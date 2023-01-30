Read full article on original website
GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
The Senate GOP campaign arm’s endorsement of Rep. Jim Banks in the Indiana Senate Republican primary on Tuesday marks an official departure from the committee’s policy in the 2022 cycle and makes clear it will play in primary contests in an attempt to win back the upper chamber. After a midterm cycle that saw candidates…
Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid
Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
Stanton bows out of potential U.S. Senate run in 2024
(The Center Square) – Congressman Greg Stanton announced Thursday afternoon that he would not seek the Democratic nomination for United States Senate in 2024. The Phoenix Democrat said that “after a great deal of consideration,” he decided that “now is not the right time” to throw his hat in the ring.
Newly independent Sinema gets Democratic challenger for Senate seat
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, a liberal firebrand and prominent Latino lawmaker, announced Monday he’ll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, becoming the first candidate to jump into the race and setting up a potential three-way contest. Gallego said he’d fight for normal people...
Why Kyrsten Sinema is in deep trouble
There’s no shortage of Democratic senators in danger of losing their seats in 2024. Joe Manchin in ruby-red West Virginia. Jon Tester in solidly Republican Montana. Sherrod Brown in ever-more-conservative Ohio. And their colleagues in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — four of the purplest places on the map.
Kari Lake Accuses Republicans of Rigging Election
With her assertion, Lake quoted a report by a conspiracy theorist whom Buzzfeed News reported in 2020 to be "just a random Italian guy."
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Stormy Daniels Thanks Donald Trump for 'Admitting' She Told Truth
A grand jury is hearing evidence into Trump's alleged involvement in paying Daniels hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Fireworks in House after Democrat says 'insurrectionists' should be banned from leading Pledge of Allegiance
WASHINGTON — A routine House committee meeting erupted into a heated, nearly hourlong debate Wednesday over the Pledge of Allegiance, with one Democratic lawmaker saying that "insurrectionists" who backed former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election should be banned from leading it. The fiery back-and-forth took...
americanmilitarynews.com
House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
Biden admin renames 5 places that used 'harmful' term for Native American women
The Interior Department announced that five places in states across the country would be renamed. The sites previously included a racist term for a Native American woman.
Democrats sidestep on Kyrsten Sinema challenger as Republicans wish she’d join the GOP ranks
Democratic disconfort was on display as senators kept mum on Representative Ruben Gallego’s decision to run against Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, despite her defection from the party last month. On the other side of the aisle, while Ms Sinema has refused to join the Republican Party, many of her GOP colleagues wish she would change her mind, given her friendliness with many of the members. Senator Mitt Romney worked closely with Ms Sinema throughout the first two years of the Biden administration. The two were lead negotiators on the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Utah Republican was...
Katie Porter allegations of racist rhetoric, staff abuse ignored by most media as she launches Senate bid
The legacy media has largely gone silent on the toxic workplace claims facing House Democrat Katie Porter, who launched a bid for the Senate this week.
Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee
Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) on Friday said he is opposed to blocking Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from sitting on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, becoming the latest GOP lawmaker to voice opposition to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) plan. “I think that we should not engage in this tit for tat,” Buck told NBC on Friday. “I…
Dems press GOP on whether anti-socialist bill could hit Medicare, Social Security
House Democrats pushed Republicans to clarify the implications of a new bill that would denounce the “horrors of socialism” and socialist policies, expressing concern that it may include Medicare and Social Security benefits. The House Rules Committee met Tuesday to discuss the resolution, proposed on Jan. 25 by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.). Democrats, including…
House GOP readies vote to oust Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee
House Republicans are planning to vote as soon as Thursday to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee over what they say are her antisemitic remarks in the past — marking an escalation in a long-running battle between the parties over committee assignments. Speaker Kevin McCarthy...
coloradopolitics.com
New 'reasonable doubt' instruction causes uprorar, the return of Masterpiece Cakeshop | COURT CRAWL
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The judicial branch revised its model definition of "beyond a reasonable doubt" for jury trials, plus Masterpiece Cakeshop, the Lakewood business whose case reached the U.S. Supreme Court five years ago, was the subject of another state court decision.
coloradopolitics.com
California refuses to sign onto Colorado River states' proposal for usage reductions
Colorado and five other Colorado River states have reached a consensus on how they plan to reduce their water usage, the states announced Monday. California, notably, is not a part of the consensus. The proposal, which the states will submit to the federal Bureau of Reclamation, suggests changes to the...
