ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Barclays turns bullish on European banks, downgrades utilities

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244LC5_0kVou1xw00

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Barclays analysts on Monday upgraded Europe's banking sector, as it sees benefits of higher interest rates and healthy financials, but downgraded the utilities sector.

Analysts at the British investment bank, led by Emmanuel Cau, upgraded the European banking sector to "overweight" from "market weight" and downgraded the utilities sector to "underweight".

"Given the move in rates thus far, banks are enjoying positive earnings momentum," Barclays said.

"Most recently, performance has finally started to pick up to reflect this, but we think there could be more to go given higher-for-longer rates but lower-than-feared provisions."

The brokerage added that moves were part of its shift to cyclical exposure for European equities from a prior defensive position as it sees better macro conditions and the energy crisis slowing down this year.

"Banks are sensitive to both growth and rates, which we expect to be tailwinds this year. However, we must ‘pay’ for the upgrade, and we choose to do so by downgrading a defensive – Utilities," Cau said.

He added that benefits the utilities sector has been enjoying - like surging energy prices and falling interest rates etc - have reversed and they are less attractive to investors.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Bayer under investor pressure to speed up CEO changeover

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A top-10 shareholder in Bayer (BAYGn.DE) on Tuesday called on the group's supervisory board to replace chief executive Werner Baumann quickly, adding to investor pressure to restore trust and revive the German drugmaker's sagging share price.
Reuters

KKR steps in with bid for Telecom Italia's grid

MILAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) has received a multi-billion euro bid for a controlling stake in its fixed-line network from U.S. fund KKR (KKR.N), Italy's biggest phone group said, adding its board would meet on Thursday to discuss the matter.
BBC

Green projects are boosting UK growth - CBI report

The transition to a greener economy is worth £71bn and has brought jobs and investment to parts of the UK experiencing industrial decline. Those are the key findings of a new report written by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The drive to reach net zero emissions involves more...
Reuters

Japan's Takeda's profit slips 13%, pipeline bolsters outlook

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (4502.T) posted a 13% drop in operating earnings for the nine months ended December but kept its profit outlook for the fiscal year unchanged as it works to bolster its drugs pipeline.
TechCrunch

Risilience, a climate analytics and risk assessment platform for enterprises, raises $26M

Spun out of the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Risk Studies (CCRS) back in 2021, Risilience says it has already amassed a number of high-profile enterprise customers, including Nestlé, Maersk, EasyJet, Burberry and Tesco. The raise comes as ESG (environmental, social, and [corporate] governance) startups across the spectrum...
Reuters

Fed rates up, stocks up, BoE and ECB up next

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The bulls were in charge ahead of the European Central Bank and Bank of England's first meetings of the year on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve bolstered the view that the surge in global interest rates was close to an end.
Reuters

Kevin Binder to become CFO of Daimler Greater China Ltd

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGn.DE) said on Thursday that Kevin Binder, currently head of Finance & Controlling Mercedes-Benz Vans, will become chief financial officer of Daimler Greater China Ltd. on May 1, succeeding Olaf Schick.
Reuters

Reuters

689K+
Followers
377K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy