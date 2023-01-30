Read full article on original website
Rockwell Automation Names Bob Buttermore SVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer
Rockwell Automation, Inc., the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced that Robert (Bob) Buttermore will be named senior vice president and Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective Feb. 13. He will report to Rockwell Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Blake Moret. In this role, Buttermore...
ZoomInfo Appoints Chief Technology and Chief Revenue Officers
New Leaders Reflect Commitment to Product Innovation and Delivering Value to Customers. ZoomInfo, a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, announced the appointments of Ali Dasdan as Chief Technology Officer and Dave Justice as Chief Revenue Officer. Dasdan, whose appointment is effective today, joins ZoomInfo from Atlassian,...
Sterling Trading Tech Appoints Keith Cacciola as Chief Customer Officer
Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leading provider of order management systems, risk and margin solutions and trading platforms to the capital markets worldwide, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Keith Cacciola as Chief Customer Officer. Cacciola will lead Sterling’s account management team to work closely with clients who count on STT for their trading technology solutions and also to inform them about new product releases.
Performio Appoints Deanne Rhynard as Chief People Officer as it Expands its Executive Team
Deanne brings over a decade of operations and HR leadership in multiple high growth companies. Performio, a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) provider, announced today that it has expanded its Executive team with the appointment of Deanne Rhynard as Chief People Officer. In this role, Deanne will help Performio’s continued growth by scaling all elements of the organization including culture and employee experience, organizational design, talent acquisition, and learning and development in the sales performance management space.
FatTail Appoints Laura Boodram Chief Revenue Officer to Bolster Customer Experience as Adtech Firm Scales
Longtime client and partner success leader moves into revenue role as FatTail launches the only marketplace for automated direct deals. FatTail, the automated direct deals company that has powered premium advertising supply for the world’s leading publishers for decades, has appointed Laura Boodram as Chief Revenue Officer. Boodram will spearhead sales, customer success, and marketing as FatTail scales and launches new products following 47% revenue growth in 2022.
Skipify Named to Embedded Fintech 50
Company recognized for continued success of their Modern Checkout Platform. Skipify, the Modern Checkout Platform, was named to the Embedded Fintech 50, a list launched by GGV Capital in partnership with Crunchbase, to recognize the most promising fintech companies. GGV Capital convened 57 investment firms to nominate and vote on...
Rackspace Technology Appoints Leading Technology Executive Anthony Roberts to Board of Directors
Rackspace Technology , a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, announced the appointment of Anthony Roberts to its board of directors, effective as of January 30, 2023. Roberts is filling the board seat recently vacated by Tim Campos who stepped down due to his increase of time commitments related to his new role as Chief Information Officer at Apple.
Well Appoints Renya Spak Chief Growth Officer To Lead Membership Expansion
Well, a consumer-focused health improvement platform, today announced that veteran healthcare benefits executive Renya Spak has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer. In this new role, she will be responsible for scaling the growth of membership, which has increased more than 400% in each of the two years since the platform launched. Spak will focus on building awareness and interest among employers and their trusted benefits advisors.
SalesTechStar Interview with Mike Carpenter, CEO at XFactor
Mike Carpenter, CEO at XFactor shares a few go-to market tips while taking us through the story behind XFactor’s launch…. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Mike, tell us about yourself and what inspired XFactor, how has the journey been since starting up. My name is Mike Carpenter. I’m the...
KnowledgeLake Named Finalist for Best Cloud Automation of the Year Award
Intelligent Document Processing solution moves to final round in international competition. KnowledgeLake, a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions, has been named a finalist for Best Cloud Automation of the Year in the 2022-2023 Cloud Computing Awards program. The international Cloud Awards celebrate innovators and pioneers shaping the cloud industry’s future.
Ncontracts Announces Launch of Risk Performance Management (RPM)
Latest suite combines RegTech leader’s most powerful risk and compliance management solutions. Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance and risk management solutions to the financial industry, is helping to define a new category and view of risk management with the release of its Risk Performance Management (RPM) Suite.
TopBloc Announces Expansion of its Office of Customer Experience
Workday Services Partner, TopBloc, grows their advisory practice with the addition of 3 new executives to its Office of Customer Experience. TopBloc announced the expansion of its Office of Customer Experience and its intention to expand its offerings to include advisory support and services, including enterprise systems assessment, strategy support, and road mapping. TopBloc’s Office of Customer Experience will focus on supporting Workday prospects and customers alike by providing comprehensive advice that enables them to make strategic decisions and maximize the impact of their Workday investment. The expansion of this function marks another milestone for TopBloc as the company continues to enhance its offerings as a comprehensive Workday Services Partner.
Jumio Announces New Sales Leadership to Usher Company into New Era
Experian, Trulioo veteran joins as SVP of worldwide sales, partnering with new VP of global account management to drive Jumio’s success at critical time in company’s next stage of growth. Jumio, the leading provider of automated, end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC solutions, today announced the addition...
iGrafx Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Process Mining by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Process Mining vendors. iGrafx, with its comprehensive technology for process mining, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named iGrafx as a 2022...
Zilliant Announces Strong Financial Growth; Continues to Transform Price & Revenue Software Industry
Zilliant reported significant growth from new and existing customers in 2022 and anticipates rapid acceleration in 2023. Annual recurring revenue growth of 17% and net dollar retention of 108%. Subscription revenue growth a healthy mix of new business and expansion. Pascal Yammine, former senior vice president and general manager of...
Nasuni Surpasses $100 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue with 52% Growth in New Customers
File Data Services Leader Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Ex-Juniper Networks Executive Kim Perdikou. Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of file data services, announced record results for its fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022, with the company surpassing $100M in annual recurring revenue and delivering 52% growth in the number of new customers acquired in 2022 as compared to 2021.
Emerge Launches Rate Pulse, Empowers Shippers to Create Quotes That Get Results
Using this powerful new technology, shippers leverage lane-specific information to save time, reduce costs, and expedite spot market transaction. Emerge, the leading Freight Procurement Platform announced the launch of Rate Pulse, a new solution that streamlines the freight sourcing process for spot market transactions. The tool enhances the Emerge Spot TMS solution by providing market insights about specific lanes to shippers before quotes are created.
Unanet Wraps 2022 With More Customers Switching From Legacy Providers, Product Innovation and Industry Recognition
Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions, reported that in 2022 customers continued to switch away from incumbent and legacy software providers, to Unanet’s modern, flexible solutions for government contractors (GovCon) and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms. The company enters 2023 with momentum, having rolled out dozens of new product enhancements, won a variety of national awards and reinforced its longstanding position as an industry leader in customer satisfaction and value.
Cybersecurity Leaders Launch First Attack Matrix for Software Supply Chain Security
Current and former cybersecurity leaders from Microsoft, Google, GitLab, Check Point, OWASP, Fortinet and others have already joined the open framework initiative, which is being led by OX Security. OX Security, the first end-to-end software supply chain security solution, announced the launch of OSC&R (Open Software Supply Chain Attack Reference),...
Verica Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner
Verica, the company using Continuous Verification to make systems more secure and less vulnerable to costly incidents, announced it has been included in the list of “Cool Vendors” in the 2023 Gartner “Cool Vendors™ in Software Engineering: Improving Digital Resilience” report by Gartner, Inc. “Cool...
