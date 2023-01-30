Read full article on original website
South Cambridgeshire District Council staff less stressed on four-day week trial
More than 60% of council workers on a four-day working week trial said they were less stressed, a report said. Desk-based staff at South Cambridgeshire District Council are taking part in the trial until March. The trial involves colleagues working a 30-hour week on the same full-time pay. Two weeks...
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
LGBT bar in Coventry seeks new premises amid redevelopment
The managers of a bar predominantly used by the LGBT community say customers will be left without "safe spaces" in the city when it closes. The Yard Bar is within Coventry's Bull Yard, which is set for demolition and redevelopment under the City Centre South project. Kieran Jones said despite...
Hillsborough disaster: Families profoundly failed, say police
Police forces have apologised for "profound failings" which have "continued to blight" relatives of victims of the Hillsborough disaster. On behalf of all 43 forces, police chiefs have promised "cultural change". They admitted "policing got it badly wrong" in the aftermath of the fatal stadium crush and said a range...
West Devon Borough Council sets out £1m plans to cut carbon emissions
Council projects to reduce carbon emissions include walking and cycling routes, and support for companies. On Tuesday, West Devon Borough Council agreed how to spend £1m of government funding. The Council's Hub Committee agreed to plans within three priority areas - active and inclusive travel for all, wider business...
'Come clean' on impact of non-dom tax status, Labour urges
Labour has demanded the government publish internal estimates about the effect of abolishing "non-dom" tax status. The party says it wants ministers to "come clean" about the impact of keeping the "unfair" status ahead of the Budget on 15 March. It says scrapping non-dom rules would bring in £3.2bn a...
Welsh NHS strikes: 'A lot' of operations to be cancelled
Operations and other planned care will need to be cancelled in the Welsh NHS next week because of strike action, Wales' health minister has warned. Nurses, ambulance staff, physios and midwives are all set to walk out. Further talks will take place between Eluned Morgan and unions on Thursday, in...
Further consultation on A66 dual carriageway plans
People are being invited to give their views on changes to plans to revamp 50 miles of the A66. The A66 Northern Trans-Pennine project aims to dual the single carriageway from Penrith to Scotch Corner. Feedback from the public and partners had been taken on board for the £1.3bn scheme,...
Assaults on 43 police officers in seven days, says PSNI chief constable
Forty-three police officers have been assaulted in 30 separate incidents the past week, the PSNI's chief constable has said. Their injuries included broken fingers and a dislocated knee. Several officers were spat on, Simon Byrne said in a tweet. The chief constable revealed that 18 people have been charged to...
Welsh rugby: Politicians knew about WRU sexism claims - MP
Sexism and misogyny claims about the Welsh Rugby Union were known by the Welsh government after they were raised in the Commons last year, an MP said. Labour's Tonia Antoniazzi said the ministers should be asked what action they took over the allegations. The Senedd's sports committee will question the...
School strikes: Expense and workloads driving teachers out of job
Striking teachers have said the cost of living and heavy workloads are driving them out of the job they love. Tomi Rowlands has decided to leave his teaching post and said some colleagues were using food banks to get by. He was one of thousands of members of the National...
Jodey Whiting: Court of Appeal considers new inquest
Appeal court judges have retired to consider whether to grant a new inquest for a woman who took her own life after her benefits were wrongfully cancelled. Jodey Whiting, 42, from Stockton, died in February 2017 - days after her disability benefits were stopped by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
Omagh bombing: Government expected to confirm decision on public inquiry
A decision on whether to order a public inquiry into the Omagh bombing is expected to be made on Thursday. The Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is due to to make a statement in the House of Commons. It follows long-running legal action brought by a relative of one of...
Teacher strikes: 'Deciding to close our school has been horrible'
In the Sixth Form study room, Tia is twizzling a pink fluffy pen around in her hand. She is nervous about her mock IT exam next week. "This is my one practice, and then I've got the real one," she says. On Wednesday, she will be among the only pupils...
