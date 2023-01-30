Read full article on original website
Related
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) - A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
kymkemp.com
SHUSD Begins the Year with a Full Board, Big Plans, and Empty Desk Seats
The recently filled Southern Humboldt Unified School District board begins the new calendar year on a good foot with plans for campus improvement projects, expanded programs, and new hires, though administrators warn that students are behind academically, and enrollment continues to fall. The SHUSD board filled its last vacant seat...
kymkemp.com
PG&E Concedes, Plans to Bury Power Lines by Potter Valley Eagles’ Nest
A Ponderosa pine tree in Potter Valley, and the decades-old bald eagle nest high in its branches, appear to be safe from PG&E crews that tried to remove them two years in a row due to their proximity to power lines. Now, after protesters from all over the state joined local activists and a nearby tribe to ensure that the tree remained standing, PG&E has declared that its “preferred solution” is to bury the lines. That would relieve the utility’s stated safety concerns about the tree possibly falling onto the line and sparking a fire. The pine, which is dying and shows damage from a beetle infestation, did not budge during the recent series of atmospheric rivers, though other trees went down all over the county.
Willits News
Mendocino County history: A Ukiah earthquake, and other news from January 1923
At 1:04 a.m. on Jan. 22, 1923, an earthquake rattled Ukiah, interrupting residents’ sleep and stopping clocks around town, but otherwise doing no damage. The following news stories are reprinted from that week’s edition of the Ukiah Republican Press. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 1923 – Ukiah Republican Press.
mendofever.com
Residents of Brooktrails, Covelo, Potter Valley, Laytonville, and Hopland: Comment on Proposed Transporation Solutions for Your Community
The following is a press release by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. During the week of February 6th, virtual community workshops will be held with each of the target communities to present the findings of the needs assessment and preview potential mobility solutions.
Willits News
Caltrans announces new repair projects on Highway 101 near Willits
The California Transportation Commission recently allocated more than $988 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) reported. “The CTC’s investments will help rebuild California’s transportation infrastructure while increasing transit and active transportation options,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares was quoted as noting...
Willits News
NWS: February bringing warmer, wetter weather to Mendocino County
The cold snap that capped a long stretch of dry weather spanning the second half of January is expected to end this week with rain predicted to begin falling again during the first few days of February, the National Weather Service reported. According to the regional forecast prepared by the...
lakecountybloom.com
Adventist Health Clearlake Opens Rapid Care Clinic in Clearlake
Adventist Health Clear Lake Hospital is excited to announce the opening of its new Rapid Care clinic on January 9. Located at 15230 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 101 in Clearlake, hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays. Rapid Care will provide walk-in care for minor illnesses and injuries, treating patients 60 days and older. Services include treatment for:
mendofever.com
Car Crash on Highway 101 North of Hopland
Two vehicles collided this morning on Highway 101 between Ukiah and Hopland causing injury and slowing traffic in the area. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate the vehicles crashed around 6:54 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 101 and McNab Ranch Road. Both parties...
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
Willits News
Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Jan. 30, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Carina Barjas, 41, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. FRAUD: Evan C. Hale, 40, of...
kymkemp.com
Fort Bragg Stabbing was Self-Defense According to the MCSO
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-31-2023 at around 8:00 PM, Deputies were dispatched to a stabbing that had just occurred...
mendofever.com
Stabbing at Fort Bragg’s Noyo Harbor
Police and emergency personnel are en route to Fort Bragg’s Noyo Harbor after a 40-year-old male suffered stab wounds. Scanner traffic began at approximately 8:04 p.m. stating a man stabbed another and a woman was at the scene rendering aid. The address was said to be 19325 South Harbor Drive.
mendofever.com
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Will Conduct Full-Length Warning Siren Test on February 6, 2023
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a full-length test of the warning sirens in Middletown, Anderson Springs, Cobb, Loch Lomond, and Kelseyville Riviera (formerly known as the Clear Lake Riviera). The test will last three minutes. In the event of an actual emergency, the warning siren is one way the community may be alerted to danger from wildfire, earthquake, or other hazards.
mendofever.com
Accused of Abusing Ex-Wife, Noyo Harbor Stabbing Victim Attacks Her Family Who Knife Him in Self-Defense
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-31-2023 at around 8:00 PM, Deputies were dispatched to a stabbing that had...
Comments / 0