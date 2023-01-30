Read full article on original website
utahstories.com
Salt Lake City Businesses that Closed and Businesses that Thrive
The downtown Salt Lake City retail and restaurant marketplace has seen some big shake-ups since the end of lockdowns. The demolition of the former Sears, which bookended State Street for over 65 years, now leaves a very large visible void. But State Street has seen some positive developments. iconoCLAD clothing (which offers costumes and clothing for festivals and raves) opened their second location at 855 State. A new coffee shop, Merch Coffee at 1550 South State, opened by Adam and Shelby, now serves the area and SLCC South campus students.
mahoningmatters.com
Watch massive group of elk sprint along Utah freeway before returning to mountains
A massive group of elk made its way from snowy mountains to a city and dashed alongside drivers on a Utah freeway for a second time in a week. A herd of about 40 elk was spotted Wednesday, Feb. 1, near the Interstate 215 and Interstate 80 interchange in Salt Lake City, the Utah Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Salt Lake City metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Salt Lake City metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Utah set aside $10M for homelessness. Instead of services, cities tapped it for police
The following story was funded by The Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with KUER, the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Standard-Examiner and The Spectrum News. It’s an early January afternoon and behind the Rio Grande Depot in Salt Lake City, several...
kjzz.com
Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
Major changes coming to Salt Lake City's West High School
After a century, West High will likely be rebuilt or renovated under four options presented during a recent "feasibility meeting."
KUTV
Car dealer looks to rezone part of SSL street, neighbors hope properties stay residential
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A well-known car dealership is looking to expand its footprint into a South Salt Lake street lined with residential homes. Mark Miller Subaru has been at the same location on State Street near Winslow Avenue for more than 60 years. The business has...
ABC 4
Dozens of public swimming pools set to close in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) is about to crack down on public swimming pools that do not meet new safety requirements set by the State of Utah. The new safety requirements go into effect on Feb. 1, 2023, after the State of...
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of Food
Asian food has become popular around the United States. Korean BBQ is a favorite Asian food for many people. There are several choices for Korean BBQ in Utah. Ombu Grill was established in 2017 as a Korean BBQ restaurant. The owners opened the business because they wanted to give Utah its first all-you-can eat Korean BBQ and the experience of enjoying Korean food.
Utah swimming pools have to follow new safety rule — or close
Salt Lake County health officials are planning to close more than 160 indoor pools that have not updated their chemical systems to comply with a new state safety rule.What's happening: Pools now must have chemical dispensers wired so they automatically stop if water isn't pumping through the circulation system.If chemicals don't flow into the pool with the water, they can build up and react to form poisonous chlorine gas.Flashback: About 50 people started vomiting, coughing and bleeding from their noses at a Pleasant Grove pool in 2019 after a pump malfunctioned, allowing a buildup of chlorine gas that witnesses described...
Utah sees some of the coldest temperatures in years across the state
Utah saw some of the coldest conditions in years this morning, as Peter Sinks in Cache County recorded a temperature of negative 60 degrees.
kslnewsradio.com
Humane Society of Utah says shelters are full, adoptions are needed
SALT LAKE CITY — The Humane Society of Utah is calling on local residents to adopt dogs, saying that their shelters are full. They are asking Utahns to spread the word in their communities. “Heck, even tell the person standing next to you in line at the store,” the...
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
ksl.com
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
upr.org
DWR implements deer feeding protocols at 12 locations in northern Utah
For the first time since 2017, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is feeding deer to help them survive the winter. DWR biologists have been monitoring deer across the state since early December. Mark Hadley, Conservation Outreach Manager for Northern Utah with the DWR said they are looking at four things: the body condition of the deer, the availability of natural food, the depth of the snow, and the temperature.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, Utah, is known for its picturesque mountains and outdoor recreational opportunities, but it's also home to a number of notable celebrities. From entrepreneurs to actors, musicians, and athletes, these individuals have made their mark in various fields and industries.
KUTV
Two killed in incident at Northrup Grumman facility in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Two people have been killed at a Northrop Grumman facility in West Valley City, according to a company spokesperson and later confirmed by police. “We are saddened to confirm we had two fatalities at our Bacchus facility the evening of January 30,” the...
abc45.com
Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
Welcome Home: Woodland estate
WOODLAND, Utah — If living off the grid without sacrificing one ounce of luxury sounds like your perfect world, this stunning alpine hideaway estate delivers. Ideally situated on the edge […]
gastronomicslc.com
Umi Shabu Shabu – an all you can eat extravaganza
All you can eat. Four simple words that have by now either instilled a sense of dread and terror, or perhaps, sent a surge of greedy endorphins rushing. Maybe both, we’re complex people after all. Should your tolerance for all things unlimited skew toward the insatiable – let me introduce you to the new Umi Shabu Shabu. Such are the charms of this relatively new South Salt Lake, even a few die hard never-tongs might be won over too.
