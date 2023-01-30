Read full article on original website
SendOwl Brings Fast and Easy Digital Product Commerce to 30M+ More Creators with Linktree Integration
To accelerate the $2B+ of digital goods already delivered via SendOwl platform. SendOwl, a technology company that empowers individual creators and businesses to sell any digital product anywhere online, announced an integration with Linktree, the link-in-bio creator and category leader. Linktree’s 30M+ users will have immediate access to the SendOwl Link App, allowing them to sell digital products and services directly from their Linktrees.
Zilliant Announces Strong Financial Growth; Continues to Transform Price & Revenue Software Industry
Zilliant reported significant growth from new and existing customers in 2022 and anticipates rapid acceleration in 2023. Annual recurring revenue growth of 17% and net dollar retention of 108%. Subscription revenue growth a healthy mix of new business and expansion. Pascal Yammine, former senior vice president and general manager of...
Hexaware Expands its Membership in SAP PartnerEdge Program to Include Sell Track
Hexaware Technologies announced that it has expanded its membership in the SAP PartnerEdge program to include the Sell track, with the goal of selling many SAP products, including RISE with SAP. This is in addition to its existing participation in the Service track. Participation in the Sell track will help Hexaware accelerate the sales cycle and deliver more comprehensive SAP portfolio solutions, in a flexible model that will help transform business outcomes.
Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions and Kiosk Information Systems Now Offer Self-Service Returns Kiosks to Improve the “Returns Experience” and Reduce Costs for Merchants Selling Online
Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions, a leading provider of post-purchase customer experience and e-commerce returns solutions, and KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK), the leading self-service solution provider in North America, have partnered to bring unprecedented convenience and efficiency to the product returns process. Self-service returns kiosks enable automated, package-free and label-free returns for...
Survey: IT and Engineering Teams Spend 40% Of Their Time Building and Maintaining Internal Tools and Workflows, Distracting From Building Products That Actually Drive Business Revenue
Internal Unveils All-in-One Platform to Streamline Internal Tool Development and Enable Teams to Focus on Building Products. Internal, the internal tools development platform, announced the results of a third-party survey of 500 US-based IT and engineering leaders regarding their views on internal tools and workflow development. The company also launched their all-in-one platform for internal tools, a comprehensive solution for custom app development, task management, and workflow automation on top of databases and APIs.
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In March
Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is closing down several stores across the United States. Retailers have been facing tough times for the past few years, with many companies opting to close down stores to reduce costs. This year, Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is also closing down several stores across the United States. In this article, we take a closer look at the Best Buy store closures in 2023.
SenecaGlobal Realizes 400% New Customer Revenue Growth in 2022
Growth Catalyzed by Innovation Outsourcing in SecurityTech, FinTech, HealthTech and Enterprise Resource Planning. SenecaGlobal, a leader in innovation outsourcing for complex software development and managed services, announced a 400% increase in new customer revenue growth and overall year-over-year revenue growth of 22% in 2022. Our recent customer traction is reflective...
Robotic Automation in Supply Chain: Benefits and Use Cases
As the name suggests, Robotic Process Automation(RPS) enables you to automate processes. Software Automation is a technique that operates within software and reduces the need for human labor. Today, RPA is playing a very crucial role in supply chain management. It has revolutionized the way in which a business functions. End to end management of supply chains has therefore become more smooth and convenient.
Unanet Wraps 2022 With More Customers Switching From Legacy Providers, Product Innovation and Industry Recognition
Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions, reported that in 2022 customers continued to switch away from incumbent and legacy software providers, to Unanet’s modern, flexible solutions for government contractors (GovCon) and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms. The company enters 2023 with momentum, having rolled out dozens of new product enhancements, won a variety of national awards and reinforced its longstanding position as an industry leader in customer satisfaction and value.
After Accelerated Growth and Momentum in 2022, Searchspring Solidifies Its Position As the Ultimate Shopper Experience Platform
Last year, the company advanced its product portfolio, acquired 250 new customers, secured a growth investment from PSG, and added new senior team members. Searchspring, a global leader in site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, today announced several accomplishments from the last year. Driven by the goal of creating the ultimate shopper experience, Searchspring invested in its product, process, and team in 2022. The company’s strategic approach to growth paid off as Searchspring signed over 250 new customers and secured a strategic growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. These efforts received recognition from industry award programs worldwide.
CTG Achieves AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon Connect
CTG , a leading provider of digital IT solutions and services that drive clients’ productivity and profitability in North America and Western Europe, announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect. Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect, a cloud-based...
Integrity Solutions Releases Integrity Prospecting
Sales performance, training and coaching innovator Integrity Solutions announced the newest addition to its sales and service solutions, Integrity Prospecting. “Integrity Prospecting helps them understand the unique value they can bring by having meaningful conversations that prospective customers will appreciate.”. “Sales organizations are struggling to fill their funnels and need...
GEP Signs Extended Procurement Services Agreement With Macy’s Inc. To Help Drive Cost Savings at the Iconic National Retailer
GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that its contract has been renewed by Macy’s Inc., one of the nation’s premier retailers, to provide procurement consulting and contracting services, under a multiyear agreement. GEP, first selected in...
Stonebranch Named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAPs)
Stonebranch was recognized by Gartner for the third time in a row for its Universal Automation Center (UAC). Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced that it has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAP).*
FatTail Appoints Laura Boodram Chief Revenue Officer to Bolster Customer Experience as Adtech Firm Scales
Longtime client and partner success leader moves into revenue role as FatTail launches the only marketplace for automated direct deals. FatTail, the automated direct deals company that has powered premium advertising supply for the world’s leading publishers for decades, has appointed Laura Boodram as Chief Revenue Officer. Boodram will spearhead sales, customer success, and marketing as FatTail scales and launches new products following 47% revenue growth in 2022.
Tompkins Solutions Partners With Loko AI to Deliver Innovative Automation Technology to Logistics Operations Worldwide
The strategic partnership will help provide cutting-edge AI software to large 3PL, distribution and fulfillment operations across the world. Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, recently partnered with Loko AI, a pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) company. This strategic new partnership will help usher in a new era of AI automation technology to logistics operations worldwide.
RollWorks Helps Find Sales-Ready Accounts for Free With In-Market Account Finder
Free feature allows anyone to discover sales-ready accounts in just minutes. Account-based marketing platform RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, announced RollWorks In-Market Account Finder, a new free capability to help organizations discover sales-ready accounts within minutes. In-market buying signals are often invisible to B2B marketing and sales teams. But in...
iGrafx Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Process Mining by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Process Mining vendors. iGrafx, with its comprehensive technology for process mining, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named iGrafx as a 2022...
DealHub Partners with Gong to Power Deal Execution and Revenue Predictability
Together, DealHub and Gong provide sales teams with deep and holistic intelligence on buyer intent and deal sentiment. DealHub.io, the Next-Gen CPQ Platform, announced a partnership with Gong, the Reality Platform, to combine customer conversation and activity data from Gong with DealHub’s buyer journey insights. The partnership delivers a more complete picture of buyer engagement and sentiment throughout the sales process.
TopBloc Announces Expansion of its Office of Customer Experience
Workday Services Partner, TopBloc, grows their advisory practice with the addition of 3 new executives to its Office of Customer Experience. TopBloc announced the expansion of its Office of Customer Experience and its intention to expand its offerings to include advisory support and services, including enterprise systems assessment, strategy support, and road mapping. TopBloc’s Office of Customer Experience will focus on supporting Workday prospects and customers alike by providing comprehensive advice that enables them to make strategic decisions and maximize the impact of their Workday investment. The expansion of this function marks another milestone for TopBloc as the company continues to enhance its offerings as a comprehensive Workday Services Partner.
