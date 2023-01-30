Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
AVANT Amplifies Focus on Vendor Engagement in 2023 to Drive Greater Success for Trusted Advisors
Additional investments in people, processes, and technology work to elevate the alignment between AVANT, its Trusted Advisors and vendor partners. AVANT, a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor, today announced more investments are being made in people, processes and technology to net greater efficiencies, add more value and increase alignment between its Trusted Advisors and vendor partners.
salestechstar.com
Unanet Wraps 2022 With More Customers Switching From Legacy Providers, Product Innovation and Industry Recognition
Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions, reported that in 2022 customers continued to switch away from incumbent and legacy software providers, to Unanet’s modern, flexible solutions for government contractors (GovCon) and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms. The company enters 2023 with momentum, having rolled out dozens of new product enhancements, won a variety of national awards and reinforced its longstanding position as an industry leader in customer satisfaction and value.
salestechstar.com
Performio Appoints Deanne Rhynard as Chief People Officer as it Expands its Executive Team
Deanne brings over a decade of operations and HR leadership in multiple high growth companies. Performio, a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) provider, announced today that it has expanded its Executive team with the appointment of Deanne Rhynard as Chief People Officer. In this role, Deanne will help Performio’s continued growth by scaling all elements of the organization including culture and employee experience, organizational design, talent acquisition, and learning and development in the sales performance management space.
salestechstar.com
FatTail Appoints Laura Boodram Chief Revenue Officer to Bolster Customer Experience as Adtech Firm Scales
Longtime client and partner success leader moves into revenue role as FatTail launches the only marketplace for automated direct deals. FatTail, the automated direct deals company that has powered premium advertising supply for the world’s leading publishers for decades, has appointed Laura Boodram as Chief Revenue Officer. Boodram will spearhead sales, customer success, and marketing as FatTail scales and launches new products following 47% revenue growth in 2022.
salestechstar.com
Rackspace Technology Appoints Leading Technology Executive Anthony Roberts to Board of Directors
Rackspace Technology , a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, announced the appointment of Anthony Roberts to its board of directors, effective as of January 30, 2023. Roberts is filling the board seat recently vacated by Tim Campos who stepped down due to his increase of time commitments related to his new role as Chief Information Officer at Apple.
salestechstar.com
Kaseya Reaffirms Commitment to Channel Partners by Expanding its Global Partner Program
Company increases program resources by 300 percent, grows team to more than 60. Kaseya, the leading global provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs), small to mid-size business (SMBs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs), announced its expansion of the Kaseya + Datto Global Partner Program and its increased investment in channel partners, through doubled marketing development funds (MDF) and a larger team.
salestechstar.com
Well Appoints Renya Spak Chief Growth Officer To Lead Membership Expansion
Well, a consumer-focused health improvement platform, today announced that veteran healthcare benefits executive Renya Spak has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer. In this new role, she will be responsible for scaling the growth of membership, which has increased more than 400% in each of the two years since the platform launched. Spak will focus on building awareness and interest among employers and their trusted benefits advisors.
salestechstar.com
Jumio Announces New Sales Leadership to Usher Company into New Era
Experian, Trulioo veteran joins as SVP of worldwide sales, partnering with new VP of global account management to drive Jumio’s success at critical time in company’s next stage of growth. Jumio, the leading provider of automated, end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC solutions, today announced the addition...
salestechstar.com
CRN Recognizes HYCU as a Cloud 100 Company for 2023
Innovation across Hybrid and Multicloud Data Protection as a Service with Award-Winning Solutions Drives Partner and Reseller Success to Secure Latest Industry Recognition. HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU to its annual Cloud 100 list, for the fifth consecutive year. This list honors the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2023 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security.
salestechstar.com
ZoomInfo Appoints Chief Technology and Chief Revenue Officers
New Leaders Reflect Commitment to Product Innovation and Delivering Value to Customers. ZoomInfo, a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, announced the appointments of Ali Dasdan as Chief Technology Officer and Dave Justice as Chief Revenue Officer. Dasdan, whose appointment is effective today, joins ZoomInfo from Atlassian,...
salestechstar.com
Ensemble Recognized as a Top Workplace for its Commitment to Associate Engagement and Innovation
Ensemble Health Partners (Ensemble), an industry-leading revenue cycle management company, announced it has been recognized as a top workplace in the country by two national organizations. This is the second year in a row Ensemble has earned the Top Workplaces USA Award, issued by the research company Energage. Ensemble is also proud to be recently Certified™ by Great Place to Work.
salestechstar.com
GEP Signs Extended Procurement Services Agreement With Macy’s Inc. To Help Drive Cost Savings at the Iconic National Retailer
GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that its contract has been renewed by Macy’s Inc., one of the nation’s premier retailers, to provide procurement consulting and contracting services, under a multiyear agreement. GEP, first selected in...
salestechstar.com
Zilliant Announces Strong Financial Growth; Continues to Transform Price & Revenue Software Industry
Zilliant reported significant growth from new and existing customers in 2022 and anticipates rapid acceleration in 2023. Annual recurring revenue growth of 17% and net dollar retention of 108%. Subscription revenue growth a healthy mix of new business and expansion. Pascal Yammine, former senior vice president and general manager of...
salestechstar.com
SIOS Technology Named Finalist in 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service
SIOS Technology Customer Success Team Will be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award Winner. SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced the SIOS Technology Customer Success Team was named a Finalist today in the Sales Support Team of the Year – Technology Industries category in the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.
salestechstar.com
Hexaware Expands its Membership in SAP PartnerEdge Program to Include Sell Track
Hexaware Technologies announced that it has expanded its membership in the SAP PartnerEdge program to include the Sell track, with the goal of selling many SAP products, including RISE with SAP. This is in addition to its existing participation in the Service track. Participation in the Sell track will help Hexaware accelerate the sales cycle and deliver more comprehensive SAP portfolio solutions, in a flexible model that will help transform business outcomes.
salestechstar.com
Tompkins Solutions Partners With Loko AI to Deliver Innovative Automation Technology to Logistics Operations Worldwide
The strategic partnership will help provide cutting-edge AI software to large 3PL, distribution and fulfillment operations across the world. Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, recently partnered with Loko AI, a pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) company. This strategic new partnership will help usher in a new era of AI automation technology to logistics operations worldwide.
salestechstar.com
CTG Achieves AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon Connect
CTG , a leading provider of digital IT solutions and services that drive clients’ productivity and profitability in North America and Western Europe, announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect. Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect, a cloud-based...
salestechstar.com
Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions and Kiosk Information Systems Now Offer Self-Service Returns Kiosks to Improve the “Returns Experience” and Reduce Costs for Merchants Selling Online
Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions, a leading provider of post-purchase customer experience and e-commerce returns solutions, and KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK), the leading self-service solution provider in North America, have partnered to bring unprecedented convenience and efficiency to the product returns process. Self-service returns kiosks enable automated, package-free and label-free returns for...
salestechstar.com
TopBloc Announces Expansion of its Office of Customer Experience
Workday Services Partner, TopBloc, grows their advisory practice with the addition of 3 new executives to its Office of Customer Experience. TopBloc announced the expansion of its Office of Customer Experience and its intention to expand its offerings to include advisory support and services, including enterprise systems assessment, strategy support, and road mapping. TopBloc’s Office of Customer Experience will focus on supporting Workday prospects and customers alike by providing comprehensive advice that enables them to make strategic decisions and maximize the impact of their Workday investment. The expansion of this function marks another milestone for TopBloc as the company continues to enhance its offerings as a comprehensive Workday Services Partner.
salestechstar.com
Tempo Automation Addresses Electronics Manufacturing Supply Chain Challenges with New Inventory Management Tools
Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc., has added powerful new tools to its Accelerated Electronics Manufacturing Platform, enabling its customers to have real-time visibility and management of component inventory across multiple projects and prototype builds. This update helps Tempo customers guard against supply chain disruptions within the electronics industry. At the heart...
