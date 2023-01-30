Polkadot (DOT) sees 5% Growth, why Cardano (ADA) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) holders are pouring in capital in 2023

Read full article on original website
Avalanche (AVAX) Skyrockets 14%, Italy partners with Algorand (ALGO) to become the first EU country to adapt banking systems with Blockchain, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) gears up for launch on February 3rd
The crypto space is highly competitive and constantly evolving, leaving traders and investors to guess which platform can best meet their needs. In this article, we’ll explore the disparity between Avalanche (AVAX), Algorand (ALGO), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW), to help you determine which of these three digital assets is worth investing in for the long term.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Associates With TREZOR Wallet, Litecoin (LTC) Whales Prepare For Third Halving While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) To Launch This February
Most crypto investors seek projects that bring progressive solutions to the market. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a perfect investment in this case. The new project has revolutionized cross-chain trading. Other crypto projects like Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC) are also good investment options, but they have yet to adopt the high interoperability like Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
California DMV Puts Car Titles On Tezos (XTZ) Blockchain, Algorand (ALGO) To Support The Bank And Insurance Guarantees Platform In Italy, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Shines Bright With The Launch Of Its New Solution
Cryptocurrencies are expanding their utility and features to boost relevancy. Tezos (XTZ) and Algorand (ALGO) recently stepped up to join real-world businesses to serve unique use cases. However, experts say that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) can easily surpass these crypto assets with its innovative solutions. Tezos (XTZ) collaborates with a motor...
NeuillyVote as a demonstration of Tezos (XTZ)-powered voting, The Algorand (ALGO) Foundation has chosen Jessica Tsai Chin as the Chief Marketing Officer, while investors are increasingly drawn to Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
The cryptocurrency realm is currently experiencing a major boom. Among the many cryptocurrencies currently on the market, Algorand (ALGO), Tezos (XTZ), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) stand out as some of the promising projects. In this article, we will learn about the latest updates on these projects. The implementation of voting...
3 Major Benefits Of The Lightning Network
A lightning network is just a solution that acts as the second layer of Bitcoin Blockchain technology. This network offers increased transaction time by decluttering network congestion. Experts opine that Bitcoin’s scalability problems will come to a standstill with the advent of the lightning network. It is set to provide off-chain transactions within the participating points, opening doors for liquidity and fast real-time settlements.
Three Tokens Dominating The Bear Market; Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin (LTC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
It’s been a tough time for crypto, with dismal global macroeconomic factors, and a series of crypto collapses, from TerraFormLabs to FTX and Genesis. Nevertheless, whilst the bear market is here, there are ways to make profits, if investors can find the right coins. Here’s 3 cryptos that are...
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Aged Supply Flows Into Binance
On-chain data shows a significant amount of old Bitcoin supply has flowed into Binance today, something that could be bearish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Supply 1-6 Months Old Has Been Deposited To Binance. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this aged supply is likely...
Top 5 Cryptos To Watch In The 1st Week Of February – BTC, APT, FTM, AVAX, MATIC
February is only two days away and this early, we round up the top 5 cryptos that have the potential to make it big in the first week of the love month. We start off with Bitcoin (BTC) which, based on monitoring by Coingecko, is nearing the $24,000 level, signaling more optimism as the crypto market says goodbye to January.
Coinbase Listing Shoots Threshold’s (T) Price Up, While Whale Investments In Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Increases
Many experts are considering the current period best for making an investment in cryptocurrencies, as the overall market is showing strong signs of growth. Some cryptocurrencies have posted an exemplary growth run in the past few weeks. Among them are Threshold (T) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). While Threshold (T) recently...
The Most Successful Presale Of 2023? Big Eyes Coin Surpasses 20 Million Dollars While Solana And OKB Struggle To Resurge
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has continued its mission to become the most successful presale of 2023 by exceeding 20 million dollars. Still in stage 9 following the appearance on a 3D billboard in New York City and the securing of a tier 1 CEX launch, the sky’s the limit for Big Eyes Coin.
Crypto Industry Cuts Jobs Despite Bitcoin Highs
Significant crises and unpleasant events negatively impacted Bitcoin and other crypto asset prices in 2022. Some notable events include the collapse of Terra and its ecosystem, the implosion of the FTX exchange, and the spreading of contagions that followed them. However, early 2023 brought a new dawn in the industry....
Is New York Accepting Crypto Payments like Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH)? Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Can Fuel Wider Crypto Adoption by Governments
New York has introduced a bill for consideration that will allow state agencies to accept various payments in cryptocurrency. When the bill becomes legislation, people can pay civil penalties, fines, taxes, fees, rent, charges, and more from their crypto wallets. The groundbreaking bill can completely change the crypto landscape. Not...
Bitcoin Exchange Netflows At Neutral Values As Market Reaches Balance
Data shows Bitcoin exchange inflows and outflows have reached a stalemate as netflows aren’t leaning in any particular direction. Bitcoin Demand Possibly Slowing Down As Netflows Become Neutral. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, only around $20 million in net outflows are taking place in the BTC...
Cardano-Backed Algorithmic Stablecoin Djed Hits Mainnet
After much anticipation from the Cardano community, the network developers have finally launched the ecosystem’s overcollateralized stablecoin called ‘Djed.’ Per the announcement, the stablecoin launch comes after its successful security audit and development testing for over a year. Djed is a community-driven Cardano-backed algorithmic stablecoin which is...
Cardano Shows Big Promise For February – Will ADA Get Some Love At $1?
ADA, the governance token of the Cardano ecosystem, has benefited from the renewed sentiment in the crypto market. Coingecko data shows that the token rose by over 58% in the monthly time frame while simultaneously showing green in other time slots. This is caused by several internal and external developments...
Bitcoin Crash: Tesla Suffers $140 Million BTC Loss, SEC Filing Shows
In February of 2021, Tesla revealed its intention to sell automobiles using Bitcoin, prompting the price of the cryptocurrency to skyrocket, while also purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the crypto. One BTC was valued at around $43,000 at the time of the investment. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, was then...
Crypto Wallets to Lose All Anonymity? Company Raises $7.5 Million To Make It Happen
Addressable.io has raised $7.5 million to match crypto wallets to their owners using social media data. According to TechCrunch’s report, the company held a seed round led by Viola Ventures, Fabric Ventures, Mensch Capital Partners, and North Island Ventures. Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the author’s views and may...
Elon Musk Wants McDonald’s to Accept Crypto Payments. Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Benefit
The hype around cryptocurrencies is back as everyone shows their unwavering support for their favorite project. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently nudged McDonald’s to embrace Dogecoin (DOGE) for payments. While Dogecoin (DOGE) remains a mere meme coin, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is disrupting the crypto space with its interoperability features....
The Most Anticipated Mining Release of 2023: NEO Shatters Records
Designed to deliver a positive ROI in as little as 3 months, the NEO miner allows both novice and advanced users to seamlessly mine, connect, certify, and collaborate with ease. The NEO from MatchX is a next-generation multi-token mining rig. With an innovative design and built-in cutting-edge Low-Scale Certification (LSC)...
