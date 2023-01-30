Read full article on original website
Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
I survived cervical cancer – here are the signs that told me something was wrong
A cancer survivor who experienced severe vaginal bleeding which felt like “somebody had just popped a balloon”, before she underwent gruelling treatment to remove a large vascular tumour in her cervix, wishes to give the positive message to other women that a cervical cancer diagnosis is “not a death sentence”.Joanne Painter, who lives in Northampton, was diagnosed with stage 2 cervical cancer when she was 38 years old after noticing unusual vaginal discharge and then experiencing abnormal, heavy bleeding for several months.The mother-of-two, who is the founder and managing director of a natural green burial ground and a humanist...
California woman develops rare HPV nail cancer, it was discovered after salon visit
Grace Garcia said a nail technician nicked her cuticle while giving her a manicure, causing a small amount of bleeding and a cut that never healed properly. A San Gabriel, California woman, who had a rare form of nail cancer that human papillomavirus — or HPV — caused, is sharing her story to alert others. It was discovered after she sustained a cut at a nail salon.
Boy, 8, Diagnosed With Deadly Brain Tumor a Week After Getting Eye Squint
"The MRI showed a clear 'egg shape' in the brain," mom Leisje Love told Newsweek
Gallbladder & Bile Duct Cancers: Rare, Silent and Deadly. Know the Signs
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Bile duct and gallbladder cancers develop in organs deep inside the body, making them difficult to detect. Knowing the signs of these rare cancers may help with earlier detection. Gallbladder cancer and bile duct cancer are two separate diseases, according to Dr....
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign
A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.
Engineer reveals three ‘long Covid’ symptoms that turned out to be terminal cancer
A former calibration engineer, who was told just days before Christmas his leukaemia is terminal and given months to live, organised his own “living funeral” to give him the “chance to say goodbye” to his friends and loved ones before he dies.Rob Hale, 33, who lives in Thornbury, South Gloucestershire, said he has known for nearly two years that he will die of leukaemia – cancer of the white blood cells – but he did not receive the terminal prognosis until December 2022, which was “devastating”.After doctors told him his remaining lifespan will be measured in “weeks to months, rather...
Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs
A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
How do doctors diagnose bladder cancer?
Tests such as physical exams, urine tests, and imaging can help doctors diagnose bladder cancer. Doctors may also use a biopsy or cystoscopy to confirm a diagnosis. will receive a diagnosis of bladder cancer in 2023. There is no standard screening test for bladder cancer. However, if a person has...
Is bile duct cancer curable?
Although bile duct cancer is curable if doctors diagnose it early, the goal for most people with the disease is remission. Healthcare professionals consider a cancer “cured” when no more cancerous cells remain in the body and they do not expect the disease to recur. Remission means that while signs of cancer have significantly decreased, there is still a risk of it returning.
Doctor tells of ‘shock’ after lung cancer diagnosis at age of 38
Raising awareness of the signs of some cancers will be “crucial” in preventing late diagnosis, a medic has said.Dr Paul Brennan, a consultant neurosurgeon at the Centre for Clinical Brain Sciences at the University of Edinburgh, said the symptoms of some forms of the disease “can be difficult to spot”.He spoke out as a survey for the Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce (LSCT), carried out by Sapio Research, found only 1% of people in the UK could correctly identify all the symptoms of liver cancer from a list presented to them.Public awareness of the common signs is crucial if we’re going to tackle...
How fast does bile duct cancer spread?
Bile duct cancer is an aggressive form of cancer that can be difficult to treat. Many people with the cancer are diagnosed in its later stages. Also known as cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer starts in the bile duct. These thin tubes start in the liver and enter the small intestine, carrying a fluid known as bile which helps digest food. There are three types: perihilar, distal, and intrahepatic.
Cancer breakthrough as pioneering new treatment gets green light for NHS use
A FIRST of its kind cancer treatment has been approved for the NHS. Pioneering CAR-T therapy will be offered to hundreds with blood cancer to help their own immune systems to fight off the disease. The treatment turbocharges white blood cells and trains them to kill tumours. Trials suggest patients...
A teen with fake cancer scammed people for $37,000 but then viewers noticed red flags in her cancer selfies
An article in the New York Post describes how a TikTok scammer could have gotten away with it if it hadn't been for the sharp eyes of some of her viewers. Madison Russo, aged 19, was charged with scamming hundreds of donors out of more than $37,000.
What to know about tests for bone cancer
A biopsy is the only test that can confirm a cancer diagnosis. However, before doctors conduct a biopsy, they may take a person’s medical history, perform a physical exam, and order various imaging tests. Aside from a biopsy and imaging, doctors may also use bone scans and blood tests...
What to know about the stages of chronic lymphocytic leukemia
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a type of slow-progressing blood cancer. It involves an overproduction of a type of white blood cell called lymphocytes. Medical tests can help determine the stage of the cancer, which measures how far the disease has progressed. Doctors use one of two staging systems to...
Researchers revisit potent drug as promising treatment for acute leukemia
A team of researchers from the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI Singapore) at the National University of Singapore, led by Associate Professor Takaomi Sanda and Dr. Lim Fang Qi, has breathed new life into an existing drug—combatting a type of blood cancer called T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or T-ALL.
From Melanoma Patient to Caregiver
By the time she was 26-years old, Leah Adams had spent countless hours tanning. Growing up in Ohio where the winters were long, she felt a pressure to stay tan far beyond the summer months, so she turned to tanning beds. Despite her habits, skin cancer — let alone melanoma — was nowhere on her radar. That all changed when her dad Gary was diagnosed with Stage 0 melanoma in 2019. When melanoma is Stage 0, also referred to as ‘melanoma in situ,’ it is contained completely in the epidermis, the very outer layer of the skin. Her dad underwent surgery to remove his melanoma.
Cancer-stricken mom hopes to see ‘miracle’ son’s milestone before dying
"I want to do things that feel normal." The post Cancer-stricken mom hopes to see ‘miracle’ son’s milestone before dying appeared first on Talker.
