues to reach people to get them to engage in pre-fire mitigation,” said study author Erika Allen Wolters, an assistant professor of political science in OSU’s College of Liberal Arts. “Our identities are not monolithic; our experiences are what comprise our understanding of risk and our willingness to engage in risk mitigation.”

For the study, OSU’s Oregon Policy Analysis Laboratory conducted a survey in Deschutes County, Oregon, in spring and summer of 2021. It was completed by 458 households located in the wildland-urban interface, the transition zone between wilderness and developed land.

About one-third of housing in the lower 48 states of the U.S. now lies in the wildland-urban interface, where they are more susceptible to wildfires, prior research has found.

The OSU survey asked participants about their experience with wildfire near their homes; the probability of a fire occurring near their home in the near future and their level of concern about it; and whether their home was under any neighborhood or zoning rules regarding fire-safe landscaping or building materials.

It also asked participants if they engaged in pre-fire mitigation activities, such as planting fire-resistant plants, cleaning gutters to limit wildfire fuel, preparing a home evacuation plan or seeking out information from local organizations on how best to prepare for wildfire.

The survey included questions meant to determine participants’ dominant cultural traits, dividing them into four groups: egalitarian, fatalist, hierarchical or individualist. Cultural theory holds that hierarchical and egalitarian people are more likely to act collectively, while individualist and fatalist people are more likely to act independently.

For two of the cultural trait groups, participants’ traits were significantly related to their responses regarding wildfire risk and mitigation.

On each of the 11 pre-fire mitigation efforts listed in the survey, egalitarians were the most likely of the four groups to engage in the activity. Fatalists reported doing the least mitigation behaviors.

These results are not surprising in the context of cultural theory, Wolters said. Egalitarians are risk-averse and more likely to recognize how their efforts could benefit both self and community, and more likely to want to protect the environment. Conversely, fatalists view risk as unpredictable and outside their control, so they are less likely to engage in mitigation.

“The takeaway with the cultural theory is thinking about how we adopt policies that would reach out to those worldviews in different ways. For example, individualists would be more inclined to engage if there are market-based incentives for doing the work, and egalitarians and hierarchical people are more responsive to community messaging,” Wolters said.

Across the board, official policies also made a significant difference in people’s level of engagement, she said. People were more likely to participate when building codes or neighborhood associations mandated certain wildfire mitigation activities.

Demographic factors were significantly predictive, as well: Women were more likely than men to engage in home planning and home protection activities, while younger adults were more likely to engage in home protection activities compared with older adults.

“There’s not going to be one right thing that’s going to work for everybody,” Wolters said. “We need a combination of appeals and ways we can incentivize people.”

She pointed to recent Oregon legislation aimed at improving the state’s wildfire preparedness, which includes efforts to build fire-adapted communities, as an avenue where policymakers might consider a variety of approaches to capture more people’s attention.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Across the US, White neighborhoods have more greenery, fewer dilapidated buildings, fewer multi-family homes: Study

Historic redlining and other racist policies have led to present-day racial and economic segregation and disinvestment in many cities across the United States. Research has shown how neighborhood characteristics and resources are associated with health disparities such as preterm birth and asthma, but most of these studies are limited in scale and overlook many aspects in a neighborhood that are difficult to measure, including dilapidated buildings and crosswalks.
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Wildfire Emergency Act: New congressional legislation

Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D), California U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein (D), and Alex Padilla), and Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R) have introduced the Wildfire Emergency Act, a bipartisan bill to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the West. The bill recognizes that the threat of wildfire is an emergency for the American West, according to a release from Sen. Wyden's office. Among the bill’s provisions include allowing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Changing Society: Declining physical ed classes

A new study from Oregon State University finds that about 32% of colleges and universities in the U.S. require some form of physical education course to graduate, down from 39% as observed in an OSU study from 2010. The continuing decline in required PE courses comes at a time when children and youth in the U.S. are also engaging in less and less physical activity, according to the Physical Activity Alliance’s 2022 Report Card, which bases its rubric on U.S. Department of Health and Human...
CORVALLIS, OR
healthcareguys.com

Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector

The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
Fortune

People are much less likely to trust the medical system if they are from an ethnic minority, have disabilities, or identify as LGBTQ+, according to a first-of-its-kind study by Sanofi

Sanofi's study highlighted a lack of trust in the entire medical system across groups who have historically had bad experiences with health care providers. When it comes to trust in our global healthcare system, the unfortunate truth is that there are two very different worlds. The first is populated by people who are more likely to trust our medical institutions to treat them fairly. They are predominantly male, non-disabled, white, and identify as straight. Most do not expect to face judgment or stigma for who they are.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

OSU receives $4.8M to address national cybersecurity workforce shortage

Oregon State University has received $4.8 million from the National Science Foundation to help the United States close a big gap between the number of cybersecurity job openings and the number of qualified applicants for those positions. The mission is important because without a strong workforce and a healthy pool of job candidates, government agencies, including tribal governments, as well as private sector organizations, are at increased risk of cyberattacks that threaten the safety of everything from the power grid to defense systems to individuals’...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Fentanyl Crisis: Use, dealing, overdoses spiking in Oregon heighten concerns

Oregon is facing an overdose crisis. According to Oregon Health Authority (OHA), unintentional and undetermined drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021. Illicitly manufactured Fentanyl (IMF) is at the heart of this crisis and has now surpassed methamphetamine as the most frequent drug involved in overdose deaths. An issue briefing from the OHA to the Oregon Governor’s Office revealed staggering statistics about the crisis. ...
OREGON STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

New analysis of cellular ‘vehicles’ drives a deeper understanding of ALS, Alzheimer’s

Oregon State University scientists have taken a key step toward better understanding neurodegenerative diseases by using a suite of biophysical techniques to learn more about a motor protein whose malfunction is associated with many disorders. The study, published in the journal eLife, represents important progress toward improved care for the millions of people around the world affected by conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. ...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Massive Cascadia earthquake hit NW Coast in January 1700

It’s a January night on the north Oregon coast. The sun has been down for several hours and it’s dark. A quarter moon hangs in the winter sky, with the rhythmic sound of waves breaking on the beach. A slight tremor shakes the ground; barely noticeable. Then an unusual sound that gets louder as it approaches. Suddenly, the ground begins to violently roll and shake. This lasts for almost 5 minutes. As suddenly as it began, the shaking stops. ...
OREGON STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Health Alert: What parents need to know about skin cream product

High levels of lead have been found in two tubes of a skin cream known as Diep Bao that’s advertised as treatment for eczema in young children. State and local health officials are warning parents to avoid using the product while its safety is investigated. Two Portland-area children were recently found to have elevated blood lead levels. The children, one in Washington County and one in Multnomah County, are both...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
ajmc.com

Incentivizing Comprehensive Care Approaches within the Management of Diabetes

Treatment strategies for diabetes should include a comprehensive approach involving multidisciplinary care teams. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: You started to talk a little bit about incentivizing people, which will address treatment from several directions? Can you find a way? A multispecialty approach perhaps. Whether it’s done by 1 clinician or several clinicians. Would you incentivize them if they really bring all those aspects; prevent strokes, prevent CKD [chronic kidney disease], improve glucose, and improve lipids, etc? Can you incentivize them?
MICHIGAN STATE
aao.org

Pediatric vision screening visits in the United States declined from 2016 to 2020

Review of: Five-year trends in pediatric vision screening and access in the United States. Chauhan M, Elhusseiny A, Samarah E, et al. Ophthalmology, January 2023. A recent report, originally presented at the AAO 2022 Annual Meeting, focused on trends in pediatric vision screening in the United States from before the COVID-19 pandemic through the first year of the pandemic.
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Price Break: Gasoline prices falling slowly

The price you pay at the pump is slowly falling. The short days and winter weather of January are making people drive less, lowering gasoline demand, according to the weekly American Automobile Association (AAA) price survey. But the price of crude oil has climbed higher as fears of a global recession ease. This is putting upward pressure on pump prices. For the week, the Oregon average slips a penny to...
OREGON STATE
pharmacytimes.com

Medical Cost for Substance Use Disorder in US Employer-Sponsored Insurance Population More Than $35 Billion

Alcohol-related disorders were the most expensive substance type that contributed to total estimated medical cost. Investigators were able to quantify the annual medical cost of substance use disorders (SUDs) among patients with employer-sponsored insurance (ESI), according to investigators in a study published in JAMA Network Open. The investigators used recent financial transactions—total inpatient, total outpatient, and outpatient drug expenditures of ESI enrollees with SUD—to estimate that private insurance paid $1.1 trillion in total US personal health care expenditures in 2018.
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Record Graduation Rate: Oregon sees improvements

The statewide graduation rate for the class of 2022 is 81.3 percent, marking gains for every student group compared to the previous year and the second highest graduation rate ever recorded in Oregon, according to data released today by the Oregon Department of Education (ODE). After a slight drop due to the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the statewide 2022 graduation rates are a positive sign that Oregon’s students and school systems are continuing to recover, according to ODE Director Colt Gill. ...
OREGON STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

The Curry Coastal Pilot

Curry County, OR
458
Followers
935
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.currypilot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy