US Stocks Turn Higher After Fed Raises Key Overnight Interest Rate; Nasdaq Up 1.5%
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, following the release of interest rate decision. The Dow traded up 0.05% to 34,104.56 while the NASDAQ rose 1.58% to 11,767.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.83% to 4,110.42. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Industrials...
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Context Therapeutics, Snap: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday, led by upbeat corporate earnings and expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down its rate hike pace as the central bank is set to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday. The employment cost index, a crucial measure of wages considered by the Fed, showed compensation rose 1% in the fourth quarter versus estimates of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin? Over 60% Choose...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Tells Why Bitcoin, Gold, Silver Are Rising: 'Please Don't Get Poorer'
‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has once again presented the case for buying gold and silver. Kiyosaki, who is known to be bullish on the commodities, has asked retail investors to buy at least a silver coin. ‘Why are gold, silver, Bitcoin going higher? A: Because US...
Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January
Floki FLOKI/USD rallied over 205% in January, leaving behind the top five meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000028. The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
DeFi Token Blows Past Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains With 30% Surge After Governance Tokens Issue
Decentralized exchange dYdX’s native token DYDX DYDX/USD is rallying over 30% in the last 24 hours, surpassing Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: At the time of writing, DYDX was trading at $3.174. Apex crypto above $23,000, up 1.2% and ETH at $1,584 up 1% in the last 24 hours.
'I Say, Move On': Cramer Prefers Nvidia Over This Cloud-Base Content Management Company Up 22%
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX is still a buy. "There’s so many people betting against it, and they’re wrong," he added. Analysts have a consensus Neutral rating on LHX, according to Benzinga analyst ratings data. When asked about Bausch...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Ahead Of Fed Decision: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting 'Triple-Headed Resistance Monster'
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global market cap rose 1.25% to $1.05 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, traded at $23,118. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,585, up 1% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 4% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.094.
Putin's Russia Struck Big International Trade Deal With Taliban For Fuel, Wheat: Here's The Fine Print
In a bid to diversify its trading partners and to take advantage of a discount on average global commodity prices, the Taliban signed a provisional deal with Russia for the supply of gasoline, diesel, gas and wheat, Reuters reported in September 2022. This is the first known major international economic...
Why Alphabet, Pinterest Shares Are Rising After Hours
Advertising and social-media stocks, including Alphabet Inc GOOG and Pinterest Inc PINS, are moving higher in the wake of strong fourth-quarter financial results from social media ad giant Meta Platforms Inc META. What Happened: Meta reported fourth-quarter revenue of $32.17 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $31.53 billion, according...
S&P 500 Down 1%; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 175 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.59% to 33,777.39 while the NASDAQ fell 1.58% to 11,438.31. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.03% to 4,028.82. Check This Out: 5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For...
Tesla Has $1 Trillion Opportunity In This Segment, Says Ark — And Elon Musk May Be On The Move Already
Tesla Inc. TSLA bull Cathie Wood-run Ark Invest on Tuesday provided some insights into what the electric vehicle maker would be up to in the near- and medium-term. What Happened: CEO Elon Musk and his team hinted on the company’s earnings call held this Wednesday that some new products, including an inference computer for applications beyond automotive, could be in the pipeline. Some of these applications will blow people’s minds when revealed, the billionaire said on the call.
Altcoin Surges 18%, Surpassing Bitcoin Gains, On Top Ethereum Whales Intake
Mask Network MASK/USD is soaring 18% in the last 24 hours, outperforming Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: According to WhaleStats, MASK is now in the top 10 purchased tokens among the 100 biggest Ethereum whales in the last 24 hours. The rally in MASK comes on the...
Rest In Peace 'Twitter For iPhone:' Elon Musk Dubs Label A 'Waste of Space & Compute'
Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, planned to do away with device labels from tweets. This may come as one of the major changes on the social media platform, it was reported in November 2022. What Happened: Following the uproar about the Tesla Inc. CEO's decision to monetize the verification...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Regain Control Of Bankrupt Crypto Exchange
Beleaguered crypto exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried tried to stop bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. in November to transfer assets from his crypto exchange to foreign regulators. According to federal prosecutors, Bankman-Fried expected lenient treatment from foreign regulators, eventually allowing him to regain control of FTX. Last month, the Manhattan...
Apple Airtag Saves The Day For American Airlines' Passenger Who Lost His Wallet — And Saw It Travel To 35 Cities
Apple Inc.‘s AAPL AirTag came to the rescue of a flight passenger who lost his wallet. What Happened: John Lewis, the passenger, accidentally left his wallet on an American Airlines Group Inc. AAL flight. Despite the airline’s claim of not being able to locate the wallet, Lewis tracked it using AirTag and also saw it travel to 35 different cities.
Zuckerberg Eyes Slice Of AI Pie Amid ChatGPT Craze: 'One Of My Goals For Meta Is...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg touched on the role of artificial intelligence in upcoming products and the transformation of its apps at the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call. What Happened: Zuckerberg called AI the “foundation” of Meta’s discovery engine and the company’s ads business.
Shark Tank's O'Leary Warns Of Another FTX-Like Crypto Disaster: 'It'll Keep Happening Over and Over…'
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary is warning investors of more possible fiascos in the cryptocurrency world. What Happened: When asked by Kitco News whether he believes there could be a second FTX-like incident, he said, “Absolutely 100%,” adding that “it'll happen and it'll keep happening over and over and over again.”
The Importance Of A Medical Cannabis Market As Recreational Markets Expand
As some European countries sit on the edge of adult-use cannabis legalization, it’s crucial to consider the ramifications on the existing medical cannabis market and the patients it serves. It’s important the emerging recreational market does not diminish or eliminate the vital medical cannabis market. European lawmakers have...
