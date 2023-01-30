Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
USPS Resumes Service at 15+ Post Offices in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Brick and Bones to Open in GarlandSteven DoyleGarland, TX
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In March
Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is closing down several stores across the United States. Retailers have been facing tough times for the past few years, with many companies opting to close down stores to reduce costs. This year, Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is also closing down several stores across the United States. In this article, we take a closer look at the Best Buy store closures in 2023.
salestechstar.com
FatTail Appoints Laura Boodram Chief Revenue Officer to Bolster Customer Experience as Adtech Firm Scales
Longtime client and partner success leader moves into revenue role as FatTail launches the only marketplace for automated direct deals. FatTail, the automated direct deals company that has powered premium advertising supply for the world’s leading publishers for decades, has appointed Laura Boodram as Chief Revenue Officer. Boodram will spearhead sales, customer success, and marketing as FatTail scales and launches new products following 47% revenue growth in 2022.
salestechstar.com
Unanet Wraps 2022 With More Customers Switching From Legacy Providers, Product Innovation and Industry Recognition
Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions, reported that in 2022 customers continued to switch away from incumbent and legacy software providers, to Unanet’s modern, flexible solutions for government contractors (GovCon) and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms. The company enters 2023 with momentum, having rolled out dozens of new product enhancements, won a variety of national awards and reinforced its longstanding position as an industry leader in customer satisfaction and value.
salestechstar.com
After Accelerated Growth and Momentum in 2022, Searchspring Solidifies Its Position As the Ultimate Shopper Experience Platform
Last year, the company advanced its product portfolio, acquired 250 new customers, secured a growth investment from PSG, and added new senior team members. Searchspring, a global leader in site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, today announced several accomplishments from the last year. Driven by the goal of creating the ultimate shopper experience, Searchspring invested in its product, process, and team in 2022. The company’s strategic approach to growth paid off as Searchspring signed over 250 new customers and secured a strategic growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. These efforts received recognition from industry award programs worldwide.
salestechstar.com
123Loadboard Adds Carrier Identity Verification to Streamline and Accelerate Digital Freight Booking
123Loadboard helps to speed up the booking of freight by introducing carrier identity verification on its freight matching platform. 123Loadboard, a leading freight matching platform, confirmed today that carrier identity verification is available on their platform to help brokers move freight faster with trusted carriers. This move to add identity verification to available carrier data is the latest part of an ongoing effort to bring additional transparency to freight brokers.
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
salestechstar.com
CTG Achieves AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon Connect
CTG , a leading provider of digital IT solutions and services that drive clients’ productivity and profitability in North America and Western Europe, announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect. Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect, a cloud-based...
salestechstar.com
Tompkins Solutions Partners With Loko AI to Deliver Innovative Automation Technology to Logistics Operations Worldwide
The strategic partnership will help provide cutting-edge AI software to large 3PL, distribution and fulfillment operations across the world. Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, recently partnered with Loko AI, a pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) company. This strategic new partnership will help usher in a new era of AI automation technology to logistics operations worldwide.
salestechstar.com
Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions and Kiosk Information Systems Now Offer Self-Service Returns Kiosks to Improve the “Returns Experience” and Reduce Costs for Merchants Selling Online
Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions, a leading provider of post-purchase customer experience and e-commerce returns solutions, and KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK), the leading self-service solution provider in North America, have partnered to bring unprecedented convenience and efficiency to the product returns process. Self-service returns kiosks enable automated, package-free and label-free returns for...
salestechstar.com
Unlocking the Power of Hyper-Personalization in Consumer Goods
New PreScouter report highlights 7 enabling technologies for the mass manufacturing of personalized goods. PreScouter, a Chicago-based research intelligence firm, has released a new Intelligence Brief that delves into the future of consumer goods and the impact of hyper-personalization and mass customization on the industry. PreScouter hopes this report provides valuable insights for companies seeking to capitalize on the growing demand for personalized products and services.
salestechstar.com
SendOwl Brings Fast and Easy Digital Product Commerce to 30M+ More Creators with Linktree Integration
To accelerate the $2B+ of digital goods already delivered via SendOwl platform. SendOwl, a technology company that empowers individual creators and businesses to sell any digital product anywhere online, announced an integration with Linktree, the link-in-bio creator and category leader. Linktree’s 30M+ users will have immediate access to the SendOwl Link App, allowing them to sell digital products and services directly from their Linktrees.
salestechstar.com
Annual Square Report Reveals Canadian Businesses All-In on Automation and Tech Innovation in 2023
53% of Canadian retailers are creating entirely separate marketing approaches to target Generation Z. 89% of restaurants plan to expand non-core offerings such as retail goods, meal kits and cooking classes. More is better when it comes to sales channels, as 85% of Canadian businesses plan to add even more...
salestechstar.com
TopBloc Announces Expansion of its Office of Customer Experience
Workday Services Partner, TopBloc, grows their advisory practice with the addition of 3 new executives to its Office of Customer Experience. TopBloc announced the expansion of its Office of Customer Experience and its intention to expand its offerings to include advisory support and services, including enterprise systems assessment, strategy support, and road mapping. TopBloc’s Office of Customer Experience will focus on supporting Workday prospects and customers alike by providing comprehensive advice that enables them to make strategic decisions and maximize the impact of their Workday investment. The expansion of this function marks another milestone for TopBloc as the company continues to enhance its offerings as a comprehensive Workday Services Partner.
salestechstar.com
Emerge Launches Rate Pulse, Empowers Shippers to Create Quotes That Get Results
Using this powerful new technology, shippers leverage lane-specific information to save time, reduce costs, and expedite spot market transaction. Emerge, the leading Freight Procurement Platform announced the launch of Rate Pulse, a new solution that streamlines the freight sourcing process for spot market transactions. The tool enhances the Emerge Spot TMS solution by providing market insights about specific lanes to shippers before quotes are created.
salestechstar.com
Granify Announces Rapid Personalization for Retailers
After driving over $680 million in additional revenue for retailers in 2022, Granify is removing the burden of requiring developer and technical resources for retailers to rapidly test ideas and personalize the shopping experience. Granify Inc., acclaimed for its innovative conversion optimization platform, has announced the launch of Granify Rapid...
salestechstar.com
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner to Simplify E-Commerce Logistics
The partnership brings added flexibility and performance to e-commerce supply chains at a time when brands and retailers need it most. Shipium, the premier shipping platform for e-commerce, announced a partnership with Quiet Platforms, the collaborative commerce network for brands and retailers. Quiet Platforms is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., that provides an expansive national delivery service that enables retailers and brands to gain instant nationwide coverage through a trusted portfolio of carriers using a universal delivery label, eliminating the need for multiple integrations, complex invoicing and lengthy contract negotiations. The network dynamically manages performance at the shipment level, ensuring the best decision is made for every parcel to be shipped, based on delivery commitment, quality of service and delivery cost.
salestechstar.com
OSF Digital Acquires Original Shift to Expand Its Multi-Cloud Capabilities
OSF establishes a Salesforce Revenue Cloud practice and strengthens its position in the high-tech industry. OSF Digital, an award-winning provider of digital transformation services to companies worldwide, announced the acquisition of Original Shift, a U.S.-based Salesforce partner with expertise in Salesforce CPQ and Billing and a focus on the high-tech industry. This acquisition establishes a Salesforce Revenue Cloud practice for OSF, expands its multi-cloud capabilities, strengthens OSF’s position in the communications, media, and technology vertical, and adds to OSF’s robust portfolio of products and services. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.
salestechstar.com
Presto Named Supplier of the Year for Innovation by Checkers & Rally’s
Checkers & Rally’s recognizes the significant business impact generated by the Presto Voice A.I. drive-thru automation solution at hundreds of its restaurants nationwide. Presto Automation Inc., the largest drive-thru automation technology provider in the hospitality industry, announced that iconic drive-thru restaurant chain Checkers & Rally’s has awarded the company its Supplier of the Year Innovation Award for 2022. Presto has been recognized for successfully delivering and scaling its A.I.-powered voice assistant, Presto VoiceTM, at hundreds of Checkers & Rally’s drive-thru restaurants nationwide. Over the past year, Presto Voice has consistently demonstrated that drive-thru A.I.-driven voice automation can significantly lower labor costs while simultaneously driving up revenue.
salestechstar.com
Ingenico and Splitit Partner to Bring White-Label, Buy Now, Pay Later to Physical Checkout With Just One Touch
Ingenico’s PPaaS (Payments Platform-as-a-Service) and Splitit’s Installments-as-a-Service combine to revolutionize BNPL at the point of sale. Ingenico, a global leader in payments acceptance solutions and Splitit, the only white-label, card-based installment platform using existing consumer credit, today announced a global strategic partnership to bring one-touch, no-interest, buy now, pay later capability to the physical checkout experience using PPaaS, Ingenico’s innovative, cloud-based Payments-Platform-as-a-Service, and Splitit’s Installments-as-a-Service solution.
salestechstar.com
FROGED Continues to Build Strong Momentum with their Product Success Platform with 369% Growth in the US Market
FROGED the award-winning Product Success Platform announced that they have successfully grown their client base in the US market by 369 % with the traffic growth by 60% in 2022. This European based female led startup has created a tool focused on Customer Success and Support departments to increase retention and reduce churn rate in SaaS business models.
