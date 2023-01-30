Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Who is Gauge in Apex Legends?
Respawn Entertainment has thrown a bomb into the Apex Legends community when revealing an art piece on Twitter on Jan. 31, showing Seer fighting an unknown character who uses throwing knives as weapons. “Who’s knife guy?” immediately asked users under the tweet. Others have cropped and zoomed in on a...
dotesports.com
Kureiji Ollie brings Apex event to Hololive in first for famed VTuber agency
Hololive VTuber Kureiji Ollie will be holding Hololive’s first multi-branch Apex Legends tournament. The event, called Kureiiji Arcade, will be streamed on the VTuber’s YouTube on Saturday, Feb. 18. Ollie unveiled the event at the conclusion of her latest Apex stream on Jan. 30. The Apex enthusiast gave...
dotesports.com
Artist shows what a League of Legends and Hades crossover would look like
Hades, an action RPG inspired by Greek mythology, features a dark atmosphere and recognizable designs. As one of the most successful indie games of the last few years, it’s influenced a lot of artists in the video games community. It’s no surprise some League of Legends champions from the...
dotesports.com
Just three days in, Fortnite players are already begging Epic to delete The Kid Laroi crossover
While The Kid Laroi’s music attracts billions of listens on Spotify, his Fortnite game mode might’ve overstayed its welcome just days after it hit live servers. The Kid Laroi is a part of a long list of crossovers within the battle royale. The musician’s event commenced on Friday, Jan. 27 with a concert available on-demand. Once you’ve reached the end of the activated gig, you can also visit a special island with your best buds and listen to all The Kid Laroi music all over again.
dotesports.com
When is Apex Legends Mobile shutting down?
Initially released in May 2022, Apex Legends Mobile gave thousands of gamers across the globe easy access to the hit battle royale on their mobile devices. The game was Respawn Entertainment’s answer to Fortnite’s already prosperous mobile addition and the title saw its own widespread success. While Apex...
dotesports.com
League players desperately want one feature to improve champ selection phase
League of Legends players want to see one change in the champion select phase. In a post on League’s subreddit on Monday, a player suggested adding the option to play with a random champion skin or hide all owned skins would improve champion select—and many agreed with the idea.
dotesports.com
Fortnite’s Dragon Ball Adventure island is still crashing and causing progress loss
On Jan. 31, the second Dragon Ball event hit Fortnite’s island, bringing back the Kamehameha, Nimbus Cloud, and Dragon Ball Adventure Island. But players weren’t even enjoying the wonders of Dragon Ball Adventure Island for a full day when they learned the hard way it’s prone to crashing and destroying their progress.
dotesports.com
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z island code: How to join the DBZ island
Fortnite has proven itself as the master of establishing brand deals that see some of the most popular characters and entertainment franchises in the game. Developer Epic Games has clearly had its eyes on anime crossovers in the last year with Naruto, My Hero Academia, and Dragan Ball Z Super all getting their own. The current Dragon Ball Z crossover comes with an Adventure Island in Creative.
dotesports.com
Watch out for these 10 threats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Series 2 VGC
Series Two Ranked Battles is going live in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet very soon on Feb. 1, but unsurprisingly enough, the metagame for Series Two has already been developing since the format’s announcement. Players have taken to Pokémon Showdown!—an online Pokémon battling simulator—as well as organized grassroots tournaments...
dotesports.com
Riot to release VALORANT LOCK//IN capsule featuring a shiny new melee
The developer of VALORANT is set to introduce a new skin bundle to celebrate the upcoming LOCK//IN tournament. Riot Games unveiled an upcoming release of the LOCK//IN capsule today, which includes a melee dubbed the Misericórdia, alongside regional-themed cards and a VAMOS! spray. It will be available to purchase...
dotesports.com
After early playtests, Apex pros are expecting Wraith to finally make her long-awaited meta comeback
Apex Legends features a cast of twenty-two playable legends, with half of the roster played at the highest level of competition. Throughout Split One and regional finals, fourteen of the legends were picked, with some only showing up on select teams. Professional players have chimed in over the course of...
dotesports.com
These 3 Dota 2 heroes were the most banned throughout the 2023 DPC Winter Tour
The first tour of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is coming to an end. While the regular season is over and tiebreakers are underway, the meta has also been defined. Some heroes like Rubick found themselves a spot on the field in almost every match, while others never saw the light of day due to how overpowered they were.
dotesports.com
All Overwatch 2 Mythic skins ranked
Overwatch 2 introduced Mythic skins to the franchise, and fans have graciously thanked our Blizzard overlords for these generous cosmetics. Players can change the color of their mythic skins, and can only earn them, to begin with, by reaching level 80 in the battle pass. Once you’ve reached level 80,...
dotesports.com
5 League champions could finally return to the meta with Patch 13.3 buffs
A number of League of Legends champions could return to the meta with Patch 13.3, which was detailed on Tuesday by lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison. The next patch targets Kayle, Lee Sin, Kayn, Trundle, and LeBlanc with a set of well-needed buffs. All of these champions have fallen out of favor in the meta. Trundle, for example, has a 47.57 percent win rate in the Platinum and above ranks in the jungle, according to U.GG, and none of these champs have a higher win rate than 49 percent in their main roles.
dotesports.com
A handful of new Dota 2 items have been leaked early
The Dota 2 community returned to its former strength on the back of The International 2022 Swag Bag. While many came back for the arcanas, longtime players are now looking for something new to revitalize their love for the game since a lack of major updates has caused the meta to grow stale.
dotesports.com
League player’s game-saving Zac pentakill has people clamoring for massive nerfs
In League of Legends, there are losers and winners in every balance patch. On Patch 13.1B, Zac is the most powerful jungle across all levels, according to League of Graphs. While he shares the top jungler position with Maokai in higher tiers, he’s incredibly strong in lower tiers as well. A Zac player showed the champion’s potential, in the late game especially, on a game clip shared on Reddit recently.
dotesports.com
Blizzard confirms nerf coming to Ramattra’s ‘never ending’ ultimate in Overwatch 2 season 3
Ramattra has rapidly become a fan favorite in Overwatch 2 since the omnic tank’s release, with lots of “positive feedback” to his kit, overall design, and “fun factor,” according to devs at Blizzard. But while he’s getting a few buffs to increase his overall effectiveness, a necessary nerf to his potentially infinitely lasting ultimate is also coming.
dotesports.com
Tarik could raise the stakes of VALORANT Pro City in the near future
Former CS:GO pro turned famous VALORANT streamer Tarik is salvaging competitive play for fellow streamers and pros in North America with his Pro City hub. The initiative to gather pros on a Discord server and play custom competitive games has been welcomed by viewers. The players also no longer have to waste their time playing ranked against throwers who fix matches on crypto-betting websites. These people were purposely throwing matches whenever they saw that a pro or streamer was in their game and Riot Games is yet to tackle the situation.
dotesports.com
It looks like Tencent is working to create AI commentary for gaming live streams
Tencent recently filed an AI patent to provide automated commentary in live game streams, according to a report from Exputer on Monday. It’ll allow streamers to broadcast gaming sessions without bothering to comment when using AI, which will make commentaries in real time. This tool should help streamers in...
dotesports.com
Riot is making big changes to how jungle ganking works in League Patch 13.3
You’re minding your own business in the mid lane, killing minions and harassing that Zed who will inevitably roam and dive your bot, when all of a sudden a big bad wolf jumps from the brushes and tries to kill you. Well, no more, because League of Legends Patch 13.3 is set to trim down the power of early ganks and dives.
