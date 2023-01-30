SHREVEPORT, La. – Enrollment for the 2023-2024 Bobbie Cates Hicks Science and Medicine Academic Research Training (SMART) program is now open and runs through Feb. 28. SMART provides a yearlong research experience with investigators at LSU Health Shreveport for 10 to 12 academically advanced high school seniors who have a career interest in medicine, biomedical research or biomedical engineering. SMART is a partnership among BRF; LSU Health Shreveport; and the Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto parish school boards. BRF has provided funding and program coordination for SMART since its inception in 1997.

