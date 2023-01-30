ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

America's $31 Trillion Debt Is Getting Dangerous As Yearly Interest Crosses $500 Billion Mark

Rampant spending at the federal level is causing the national debt to skyrocket. Rising interest rates mean payments on the national debt are becoming a massive burden. The Federal Reserve has been the primary focus of the markets following the 2020 COVID-19 market crash, as generous spending bills have resulted in a massive increase in the overall money supply. To combat this, the Fed has continually increased interest rates to combat rising inflation. While this has been mildly successful, with inflation only rising 6.5% in December, it poses an entirely new challenge.
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Ahead Of Fed Decision: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting 'Triple-Headed Resistance Monster'

Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global market cap rose 1.25% to $1.05 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, traded at $23,118. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,585, up 1% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 4% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.094.
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has fallen 3.75% to $0.000011. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 1.0% gain, moving from $0.000011 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba...
Benzinga

Here's Why Snap Is Moving

Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher by 2.79% to $11.44 Tuesday afternoon. Traders and investors are watching for the company's fourth-quarter earnings announcement, confirmed for after the market close. According to analyst consensus estimates, Snap is expected to report revenue of $1.3 billion on EPS of 11 cents. According...
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 3.26% to $201.74 Wednesday afternoon. The stock is potentially trading higher in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued first-quarter guidance. What Happened?. AMD reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share, or...
Benzinga

AMD To Rally Over 26%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ from $70 to $76. Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow maintained an Outperform rating. Mondelez shares rose 1.8% to $66.61 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer raised the price target for Amdocs Limited DOX from $94 to $99. Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan...
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Context Therapeutics, Snap: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday, led by upbeat corporate earnings and expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down its rate hike pace as the central bank is set to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday. The employment cost index, a crucial measure of wages considered by the Fed, showed compensation rose 1% in the fourth quarter versus estimates of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga

What's Happening With Nvidia (NVDA) Shares?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 3.37% to $196.79 Monday. Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading lower Monday, weakness may be in continued reaction to Intel Corp's worse-than-expected fourth-quarter report, which has weighed on sector sentiment ahead of earnings. The broader market is also lower ahead of this week's Fed decision.
Benzinga

2 REITs Making New Highs Despite Rate Hike Concerns

The continued strength of Global Net Lease Inc. GNL and Getty Realty Corp. GTY is awesome to behold, especially given the uncertainty about the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Buyers of these rate-sensitive real estate investment trusts (REITs) clearly expect Wednesday’s announcement to hit the lower end of expectations.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In American Tower 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

American Tower AMT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.07%. Currently, American Tower has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion. Buying $1000 In AMT: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMT stock 20 years...
Benzinga

Why Alphabet, Pinterest Shares Are Rising After Hours

Advertising and social-media stocks, including Alphabet Inc GOOG and Pinterest Inc PINS, are moving higher in the wake of strong fourth-quarter financial results from social media ad giant Meta Platforms Inc META. What Happened: Meta reported fourth-quarter revenue of $32.17 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $31.53 billion, according...
Benzinga

Motorsport Games Stock Jumped 700% Tuesday: What's Going On?

Shares of motorsports network company Motorsport Games Inc MSGM rocketed higher by more than 700% on Tuesday and were halted several times along the way. It looks like several developments fueled the buying spree. Here's what you need to know. What Happened: On Monday, Motorsport Games entered into a debt-for-equity...
Benzinga

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Regain Control Of Bankrupt Crypto Exchange

Beleaguered crypto exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried tried to stop bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. in November to transfer assets from his crypto exchange to foreign regulators. According to federal prosecutors, Bankman-Fried expected lenient treatment from foreign regulators, eventually allowing him to regain control of FTX. Last month, the Manhattan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy