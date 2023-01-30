Read full article on original website
Mother and child hit by car on School Street, child dies
BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Tuesday, Ringgold Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle crash on School Street that left a woman and her child, 10, injured. According to RPD, both victims were treated and transported to a local hospital in the Shreveport area. Officials confirmed that around...
Police searching for missing mother and son
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police detectives are searching for two missing people. Jean Poche and her son, Johnny Poche, were last seen at their home in the 100 block of Prospect Street in November of 2022. Both individuals have serious medical conditions. Jean Poche is 67 years old with white...
One man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
Yearlong research opportunity at LSU Health Shreveport opens for area high school seniors
SHREVEPORT, La. – Enrollment for the 2023-2024 Bobbie Cates Hicks Science and Medicine Academic Research Training (SMART) program is now open and runs through Feb. 28. SMART provides a yearlong research experience with investigators at LSU Health Shreveport for 10 to 12 academically advanced high school seniors who have a career interest in medicine, biomedical research or biomedical engineering. SMART is a partnership among BRF; LSU Health Shreveport; and the Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto parish school boards. BRF has provided funding and program coordination for SMART since its inception in 1997.
Wet January
SHREVEPORT, La. - Rainy skies were the norm for January! Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar images like from Wednesday evening were quite common. The Shreveport National Weather Service picked up over 10 inches of rain for the month. Average is half that amount at 4.54 inches. The KTBS 3...
Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission approves rezoning in Lakeside neighborhood, fate of Notre Dame HS undecided
SHREVEPORT, La.-The Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission has voted to approve the rezoning of an 8-acre area of land located at 2932 Murphy Street to develop the construction of 60 apartments with ground-floor commercial space to be called Notre Dame Apartments. The development is named after the former Notre Dame High...
