sportszion.com
Jey Uso leaves message for Roman Reigns, Bloodline after betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble
Jay Uso didn’t follow the tribal chief, Roman Reigns’, command; instead, he left the ring when The Bloodline was beating down Sami Zayn. The incident sparked numerous questions among fans about where the storyline might be heading. However, recently, Jay just clarified the situation on social media, which...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Is Not Happy About Dominik Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero Comparisons
Eddie Guerrero’s legacy will live on forever, and many fans have labeled other wrestlers as “the next Latino Heat.” Dominik Mysterio’s new gimmick drew comparisons between Rey Mysterio’s son and Eddie Guerrero. It turns out that Vickie Guerrero isn’t a fan of that kind of talk.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline
The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
Steve Austin’s wife Kristin Austin
Steve Austin is a legendary WWE wrestler. As he is better known, Stone Cold, is a true icon of the sport, putting his mark on the great Attitude Era of professional wrestling. Despite being officially retired since 2003, Austin has been one of the most popular people connected with both WWE as a company and pro wrestling as a business, as his merchandise can be seen at WWE events all the time. Now, a few years after making his last appearance in a fight, there are rumors of a possible comeback. With that said, let’s look at the one person supporting him most to make that comeback. Let’s talk about Steve Austin’s wife, Kristin Austin.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
FOX Sports
Cody Rhodes and Finn Bálor battle as Beth Phoenix saves Edge from Rhea Ripley | WWE on FOX
All chaos broke loose as Finn Bálor and Cody Rhodes went one-on-one for the first time ever on the Monday Night Raw following Rhodes’ 2023 Royal Rumble Win. Edge stepped in when the Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio ambushed The American Nightmare, prompting Beth Phoenix to appear and prove another point to Rhea Ripley.
wrestletalk.com
Video: What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After WWE Royal Rumble?
Here’s what happened after WWE Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air, following the devastating Bloodline segment. In the main event of the January 28 show, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. While the Bloodline were beating Owens down after the bout, Sami...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Superstar Injured at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently injured. Corey Graves announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. No other details were provided. Kai appeared on tonight’s RAW as she and Bayley accompanied partner IYO...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Wishes Eddie Guerrero Had Won Custody Of Him
Newly prison-hardened Dominik Mysterio, son of Rey Mysterio, saw Eddie Guerrero like an uncle before his sudden passing in November 2005 and had been revealed in a storyline to be Dom's biological father a few months earlier. Dominik has been modeling himself more and more on the late Guerrero. "I...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Immediately After Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gave incredible performances at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but made sure to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died earlier this month in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. Earlier this week,...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Decision To Leave Pro Wrestling
Brandi Rhodes' life was changed forever when she gave birth to her first child, Liberty, in June 2021. At the same time, she and her husband Cody were contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Despite sporadically performing in the ring and holding a full-time executive position with Tony Khan's company, Rhodes decided to hang up her wrestling boots and leave the pro wrestling industry altogether in February 2022; Cody also left the promotion at the same time. In a recent interview with Bare Magazine, the 39-year-old opened up about her exit from the business.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes
The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
Hulk Hogan seen at karaoke event after Kurt Angle claims WWE legend ‘can’t feel lower body’ after surgery
Kurt Angle said recently that WWE legend Hulk Hogan’s health had been deteriorating, but that didn’t stop the latter from getting on stage for karaoke in Clearwater, FL on Monday night. Hogan tweeted a picture of himself at the karaoke event, and appeared in his son’s Instagram Stories,...
