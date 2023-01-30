ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City Businesses that Closed and Businesses that Thrive

The downtown Salt Lake City retail and restaurant marketplace has seen some big shake-ups since the end of lockdowns. The demolition of the former Sears, which bookended State Street for over 65 years, now leaves a very large visible void. But State Street has seen some positive developments. iconoCLAD clothing (which offers costumes and clothing for festivals and raves) opened their second location at 855 State. A new coffee shop, Merch Coffee at 1550 South State, opened by Adam and Shelby, now serves the area and SLCC South campus students.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
SANDY, UT
S. F. Mori

Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of Food

Asian food has become popular around the United States. Korean BBQ is a favorite Asian food for many people. There are several choices for Korean BBQ in Utah. Ombu Grill was established in 2017 as a Korean BBQ restaurant. The owners opened the business because they wanted to give Utah its first all-you-can eat Korean BBQ and the experience of enjoying Korean food.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Utah swimming pools have to follow new safety rule — or close

Salt Lake County health officials are planning to close more than 160 indoor pools that have not updated their chemical systems to comply with a new state safety rule.What's happening: Pools now must have chemical dispensers wired so they automatically stop if water isn't pumping through the circulation system.If chemicals don't flow into the pool with the water, they can build up and react to form poisonous chlorine gas.Flashback: About 50 people started vomiting, coughing and bleeding from their noses at a Pleasant Grove pool in 2019 after a pump malfunctioned, allowing a buildup of chlorine gas that witnesses described...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Humane Society of Utah says shelters are full, adoptions are needed

SALT LAKE CITY — The Humane Society of Utah is calling on local residents to adopt dogs, saying that their shelters are full. They are asking Utahns to spread the word in their communities. “Heck, even tell the person standing next to you in line at the store,” the...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

DWR implements deer feeding protocols at 12 locations in northern Utah

For the first time since 2017, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is feeding deer to help them survive the winter. DWR biologists have been monitoring deer across the state since early December. Mark Hadley, Conservation Outreach Manager for Northern Utah with the DWR said they are looking at four things: the body condition of the deer, the availability of natural food, the depth of the snow, and the temperature.
UTAH STATE
abc45.com

Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
LAYTON, UT
TownLift

Welcome Home: Woodland estate

WOODLAND, Utah — If living off the grid without sacrificing one ounce of luxury sounds like your perfect world, this stunning alpine hideaway estate delivers. Ideally situated on the edge […]
PARK CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Umi Shabu Shabu – an all you can eat extravaganza

All you can eat. Four simple words that have by now either instilled a sense of dread and terror, or perhaps, sent a surge of greedy endorphins rushing. Maybe both, we’re complex people after all. Should your tolerance for all things unlimited skew toward the insatiable – let me introduce you to the new Umi Shabu Shabu. Such are the charms of this relatively new South Salt Lake, even a few die hard never-tongs might be won over too.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT

