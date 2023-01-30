Pumpkin and cardamom soup recipe by Yasmin Khan

Pumpkin and cardamom soup.

An elegant soup that soothes and comforts beyond measure. I eat this with toasted, buttered sourdough bread.

Serves 4

pumpkin or butternut squash 1kg, peeled and cut into 3cm chunks

olive oil

onion 1 medium, finely chopped

carrot 1 medium, finely chopped

celery 1 stick, finely chopped

potato 1 medium, finely chopped

cumin seeds ½ tsp

green cardamom pods seeds from 5, crushed

root ginger 4cm piece, peeled and finely grated

garlic 2 fat cloves, crushed

vegetable stock 500ml

coconut milk 1 x 400g tin (reserve 4 tablespoons for garnish)

salt and white pepper

Preheat the oven to 180C fan/gas mark 6.

Place the pumpkin or squash in a roasting tray and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and ½ teaspoon of salt. Transfer to the oven and bake for about 25 minutes, until just cooked .

Meanwhile, heat some oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the onion, carrot, celery and potato and stir well.

Place a lid on the pan so the vegetables can sweat.

Toast the cumin and cardamom seeds by placing them in a dry frying pan over a medium heat for a minute or so until their aromas are released, then grind the spices in a mortar and pestle, and add them to the onions with the ginger and garlic.

Stir well and fry for a few minutes.

Add the stock, the tin of coconut milk – reserving 4 tablespoons – and ½ teaspoon of white pepper. Cover and leave to simmer for 10-15 minutes, until the vegetables are soft.

When the roast pumpkin or squash is ready, add it to the rest of the vegetables and simmer for 5 minutes. Then take the soup off the heat and blend it in a food processor or with a stick blender. Taste to adjust the seasoning; depending on the amount of salt in your vegetable bouillon, you may want to add a little more at this stage, or a touch more white pepper.

To serve, ladle into warmed bowls and swirl 1 tablespoon of coconut milk into each.

From Ripe Figs by Yasmin Khan (Bloomsbury, £26)