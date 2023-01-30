Workday Services Partner, TopBloc, grows their advisory practice with the addition of 3 new executives to its Office of Customer Experience. TopBloc announced the expansion of its Office of Customer Experience and its intention to expand its offerings to include advisory support and services, including enterprise systems assessment, strategy support, and road mapping. TopBloc’s Office of Customer Experience will focus on supporting Workday prospects and customers alike by providing comprehensive advice that enables them to make strategic decisions and maximize the impact of their Workday investment. The expansion of this function marks another milestone for TopBloc as the company continues to enhance its offerings as a comprehensive Workday Services Partner.

2 DAYS AGO