I Just Saw The Trailer For "Killing County" — Which Is About My Hometown — And I'm Embarrassed, Frustrated, And Not The Least Bit Surprised
Watching true crime shows was trendy entertainment until I saw my hometown on the screen.
Bakersfield Californian
Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant
The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
KGET 17
A Bakersfield woman is appearing on a game show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Kelly Gerhold is competing to join the cast on Game Show Networks’ “Master Minds.”. Gerhold is a teacher with a master’s degree in history and is also a natural at whistling. This will be the Bakersfield College adjunct history professor’s...
Planet Fitness celebrates 1st graduate of Kern County Pathways to Work program
The first graduate of the Pathways to Work program was celebrated on Mon, Jan 30. Emmanuel Agbonkonkon is now officially hired at the Planet Fitness location in Southwest Bakersfield.
Bakersfield woman wins $10,000 for Kern County Animal Services
Kern County Animal Services recently received the money they needed for a special event in the Spring and the animals at the Kern County Animal Shelter are really feeling the love.
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 1/31
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Romo, from Bakersfield SPCA!. You can catch Romo on Eyewitness News Puppy Picks, airing on Friday, February 10, at 7 a.m. on FOX58!. If you would like to adopt Romo or meet any other dogs or cats available for...
Here’s how much rain fell in January in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January’s rainstorms helped the Central Valley battle its ongoing drought. The atmospheric river brought rain that prompted rock and mud slides, wet roads, snow and flooding to many parts of Kern County. It was a very wet month, and now there are rain totals showing the amount of rain that fell […]
KGET 17
Teens can get a summer job or internship through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County
Kern County’s Summer Jobs Program Senior Area Program Director Ruth Miranda joined 17 News to talk about the summer job and internship programs for teenagers in Bakersfield. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, in partnership with the Taco Bell Foundation, will provide workforce and job readiness training “Career Launch” to Bakersfield teens.
Solar panels installed at Kentucky Fried Chicken location in Bakersfield
A local Kentucky Fried Chicken fast food restaurant has updated its drive-through with solar panels. The restaurant held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to showcase the panels.
Kern remains in freeze warning, clear skies expected
The weather story will continue to be the sub-freezing temps across Kern county tonight and tomorrow morning with a Freeze Warning in place until 9 a.m. We will continue to see clear skies along with warmer temps into the upper 60s, especially Thursday and Friday. A trough developing out of the north is expected to arrive […]
3 dead dogs, 18 live ones found at Taft home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services seized 18 dogs from a trash-filled home in Taft this month, according to a search warrant. Officers also found three dead dogs and two cats. On. Jan. 6, an officer investigated a complaint in the 300 block of A street after the reporting party provided photos of […]
Bakersfield Woman Killed In Rollover 5 Freeway Crash Identified
The Bakersfield woman who was killed in a 5 Freeway crash Tuesday, despite the efforts of an off-duty nurse and a police officer attempts to save her life, has been identified. Laura Vasquez, 54, from Bakersfield, was killed in the 5 Freeway rollover crash, said Brian Elias, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. ...
Bakersfield Californian
Hearing set for February to pinpoint health status of Bakersfield man severely injured in oil well blowout
A man who was severely injured in an oil well blowout had a hearing Tuesday to determine his status in a state prison program that allows felons to complete part of their sentence in the community rather than behind bars. Leonardo Andrade was hurled while performing work on an oil...
Bakersfield Californian
KC Animal Services: 3 dead dogs, 18 dogs, 2 cats seized from feces and trash-filled Taft home
A gruesome sight greeted a Kern County animal control worker as she seized 18 dogs and two cats from a house filled with feces and piles of trash, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court. Three dead dogs were found in the Taft house when the...
Bakersfield Now
At-risk missing boy, 11, last seen at Dr. MLK Jr. Elementary
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing, at-risk 11-year-old boy, last seen at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, located at 1100 Citadel Street. Jeremiah Barraza was last seen at the elementary school on Tuesday, January...
kclu.org
Death row inmate responsible for infamous Santa Barbara County killing dies in prison
He was one of the longest serving inmates on California’s Death Row, convicted of the brutal murder of a six-year-old Santa Barbara County boy. Malcolm Joseph Robbins was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison on Friday. Prison officials believe the 63-year-old man died from natural causes.
Hundreds of dogs, puppies euthanized in January for space
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The overpopulation of dogs in our animal shelters is still at an all-time high. An increase in dogs means an increase in dog deaths. Hundreds of dogs were killed in January and most of them were puppies. All because of backyard breeders and people refusing to get animals spayed or neutered. […]
Bakersfield Californian
Community asked to help finding missing girl, 14
A 14-year-old girl who has never run away before has been missing since Monday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Aaliyah Zoey Beltran, who has long brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen in the 1100 block of Noble Avenue wearing a gray Champion sweater, blue jeans and black Nike Air Force tennis shoes. She is a Hispanic girl about 4 feet, 11 inches and weighs 90 pounds.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield family wants answers: 'Just come forward and say that it was you.'
BAKERSFIELD, California — It has been a little more than a week since the Alvarez family was woken up by a man stuck in their chimney. The man was taken to a local hospital after he was freed, but has now gone missing. The Alvarez family was alerted three...
Search continues for 2 men accused of holding woman at gunpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues tonight for two men accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint in Southwest Bakersfield last week. The woman said she’s traumatized and in fear for her life, she’s asked 17 News not to identify her. But she did still share the details of […]
