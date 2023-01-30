Read full article on original website
Related
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Dana Plato: The Sad, Tragic Tale of the "Diff'rent Strokes" Star
The classic TV sitcom, Diff'rent Strokes, originally aired on NBC from 1978 to 1986. In the process, then-child actors Dana Plato, Todd Bridges, and Gary Coleman became television superstars.
Pete Duel's Tragic Death and the Demise of "Alias Smith and Jones"
He was one of the most handsome and talented actors on television. As one of the original stars of the ground-breaking 1970s ABC TV western, Alias Smith and Jones, Pete Duel made his mark in the entertainment industry.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Agrees With Young Scooter About Snitches Going On Tour
Boosie says that he agrees with Young Scooter about snitches teaming up to go on tour. Boosie agreed with Young Scooter on Twitter, Monday, saying that rappers who snitch should all go on tour together and sell cheese at the concessions. Scooter had come up with the idea on his Instagram Story, earlier in the week.
netflixjunkie.com
“My life changed from…” – Broke Lil Yachty Only Had $70 Before Kanye West’s Yeezy Show, Rest Is History
Over the years, many musicians have left an impact on the music industry. However, none of them has influenced the music industry in the way Kanye West has. While in recent times, the rapper finds himself surrounded by controversies and legal problems, West once influenced a generation of rappers with his music. Renowned rappers like Kid Cudi and Drake have credited West and called him a legend. But do you know, West’s show even helped Lil Yachty back in the day?
dancehallmag.com
Sizzla Says Burning DJ Khaled’s Plaques Was “Vanity…Vexation Of The Soul”
Reggae/Dancehall superstar Sizzla Kalonji has extended the olive branch to DJ Khaled after causing an uproar just over a month ago by burning two platinum plaques that the Palestinian-American producer mailed to him for his contribution on the Grateful (2017) and Father of Asad (2019) albums. Kalonji, who spoke with...
Comments / 0