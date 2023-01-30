Read full article on original website
Maggie is a ‘Fun Loving Young Puppy’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Maggie. I am a female, black and tan German Shepherd Dog...
Humboldt Bay Fire Responds to an ‘Almost Fire’ Situation on Myrtle
Humboldt Bay Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1900 block of Myrtle Avenue in Eureka at approximately 5:40 p.m. on February 1. According to scanner traffic, white smoke was billing out of the windows. First reports indicate that this could be a vacant building. However, it was later determined that the smoke was billowing from a residential unit of an apartment building.
Humboldt Bay Fire Says Iverson Avenue Fire Originated from Floor Furnace
On 2/1/2023, at 8:34 A.M., units from the Arcata Fire Protection District, Humboldt Bay Fire, Blue Lake Fire, and Westhaven Fire were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 1700 block of Iverson Avenue in Arcata. The first arriving fire engine company reported moderate smoke coming from the crawl space under the house. As they made entry into the structure, they found the residence full of smoke, with fire around a floor furnace. Additional units arrived and crews simultaneously attacked the fire and searched the structure. No occupants were in the structure at the time, as it was under renovation.
Measure U: Birth of a new fire district boundary
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
2 deaths, 1 hospitalization, 55 new COVID cases in Humboldt
EUREKA, Calif. — Two COVID-related deaths and one new hospitalization were reported today by Humboldt County Public Health officials. Those who died were a resident in their 50s and a resident aged 80 or older. As for the hospitalization, the resident was also aged 80 or older. Fifty-five cases...
Streams of Living Water Women’s Center Receives New Vehicle with the Help of Soroptimist and Local Business Owners
Press release from Soroptimist Internation of Humboldt Bay:. Soroptimist International of Humboldt Bay supports the Streams of Living Water Women’s Center. The Center is a part of Redwood Adult and Teen Challenge, which is a faith-based recovery and work program. They provide services for hire, have run a store/coffee shop and they contribute to our community with the work that they do. This includes the cleaning of the Humboldt Transit Authority bus stops.
New Year Exhibition in Honor of Roy Grieshaber will Have Music by ‘Bucky and Sweet T’
The New Year Exhibition in honor of Roy Grieshaber is showing at the Redwood Art Association Gallery, open during Arts Alive, February 4 from 6-9 pm. Music provided by “Bucky and Sweet T”
OBITUARY: Steven Kyle Buckingham, 1984-2023
Steven Kyle Buckingham passed away on January 16, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital at the age of 38. Steven was born in 1984 to Ronald and Debra Buckingham. Steven quickly became a big brother to Laura when he was 18 months old. He was a dedicated big brother and truly looked after his little sister. Unfortunately the parents divorced and Steven and his sister moved to many new homes.
‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka
In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
Eureka area struggles to provide emergency shelter amid freeze warning, weather advisories
EUREKA, Calif. — After experiencing subfreezing temperatures in the Eureka area over the past few days, some residents are calling on their local municipalities to provide a safe space for the local homeless population and prevent any more weather-caused deaths. "There's kind of a balance between the harshness of...
St. Joseph Ranked Top 5 California Hospital for Vascular Surgery Outcomes
Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka is pleased to announce that Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients, has awarded the hospital with a top 5 hospital ranking in California for quality in vascular surgery outcomes. o determine this year’s State Ranking recipients, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly...
[UPDATE 9 a.m.] Smoke Pouring From Under a Home in Arcata
Smoke coming out from under a house in the 1700 block of Iverson Avenue in Arcata alerted an individual who called 911 for assistance. Multiple agencies have been dispatched to the scene and are responding to the incident. Meanwhile, the Incident Commander who is at the scene confirmed that there...
OBITUARY: John Gary Agajanian, 1964-2023
John Gary Agajanian passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2023, in Eureka at the age of 58 to be with his Creator. Born to Lynn and Gary Agajanian on July 21, 1964, in Arcadia, California, John spent the first seven years of his life in Southern California. During this time, he attended St. John’s Elementary School in Baldwin Park, California. In 1971, John and his parents, along with his maternal grandparents and other family members, moved to Humboldt County. Later, his paternal grandparents, as well as two of his paternal aunts, uncle and cousins relocated from southern California to Humboldt County as well.
Humboldt Allies for Substance Use Prevention Coalition Meeting February 8
This is a press release from the Humboldt Allies for Substance Use Prevention:. Humboldt Allies for Substance Use Prevention (ASUP), a community coalition, will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 3:30 – 5 p.m. via Zoom. The coalition supports alcohol and other drug prevention activities throughout Humboldt County. Community members are welcome to attend.
RCAA to Host Informational Workshop on Offshore Wind Development
Press release from the Redwood Community Action Agency:. Offshore wind energy development in Humboldt County is on everyone’s mind! What will the environmental consequences be? How will this development affect our communities? Integral Consulting, collaborating with Redwood Community Action Agency, H.T. Harvey and Associates, and other partners, are working to empower local communities with information and tools to understand the impacts that offshore wind energy development will have. We are holding a workshop soon and hope you will participate!
Two Fortuna Men Arrested in Arcata Assault
This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 1:40am, a felony assault and battery resulting in great bodily injury occurred...
HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Jan. 31, 2023
HUMBOLDT TODAY: A member of Humboldt’s Board of Supervisors makes a bold public statement in an attempt to hold another board member accountable for sexual comments made at a recent event, plus some video of a guy shredding guitar by Humboldt Bay for some reason, A CORRECTION, and more in today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor.
College of the Redwoods’ ‘Faculty and Staff Exhibition’
College of the Redwoods presents the 2023 Faculty and Staff Exhibition, beginning Jan. 31 and ending Feb. 16, 2023. The work in this year’s survey includes drawings, sculptures, functional ceramics, photographs, which sometimes touch on common themes like pattern and repetition in decoration and the natural world, and transformation of materials, objects, and forms. A public reception will take place at the CR Art Gallery on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Girl Reports Suspicious Circumstances in McKinleyville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 29, 2023, at about 3:50 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Nelson Way in McKinleyville for the report of a suspicious circumstance involving a juvenile. The residents told deputies that...
Tax Relief for Storm Impacted Residents in Humboldt County
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Humboldt County residents impacted by the recent severe storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. Claiming Disaster Losses. Humboldt County taxpayers affected by the presidentially declared...
