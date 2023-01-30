ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Six Nations 2023 guide: France and Ireland look the teams to beat

By Michael Aylwin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26g5I8_0kVoqVyP00

England

How long ago seems 2019, not only the confident run to the World Cup final of a team younger than any finalists of the professional era, but also the dazzling attack yielding 24 tries in that year’s Six Nations. Quite how England find themselves with a new coach and a rebuild less than a year from the next World Cup will flummox rugby historians. Fantasists boo when England don’t win; realists appreciate now is by far the most competitive era international rugby has ever known. Fantasists won this particular debate. England face a crisis at hooker and a tall order to emulate their title of only three years ago (it is also easy to forget).

Key man: Ben Earl . One of a range of thrusting alternatives available to Steve Borthwick. Realists will note that a back row needs unseen grafters, but Earl’s form and levels of graft are of the stunningly visible variety.

France

Everybody’s second favourite team, and why not? They are young and their key players conform nicely to the jouer stereotype of French legend. What’s more, they are a lot of people’s favourites, full stop, for this year’s World Cup, which will be held in France. Including, tellingly, the bookies. Can they handle the pressure? Only Gael Fickou has more than 50 caps. They will be without Jonathan Danty, a key cutting edge in midfield. And they are grand slam champions no less. Everyone may love them, but opponents on the field tend to show less affection to those.

Key man: Damian Penaud . It might be an exaggeration to describe him as the man who makes France tick (everyone knows that is the peerless Antoine Dupont), but if Penaud is playing well, so generally are France. As an all-round genius he bears comparison with his captain – and few others in the world.

Ireland

Might not be quite so well loved as France, but that makes them no less dangerous. No 1 in the world these days, a ranking they have held since prevailing for the first time in their history on New Zealand soil in the summer. They will enjoy home advantage against France and England, the other two Six Nations teams in the top five. Most of the team play regularly together in the colours of Leinster and have yet to lose a match this season.

Key player: Tadhg Furlong. Like Ireland’s perennial key player, captain Johnny Sexton, Furlong has been out with an injury in recent weeks but is expected to be fit, like his captain. Not only is his all-round solidity what Ireland are all about, but his lightness of touch fits snugly too. Just a great all-rounder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7psz_0kVoqVyP00
Tadhg Furlong is likely to be a key player for Ireland. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/INPHO/REX/Shutterstock

Italy

As a weary refrain, the question – when are Italy going to become a force? – is second only in its familiarity to when will the USA. Well, wake up, kids, because they reckon it might just be happening. Italy have struggled as much as anyone to shake off the legacy of amateur administration. The word is, this has been achieved. Coincidentally, their youth teams have flourished, the fruits now percolating through to the senior team. Let’s not get too excited yet, but that other weary cliché, no easy games, could start applying to the Six Nations.

Key man: Ange Capuozzo. This, though, is easy. Paolo Garbisi, the messiah at No 10, is likely to miss the first three rounds, but Capuozzo has fast become the box-office hero of New Italy. His role in the try to beat Wales in the final round last season was the moment of the entire championship.

Scotland

There is a certain gnashing of teeth as the realisation dawns that the brave new era of Scottish rugby, which might be called the Hogg-Russell Years, is in danger of running out without major achievement. The conundrum of winning at Twickenham has been solved – and they have another shot at that in round one – but consistency remains elusive. Still, if international rugby has never been so competitive, the sight of Scotland bouncing up and down between sixth and 10 th in recent years while remaining capable of beating almost anyone from first downwards sums that up as well as any phenomenon. They will be dangerous again.

Key man: Pierre Schoeman. The shaggy loosehead, one of the last to benefit from the three-year residency rule, has become something of a hero in his adopted homeland. The more the cry “Schooooo” rings out in Murrayfield, the more forward momentum Scotland will be enjoying.

Wales

If France have just the one player with more than 50 caps, Wales have 10 of them – plus three with more than 100. Hell, one has more than 150. And “Gats” is back. It’s as if nothing has changed in Welsh rugby these past 15 years. No one has won more titles in that time. If it ain’t broke and all that, but the feeling Wales are struggling to move on hangs heavy like a mist in the valleys. Still, Saturday’s encounter with Ireland in Cardiff is the pick of the opening round. You wouldn’t put it past them…

Key man: Adam Beard. One day, the 155 caps alongside him in Wales’s boiler room will be gone. Beard may not be the force of nature Alun Wyn Jones is, but he is a consummate player and only a few caps shy of 50. With Will Rowlands injured, now is his time.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Welsh Fire: Mike Hussey to take over as men's coach at Hundred team

Former Australia batter Mike Hussey is to take over as head coach of the Welsh Fire men's side. Hussey, 47, replaces Gary Kirsten after the Cardiff-based Hundred franchise went winless in 2022. The man nicknamed "Mr Cricket" was England's assistant coach in the recent T20 World Cup. He also has...
The Guardian

Trump seems oddly relaxed about Republican rival Nikki Haley. Is it because she doesn’t stand a chance?

Has Donald Trump taken up meditation as his new year resolution? Is he mainlining sedatives? Did a demon snatch his soul and replace it with that of a reasonable person? I ask because the unthinkable has happened: Trump has responded to the idea of one of his former acolytes challenging his 2024 ambitions in a calm and measured manner, instead of with his usual insults.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I saw my father in court – and knew I had to turn my life around

When I was a child, and friends asked me what I would do if I ever met my dad, I always replied that if I had a gun I would shoot him. I was a young teen in a small east Yorkshire market town with, at best, minor connections to a burgeoning petty criminal underworld. Even if I had been able to get a gun, I would have been more likely to shoot off a finger in error than aim correctly at my absent father. It was an empty threat that clearly revealed a deep, simmering anger.
The Guardian

The secret life of André Leon Talley: what an auction reveals about the late fashion legend

From monogrammed luggage to unerring faith, a sale of Talley’s belongings shows the caring, complicated man behind the unforgettable image. If you’re in the market for a size 13 pair of Manolo Blahnik snakeskin evening slippers edged with crimson satin ribbon, then 15 February could be your lucky day. At an auction at Christie’s in New York of the personal estate of André Leon Talley, the former American Vogue creative director who died last year, they might be yours for a guide price of £400. A Chanel navy silk faille opera coat could be snapped up for about £3,000 (scattered “sun damage” is noted), while two extra-large Birkin bags look a steal at £4,000. There are no fewer than 29 Louis Vuitton trunks up for grabs (including one that made a cameo appearance in 2008’s Sex and the City film), along with a Prada coat in white crocodile and an orange liveried Hermès bike that Talley never rode but kept in storage at the Ritz in Paris.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Virginia basketball coach fired for impersonating 13-year-old in game

A 22-year-old Virginia basketball coach has been fired after being accused of attempting to pass herself off as one of her 13-year-old players during a game. According to Norfolk’s WAVY TV 10, when one of the members of the Churchland junior varsity girls basketball team in Portsmouth was out of town earlier this month, Arlisha Boykins stepped in and impersonated the absent player in their game against Nansemond River.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

563K+
Followers
130K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy