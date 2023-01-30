Read full article on original website
Cybersecurity Leaders Launch First Attack Matrix for Software Supply Chain Security
Current and former cybersecurity leaders from Microsoft, Google, GitLab, Check Point, OWASP, Fortinet and others have already joined the open framework initiative, which is being led by OX Security. OX Security, the first end-to-end software supply chain security solution, announced the launch of OSC&R (Open Software Supply Chain Attack Reference),...
Verint Workforce Management Wins TrustRadius 2023 Best Software Ratings in Multiple Categories
Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced that TrustRadius has recognized Verint Workforce Management™ (WFM) with three Winter 2023 “Best of Awards” – Best Feature Set, Best Value for the Price, and Best Relationship. “We are proud to be a part of the TrustRadius community as this...
Hexaware Expands its Membership in SAP PartnerEdge Program to Include Sell Track
Hexaware Technologies announced that it has expanded its membership in the SAP PartnerEdge program to include the Sell track, with the goal of selling many SAP products, including RISE with SAP. This is in addition to its existing participation in the Service track. Participation in the Sell track will help Hexaware accelerate the sales cycle and deliver more comprehensive SAP portfolio solutions, in a flexible model that will help transform business outcomes.
Spectra Logic Partners with Wasabi Technologies to Deliver Unparalleled Data Optimization Across Cloud and Hybrid Environments
Spectra’s Vail multi-cloud data management software enables customers to take full advantage of Wasabi’s low-cost, fast and reliable cloud storage on demand. Spectra Logic, a leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced a partnership with Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud company, that integrates Wasabi cloud storage with the Spectra Vail® unified data management solution. With the integration, Spectra Vail customers can now take advantage of Wasabi’s low-cost storage service, with no fees for egress or API requests, to further optimize data storage costs and accessibility across cloud and on-premises infrastructure. By ensuring that data resides in the location where it brings the most value and at optimal cost, Vail enables organizations to extend their data centers, unifying on-premises storage with Wasabi hot cloud storage for a modern, scalable hybrid cloud architecture.
Ncontracts Announces Launch of Risk Performance Management (RPM)
Latest suite combines RegTech leader’s most powerful risk and compliance management solutions. Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance and risk management solutions to the financial industry, is helping to define a new category and view of risk management with the release of its Risk Performance Management (RPM) Suite.
OneStream Recognized as a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix
CPM software provider recognized as a Leader for sixth consecutive year. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced it was recognized as a leader in the 2023 Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix. The report states that demand for CPM solutions remains high as organizations seek to enhance their planning and forecasting capabilities amid rapidly changing external market factors and greater pressure to run lean finance teams.
Tompkins Solutions Partners With Loko AI to Deliver Innovative Automation Technology to Logistics Operations Worldwide
The strategic partnership will help provide cutting-edge AI software to large 3PL, distribution and fulfillment operations across the world. Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, recently partnered with Loko AI, a pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) company. This strategic new partnership will help usher in a new era of AI automation technology to logistics operations worldwide.
Parascript’s Intelligent Document Processing Solution, formxtra.AI 8.4, Introduces Significant Improvements When Automating the Extraction of Complex Data.
Parascript, a software company with more than 25 years of experience in data extraction, has released a new version of its Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution, FormXtra.AI 8.4. This new version adds multi-language support for content-free handwriting recognition in French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese; nested tables support for better recognition and extraction of data in complex tables; and significant improvements to full-page intelligent character recognition (ICR), trainable fields based on natural language processing (NLP) algorithms, and dynamic signature field location for unstructured documents.
CRN Recognizes Informatica as a Cloud 100 Company for 2023
Informatica announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Informatica to its annual Cloud 100 list for the second consecutive year. Innovative cloud technology providers are recognized on CRN’s annual list of the Coolest Cloud Companies in five major categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, software, storage, and security.
ABBYY Empowers Organizations to Achieve Operational Excellence and Accelerate Profitability with Newest Enhancements to Timeline
ABBYY Timeline identifies automation opportunities 80% faster and speeds process redesign by 30% to improve employee and customer experiences. Process simulation capabilities ensure improvement investments deliver expected outcomes to maintain a competitive advantage. Task mining capabilities seamlessly integrate with process mining to deliver more comprehensive insights into employee engagements for...
iGrafx Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Process Mining by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Process Mining vendors. iGrafx, with its comprehensive technology for process mining, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named iGrafx as a 2022...
Descartes’ Study Reveals 65% of Companies Plan to Accelerate Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Investment
Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, released findings from its study Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Accelerates, but Has Long Way to Go, which examined how technology innovation is changing supply chain and logistics operations and executives’ plans for continued investment. The report found that 59% of companies surveyed accelerated the pace of innovation investment and deployment over the last two years. Moreover, 65% plan to increase their technology spending over the next two years; however, 87% indicated they still face internal inhibitors to supply chain and logistics innovation.
DTEN Launches Global Partner Program, DTEN Thrive, Expanding Benefits To Resellers And Integrators
New program offers marketing support and on-demand training to registered partners representing DTEN’s award-winning video collaboration solutions. DTEN, a leading provider of video-first, touch-enabled conferencing solutions, introduces the new DTEN Thrive Partner Program, a comprehensive initiative expanding DTEN’s commitment to resellers and integrators. The new program empowers global partners to grow expertise about DTEN’s best-in-class hardware; drive customer momentum through the buyer evaluation process; and, ultimately, close more sales and earn additional revenue.
XY Retail Partners with ALGOCAS to Expand Systems Integration Services, Accelerate Growth in Middle East and North Africa
XY Retail, the global commerce solution helping retailers streamline omnichannel operations and foster the strongest, most meaningful, and most profitable relationships with their customers, announced a partnership with ALGOCAS, an advanced cloud solutions company advancing digital systems for businesses. The strategic partnership allows XY Retail to capitalize on growth opportunities in the MENA region, specifically in the Gulf region and Egypt.
Unravel Data Named Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for DataOps Tools
Unravel Data, the first data observability platform built to meet the needs of modern data teams, announced that it was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the DataOps Market in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for DataOps Tools. “In recent years, organizations have witnessed significant increases in the number of...
Ingram Micro Helps Accelerate Partner Success with Microsoft Azure and New Commerce Experience
Industry-leading Cloud Marketplace Now Offering New Microsoft Azure Usage Billing Reports and More NCE Billing and Program Automations to Better Enable Channel Partners to Expand their Microsoft Business Faster and Easier. Taking the complexity out of cloud services and solutions, Ingram Micro Inc. announced a series of enhancements to its...
Integrity Solutions Releases Integrity Prospecting
Sales performance, training and coaching innovator Integrity Solutions announced the newest addition to its sales and service solutions, Integrity Prospecting. “Integrity Prospecting helps them understand the unique value they can bring by having meaningful conversations that prospective customers will appreciate.”. “Sales organizations are struggling to fill their funnels and need...
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner to Simplify E-Commerce Logistics
The partnership brings added flexibility and performance to e-commerce supply chains at a time when brands and retailers need it most. Shipium, the premier shipping platform for e-commerce, announced a partnership with Quiet Platforms, the collaborative commerce network for brands and retailers. Quiet Platforms is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., that provides an expansive national delivery service that enables retailers and brands to gain instant nationwide coverage through a trusted portfolio of carriers using a universal delivery label, eliminating the need for multiple integrations, complex invoicing and lengthy contract negotiations. The network dynamically manages performance at the shipment level, ensuring the best decision is made for every parcel to be shipped, based on delivery commitment, quality of service and delivery cost.
Verica Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner
Verica, the company using Continuous Verification to make systems more secure and less vulnerable to costly incidents, announced it has been included in the list of “Cool Vendors” in the 2023 Gartner “Cool Vendors™ in Software Engineering: Improving Digital Resilience” report by Gartner, Inc. “Cool...
Cisco Advances the Hybrid Work Experience with Audio and Interoperability Innovations
New innovations help organizations achieve a seamless hybrid work experience, including an industry-first partnership with Microsoft that runs Microsoft Teams natively on Cisco collaboration devices expected for certification in March 2023. The new Cisco Table Microphone Pro introduces spatial audio and sophisticated noise cancellation to enable remarkably distraction-free, elevated sound...
