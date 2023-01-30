Ford Explorers, Hyundai SUVs and Subarus among nearly 400,000 vehicles recalled this week

A Hyundai sign is photographed at the groundbreaking ceremony for the plant in October 2022. Photo credit Adam Van Brimmer

More than 391,000 vehicles made by manufacturers including Ford, BMW and Hyundai were recently put under recall.

Manufacturers reported the recalls to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last week.

If you want to find out more about auto recalls, or see whether your vehicle is being recalled, you can search USA TODAY's automotive recall database or the NHTSA database , where you will need your car's vehicle identification number (VIN), or its year, make and model. You may also contact your vehicle's manufacturer for more recall information.

Here are the latest cars, trucks and SUVs to come under recall.

Ford recalls over 382,000 Explorers and Lincoln SUVs over camera issue

Ford is recalling 382,759 of its Explorer and Lincoln Aviator and Corsair SUVs because a faulty processor inthe back-up camera system causes the video monitor to go blue. Only models with the 360-degree camera are affected, Ford said. Vehicles with the rear view-only camera are not under recall.

Vehicles recalled:

Ford Explorer (2020-2023): 279,700 vehicles recalled

Lincoln Aviator (2020-2023): 72,699 vehicles recalled

Lincoln Corsair (2020-2022): 30,360 vehicles recalled

Ford said it would notify owners between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24. Owners can take their vehicle to a Ford dealership where a free software update that should fix the issue will be performed for free.

Ford recalls 800 Broncos because of braking system defect

Ford is also recalling 801 2023 Ford Broncos because of a potential leak in the anti-lock brake system’s valve that can cause unexpected shifts in brake pedal time (how much the brake pedal has to be pushed before it activates the brakes). It also can cause unexpected movements when the auto hold feature is activated. Both of these increase the risk of a crash, Ford reported to the NHTSA.

Ford said it was not aware of any accidents associated with the recall.

Owners will be notified between Feb. 15 and Feb. 17. They can take their Bronco to a Lincoln or Ford dealer for a free ABS module replacement.

BMW EVs recalled because they aren't loud enough

Two BMW electric vehicle models are under recall because they sometimes fail to generate the artificial sound required by the NHTSA to make them more detectable by pedestrians in close proximity.

Over 3,400 vehicles are affected:

BMW i4 eDrive40, 2022-2023: 1,988 vehicles recalled

BMW iX xDrive50, 2022-2023: 1,443 vehicles recalled

An external artificial sound generator control unit may fail upon the vehicle’s startup, the German automaker told the NHTSA last week.

BMW said it would notify owners on March 17. They can take their cars to an authorized dealer for a free software update on the defective unit.

Hyundai, Kia fuel tank leak recall

Some fuel tanks in the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Plug-in model were improperly manufactured, causing a fuel leak at the tank’s seam, Hyundai reported to the NHTSA last week.

A fuel leak near an ignition source can lead to a fire, Hyundai said. The recall affects 326 vehicles. Hyundai said owners will be notified on March 26. It will offer free fuel tank replacements at its dealerships.

Also Kia, which is partly owned by Hyundai, is recalling 34 2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid model vehicles over the same issue.

Subaru recalls cars with incorrect owner’s manual instructions

Subaru is recalling 4,615 2022 Subaru WRX cars because they may be equipped with owner’s manuals that contain incorrect instructions for adjusting the sensitivity of the “High Beam Assistance” function, the car manufacturer notified the NHTSA last week.

Subaru said it would notify owners on March 21. Owners will receive an owner’s manual insert withthe correct instructions in the mail.

