ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family," dies at 64

By CBS News
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhwMQ_0kVou7GI00

Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday on the original "The Addams Family" -- the classic 1960s sitcom -- died Saturday. She was 64.

Loring's agent, Chris Carbaugh of C and V Promotions, confirmed to CBS News in a statement that Loring died on Saturday "surrounded by her family. Lisa was a very loving mother, grandmother and friend with a lifetime of amazing stories and experiences.

"She brought to life one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood history that is still celebrated today. Lisa loved sharing her memories and meeting all her fans across the world. She will be missed dearly."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDpSH_0kVou7GI00
Lisa Loring at the Chiller Theatre Expo Halloween 2022 at the Hilton Parsippany on Oct. 29, 2022 in Parsippany, New Jersey. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

Loring played a young Wednesday Addams from 1964 to 1966 and also appeared in "As the World Turns."

News of her death was originally reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yb4xj_0kVou7GI00
Lisa Loring as Wednesday Addams in a 1966 episode ot "The Addams Family ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The publication says she was six years old when she started in the sitcom.

It also says Loring died in a Burbank, Calif. hospital of "complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure," citing her daughter, Vanessa Foumberg.

Loring reprised the role in the 1977 television movie "Halloween with the New Addams Family," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wednesday Addams is the subject of the runaway Netflix hit, "Wednesday."

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Former Child Star Adam Rich Has Died at 54 Years Old and the World Is Reeling

As many of us know, Hollywood can be a tough place to grow up. We’ve seen child stars like Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes go through the ringer, and now that Adam Rich has died, we’re reminded once again of child star troubles. Adam Rich, who died on Jan. 7, 2023, is known for his role as Nicholas Bradford on Eight Is Enough, the 1977 sitcom about a single dad raising eight children.
Essence

Another Celebrity Kid Is Headed To Spelman College

Stars Dondré and Salli Richardson-Whitfield couldn't be more excited to send their daughter to the esteemed school. 'Your path to becoming a greater woman starts in the fall.’. Actor Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield have a child leaving the nest this fall. Their 17-year-old daughter, Parker Whitfield, will...
ATLANTA, GA
SheKnows

Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86

It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
soaphub.com

A Dying Marlena Tells Her Husband John Black She Wants To Go Home

On today’s Days of our Lives, John Black isn’t amused when Marlena, like Kate before her, insists on being taken back home to die. In addition to John’s reaction to Marlena’s want for a change of address, Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) flight from justice was stymied — no thanks to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), who would have happily let his sister make tracks with Rachel. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Kevin Costner’s Youngest Daughter Is A Huge Daddy’s Girl—Meet Grace

Primetime Emmy Award winner, Kevin Costner, has a large family as he welcomed seven children from three women. The kids live in a blended family, all thanks to him for his sacrifice and commitment to raising them under his watch. Costner has been in the spotlight for several years but does not allow the accolades and career to get in the way of his life as a loving and adorable dad to his children.
KRMG

Annie Wersching, actress in ‘24,’ ‘Bosch,’ dead at 45

LOS ANGELES — Actress Annie Wersching, who had roles in the television dramas “24″ and “Bosch,” died Sunday in Los Angeles. She was 45. Wersching died after a two-year battle with cancer, a representative for the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. Her death was also confirmed through a GoFundMe campaign that was started to receive financial support for the actress’ family, Variety reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Don Williams, last surviving Williams Brother, has died at 100

Don Williams – the last surviving member of the original Williams Brothers quartet – has died at the age of 100. The singer’s passing was confirmed by his widow, Jeanne, who told The Hollywood Reporter that he died at his home in Branson, Missouri, on Friday (January 6). His death was owed to “natural causes”.
BRANSON, MO
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
extratv

Annie Wersching of '24,' 'Timeless' Dies at 45

Annie Wersching, an actress remembered for her work on "24" and other hit TV series, died Sunday at 45 after a cancer battle,. Deadline reports her husband Stephen Full said in a statement, “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall."
MISSOURI STATE
Popculture

R&B Legend Gordy Harmon Has Died

Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the R&B group The Whispers, has died. Harmon's family confirmed to ABC 7 that the beloved jazz and soul musician died in his sleep at his Los Angeles home on Thursday, Jan. 5. He was 79. Although Harmon's cause of death remains unknown, his family, who confirmed he was not suffering from any serious illnesses, said they believe he died of natural causes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Children's Television Icon Dies

"Sesame Street," the iconic children's show that has been a staple in early childhood education for decades may not have ever existed if it were not for co-creator Lloyd Morrisett, who helped provide the foundation and ideas behind the beloved show.
CBS News

CBS News

599K+
Followers
79K+
Post
433M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy