Salt Lake County health officials are planning to close more than 160 indoor pools that have not updated their chemical systems to comply with a new state safety rule.What's happening: Pools now must have chemical dispensers wired so they automatically stop if water isn't pumping through the circulation system.If chemicals don't flow into the pool with the water, they can build up and react to form poisonous chlorine gas.Flashback: About 50 people started vomiting, coughing and bleeding from their noses at a Pleasant Grove pool in 2019 after a pump malfunctioned, allowing a buildup of chlorine gas that witnesses described...

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO