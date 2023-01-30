ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant

The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

A Bakersfield woman is appearing on a game show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Kelly Gerhold is competing to join the cast on Game Show Networks’ “Master Minds.”. Gerhold is a teacher with a master’s degree in history and is also a natural at whistling. This will be the Bakersfield College adjunct history professor’s...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 1/31

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Romo, from Bakersfield SPCA!. You can catch Romo on Eyewitness News Puppy Picks, airing on Friday, February 10, at 7 a.m. on FOX58!. If you would like to adopt Romo or meet any other dogs or cats available for...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Here’s how much rain fell in January in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January’s rainstorms helped the Central Valley battle its ongoing drought. The atmospheric river brought rain that prompted rock and mud slides, wet roads, snow and flooding to many parts of Kern County. It was a very wet month, and now there are rain totals showing the amount of rain that fell […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern remains in freeze warning, clear skies expected

The weather story will continue to be the sub-freezing temps across Kern county tonight and tomorrow morning with a Freeze Warning in place until 9 a.m. We will continue to see clear skies along with warmer temps into the upper 60s, especially Thursday and Friday. A trough developing out of the north is expected to arrive […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

3 dead dogs, 18 live ones found at Taft home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services seized 18 dogs from a trash-filled home in Taft this month, according to a search warrant. Officers also found three dead dogs and two cats. On. Jan. 6, an officer investigated a complaint in the 300 block of A street after the reporting party provided photos of […]
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

At-risk missing boy, 11, last seen at Dr. MLK Jr. Elementary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing, at-risk 11-year-old boy, last seen at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, located at 1100 Citadel Street. Jeremiah Barraza was last seen at the elementary school on Tuesday, January...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hundreds of dogs, puppies euthanized in January for space

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The overpopulation of dogs in our animal shelters is still at an all-time high. An increase in dogs means an increase in dog deaths. Hundreds of dogs were killed in January and most of them were puppies. All because of backyard breeders and people refusing to get animals spayed or neutered. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Community asked to help finding missing girl, 14

A 14-year-old girl who has never run away before has been missing since Monday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Aaliyah Zoey Beltran, who has long brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen in the 1100 block of Noble Avenue wearing a gray Champion sweater, blue jeans and black Nike Air Force tennis shoes. She is a Hispanic girl about 4 feet, 11 inches and weighs 90 pounds.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Search continues for 2 men accused of holding woman at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues tonight for two men accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint in Southwest Bakersfield last week. The woman said she’s traumatized and in fear for her life, she’s asked 17 News not to identify her. But she did still share the details of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy