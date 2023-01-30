ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Hill

GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates

The Senate GOP campaign arm’s endorsement of Rep. Jim Banks in the Indiana Senate Republican primary on Tuesday marks an official departure from the committee’s policy in the 2022 cycle and makes clear it will play in primary contests in an attempt to win back the upper chamber.  After a midterm cycle that saw candidates…
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid

Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Stanton bows out of potential U.S. Senate run in 2024

(The Center Square) – Congressman Greg Stanton announced Thursday afternoon that he would not seek the Democratic nomination for United States Senate in 2024. The Phoenix Democrat said that “after a great deal of consideration,” he decided that “now is not the right time” to throw his hat in the ring.
PHOENIX, AZ
102.5 The Bone

Why Kyrsten Sinema is in deep trouble

There’s no shortage of Democratic senators in danger of losing their seats in 2024. Joe Manchin in ruby-red West Virginia. Jon Tester in solidly Republican Montana. Sherrod Brown in ever-more-conservative Ohio. And their colleagues in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — four of the purplest places on the map.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Fireworks in House after Democrat says 'insurrectionists' should be banned from leading Pledge of Allegiance

WASHINGTON — A routine House committee meeting erupted into a heated, nearly hourlong debate Wednesday over the Pledge of Allegiance, with one Democratic lawmaker saying that "insurrectionists" who backed former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election should be banned from leading it. The fiery back-and-forth took...
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
The Independent

Democrats sidestep on Kyrsten Sinema challenger as Republicans wish she’d join the GOP ranks

Democratic disconfort was on display as senators kept mum on Representative Ruben Gallego’s decision to run against Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, despite her defection from the party last month. On the other side of the aisle, while Ms Sinema has refused to join the Republican Party, many of her GOP colleagues wish she would change her mind, given her friendliness with many of the members. Senator Mitt Romney worked closely with Ms Sinema throughout the first two years of the Biden administration. The two were lead negotiators on the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Utah Republican was...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) on Friday said he is opposed to blocking Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from sitting on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, becoming the latest GOP lawmaker to voice opposition to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) plan. “I think that we should not engage in this tit for tat,” Buck told NBC on Friday. “I…
The Hill

Dems press GOP on whether anti-socialist bill could hit Medicare, Social Security

House Democrats pushed Republicans to clarify the implications of a new bill that would denounce the “horrors of socialism” and socialist policies, expressing concern that it may include Medicare and Social Security benefits.  The House Rules Committee met Tuesday to discuss the resolution, proposed on Jan. 25 by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.).  Democrats, including…
coloradopolitics.com

New 'reasonable doubt' instruction causes uprorar, the return of Masterpiece Cakeshop | COURT CRAWL

Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The judicial branch revised its model definition of "beyond a reasonable doubt" for jury trials, plus Masterpiece Cakeshop, the Lakewood business whose case reached the U.S. Supreme Court five years ago, was the subject of another state court decision.
COLORADO STATE

