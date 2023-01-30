Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Is Not Happy About Dominik Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero Comparisons
Eddie Guerrero’s legacy will live on forever, and many fans have labeled other wrestlers as “the next Latino Heat.” Dominik Mysterio’s new gimmick drew comparisons between Rey Mysterio’s son and Eddie Guerrero. It turns out that Vickie Guerrero isn’t a fan of that kind of talk.
Steve Austin’s wife Kristin Austin
Steve Austin is a legendary WWE wrestler. As he is better known, Stone Cold, is a true icon of the sport, putting his mark on the great Attitude Era of professional wrestling. Despite being officially retired since 2003, Austin has been one of the most popular people connected with both WWE as a company and pro wrestling as a business, as his merchandise can be seen at WWE events all the time. Now, a few years after making his last appearance in a fight, there are rumors of a possible comeback. With that said, let’s look at the one person supporting him most to make that comeback. Let’s talk about Steve Austin’s wife, Kristin Austin.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Wishes Eddie Guerrero Had Won Custody Of Him
Newly prison-hardened Dominik Mysterio, son of Rey Mysterio, saw Eddie Guerrero like an uncle before his sudden passing in November 2005 and had been revealed in a storyline to be Dom's biological father a few months earlier. Dominik has been modeling himself more and more on the late Guerrero. "I...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline
The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
wrestletalk.com
Video: What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After WWE Royal Rumble?
Here’s what happened after WWE Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air, following the devastating Bloodline segment. In the main event of the January 28 show, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. While the Bloodline were beating Owens down after the bout, Sami...
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Decision To Leave Pro Wrestling
Brandi Rhodes' life was changed forever when she gave birth to her first child, Liberty, in June 2021. At the same time, she and her husband Cody were contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Despite sporadically performing in the ring and holding a full-time executive position with Tony Khan's company, Rhodes decided to hang up her wrestling boots and leave the pro wrestling industry altogether in February 2022; Cody also left the promotion at the same time. In a recent interview with Bare Magazine, the 39-year-old opened up about her exit from the business.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes
The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
sportszion.com
“Guilty” Roman Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman reacts to Sami Zayn’s betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble 2023
An unexpected turn in the Bloodline storyline occurred on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman, manager of Reigns, said only one word about Sami’s actions that evening but that was enough to figure out everything. This year’s Royal...
Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Four-Way Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, More Set For 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch and Bayley will finally clash inn a Steel Cage Match. The two stars have been feuding for months, dating back to the debut of Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) at SummerSlam 2022. Lynch missed some time with a separated shoulder, but she reigited the rivalry by joining Bianca Belair's team and beating Damage CTRL at WWE Survivor Series. Tensions have continued to rise ever since, and the former champions were set to collide in a Steel Cage Match on WWE Raw XXX. However, Damage CTRL attacked Lynch before the bout, and the match did not take place as scheduled.
Wrestling Observer Live: WWE business surge, WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, RAW
Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including WWE's recent business surge, WrestleMania and Elimination Chamber, Royal Rumble business stats, the RAW report, Kota Ibushi and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~! Right Click Save ...
tjrwrestling.net
Samoa Joe Gives His Honest Thoughts On Michael Cole
AEW star Samoa Joe has shared his honest thoughts on WWE announcing veteran Michael Cole, with the two men sharing time at the commentary desk. Samoa Joe is best known for his exploits in the ring in Ring of Honor, TNA, WWE, and AEW winning championships wherever he has gone. However, towards the end of his WWE run, Joe found himself on the sidelines, calling the action at the commentary desk on Raw, working closely with Michael Cole.
wrestlinginc.com
Nikita Koloff Comments On Possibility Of One More Match
Nikita Koloff's journey through pro wrestling was a unique one. He made his pro debut as a pushed heel in a major company, Jim Crockett Promotions, in 1984 despite having barely any training, slowed down his career for a few years around his first wife's 1989 death from Hodgkin lymphoma, and had one last run in WCW from 1991 to 1992 before calling it a career.
Sami Zayn throws away all of his WWE Bloodline gear
As Sami Zayn learned all too well at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, dreams don’t last forever. Sometimes a dream opportunity comes along for a day, sometimes you luck into an unrepeatable result, heck, sometimes you get added to the most popular act in all of professional wrestling and become the most over man in the biggest promotion on earth for the better part of a year, but eventually, the other shoe is going to drop, and the performer in question will have to pick up the pieces where they left off.
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone On Her Evolution From Sasha Banks, What to Expect From NJPW Match
Mercedes Mone is bringing a new version of herself to her NJPW run, and she recently talked about what to expect from her going forward. Mone spoke about her evolution during a conversation with the NJPW website, and you can check out the highlights below:. On what she’s bringing that’s...
Daily Update: WWE Royal Rumble records, Elimination Chamber, Raw
Dave Meltzer with notes on Royal Rumble business, Elimination Chamber, plus tonight's Raw.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Lambasted For ‘Garbage’ WWE Royal Rumble Pitch Black Match
Bray Wyatt’s comeback to WWE has generated massive excitement among fans. He is engaged in a highly charged feud with LA Knight, with Alexa Bliss adding an unexpected twist to the storyline. With Bray Wyatt, you never know what to expect as he constantly keeps fans on the edge of their seats, including the recent reveal of a new aspect of his character at the 2023 Royal Rumble. That being said, his match was lambasted for being garbage.
