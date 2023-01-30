ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 171

me
3d ago

You got what you voted for! Seems like it’s his way or the highway. Yet NYC still has a big issue with office workers not wanting to return to the office which is leading to high vacancies and small businesses that depend on these workers business closing down. He wants to raise taxes but not addressing people even police leaving the city.

Reply(9)
29
louis
2d ago

I spent 27 years in law enforcement and didn’t need critical race theory to treat people with respect. If they respected me I respected them, race, religion and gender didn’t matter.

Reply(2)
24
J9Red
2d ago

Total waste of time and an inaccurate culmination of crap. We are not all the same, and equity doesn't exist. And, diversity doesn't work.

Reply(15)
29
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Kathy Hochul’s record-breaking $227B NY budget: Bail, migrants, gas stove ban

Gov. Hochul unveiled a record-breaking $227 billion budget proposal packed with progressive spending plans and controversial policies Wednesday — setting the stage for a showdown with state lawmakers for whom it still won’t be enough.  In an afternoon speech in the state Capitol’s Red Room in Albany, Hochul said she wanted to “make it a little bit easier to be a family living here in New York.”  “We set the table for what should be one of the most prosperous times in our state’s history. But if New Yorkers don’t feel safe, they can’t afford to buy a home, they can’t pay...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newsnationnow.com

NYC woman killed by fentanyl ‘had everything to live for’

(NewsNation) — When people talk about the drug epidemic in America, they might refer to it as a crisis of addiction, a crisis of opioids or a crisis at the border. To Sassan Ghahramani, it’s a crisis of murder. “They don’t talk about what happens between when the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dems allied with teachers union vow to block Kathy Hochul’s NYC charter school plan

State lawmakers allied with the teachers union vowed Wednesday to fight Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to open more charter schools in New York City. Hochul’s $227 billion budget plan would keep a statewide cap of 460 charters in place but eliminate a regional cap for New York City to make dozens of more slots available for new charter schools in the Big Apple. There is currently a cap of 275 charters for New York City and that limit has been reached. But powerful state senators, with whom Hochul will have to negotiate the budget-tied plan, issued a joint statement saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Migrant standoff in NYC turns ugly as 10 outside activists move against media with open umbrellas

The ongoing migrant standoff at a Manhattan hotel turned ugly Wednesday after a group of about 10 outside activists used open umbrellas to prevent the news media from documenting the scene. The intervention prompted several migrants to angrily confront a journalist who was shooting a video for Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV, with one migrant hitting the camera and dislodging its small monitor unit. Some of the 35 migrants gathered in front of the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen also shouted at other camera operators to try to intimidate them. NYPD cops issued warnings but made no arrests. The newshound whose camera was struck, Ghassan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Progressive NYC Democrat Lincoln Restler thinks city should coax migrants to stay longer

Isn’t crossing the border illegally supposed to be frowned upon? A progressive Democrat on the City Council blasted the accommodations at a new emergency migrant shelter in Brooklyn — because it doesn’t seem hospitable enough to make asylum seekers want to stay longer. “It’s a situation that I believe is intended to encourage people to move along as quickly as possible,” Councilman Lincoln Restler (D-Brooklyn) griped Wednesday. After touring the converted Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook with other officials, Restler complained there were “a thousand cots lined up in rows that are a dozen long.” “When you’re sleeping in the middle of a...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

New Yorkers witnessed more homelessness, encampments during Mayor Adams’ first year: 311 data

People walk past a potentially homeless man outside the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Jan. 18, 2023. Requests for homeless person assistance rose during Mayor Eric Adams' first year in office. The Department of Homeless Services also referred twice as many complaints to the NYPD following the mayor’s introduction of forcible removals policy. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
interviewmagazine.com

Meet John Homenuk, the Hottie Behind New York Metro Weather

On the gray, drizzly Monday morning when we sat down with John Homenuk, his viral Twitter account @nymetrowx reported “The vibes are a whole mess.” Blustery winds and the threat of a wintry mix earned the day a vibe rating of 3/10, sparking discourse in the replies; some defended the cozy virtues of a chilly day, while others argued for a demotion to a 1/10. Thanks to New York Metro Weather’s 75k-strong community of meteorology buffs, getting heated about the weather is no longer restricted to boomer parents screaming at Al Roker through their TV screens. Homenuk’s quippy, no-nonsense tweets make him the perfect weatherman for the Internet age, and with his casual but comprehensive 280-character reports, he is on a mission to get his followers “to pay as much attention on a sunny day as they do during a stormy day.” On day 320 of New York’s now-record breaking snowless streak, Homenuk called in for a surprisingly substantive conversation about work and the weather.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Bronx newsstand threatened with shutdown wins reprieve as NYC reverses course

NYC has reversed course on plans to convert a popular local newsstand in the Bronx into a street hub for food delivery workers following local outcry over the proposal. The change of direction comes after the Daily News reported that the City planned to give the Nabila Newsstand the boot to make way for a delivery workers’ “street hub” — despite statements from Mayor Adams months ago that the ...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg defends ‘sweetheart deal’ in NYC anti-Semitic attack

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg defended his controversial decision to offer a sweetheart plea deal in a vicious anti-Semitic attack in Midtown, saying he opted to go easy on the suspect based on “the full context” of the case. “We do this in all of our cases, a kind of individualized justice depending upon a person’s role in the charged conducts,” Bragg told Jewish Insider of the May 20, 2021, attack on Joseph Borgen, a Jewish man brutally beaten while on his way to a pro-Israel demonstration near Times Square. “We’re looking specifically at the person, the crime and the person’s role...
MANHATTAN, NY
Gothamist

Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Fox News

951K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy