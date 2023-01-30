Last year, the company advanced its product portfolio, acquired 250 new customers, secured a growth investment from PSG, and added new senior team members. Searchspring, a global leader in site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, today announced several accomplishments from the last year. Driven by the goal of creating the ultimate shopper experience, Searchspring invested in its product, process, and team in 2022. The company’s strategic approach to growth paid off as Searchspring signed over 250 new customers and secured a strategic growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. These efforts received recognition from industry award programs worldwide.

19 HOURS AGO