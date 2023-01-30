ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Pumpkin and cardamom soup recipe by Yasmin Khan

By Yasmin Khan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6NIT_0kVoqU5g00
Pumpkin and cardamom soup.

An elegant soup that soothes and comforts beyond measure. I eat this with toasted, buttered sourdough bread.

Serves 4

pumpkin or butternut squash 1kg, peeled and cut into 3cm chunks

olive oil

onion 1 medium, finely chopped

carrot 1 medium, finely chopped

celery 1 stick, finely chopped

potato 1 medium, finely chopped

cumin seeds ½ tsp

green cardamom pods seeds from 5, crushed

root ginger 4cm piece, peeled and finely grated

garlic 2 fat cloves, crushed

vegetable stock 500ml

coconut milk 1 x 400g tin (reserve 4 tablespoons for garnish)

salt and white pepper

Preheat the oven to 180C fan/gas mark 6.

Place the pumpkin or squash in a roasting tray and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and ½ teaspoon of salt. Transfer to the oven and bake for about 25 minutes, until just cooked .

Meanwhile, heat some oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the onion, carrot, celery and potato and stir well.

Place a lid on the pan so the vegetables can sweat.

Toast the cumin and cardamom seeds by placing them in a dry frying pan over a medium heat for a minute or so until their aromas are released, then grind the spices in a mortar and pestle, and add them to the onions with the ginger and garlic.

Stir well and fry for a few minutes.

Add the stock, the tin of coconut milk – reserving 4 tablespoons – and ½ teaspoon of white pepper. Cover and leave to simmer for 10-15 minutes, until the vegetables are soft.

When the roast pumpkin or squash is ready, add it to the rest of the vegetables and simmer for 5 minutes. Then take the soup off the heat and blend it in a food processor or with a stick blender. Taste to adjust the seasoning; depending on the amount of salt in your vegetable bouillon, you may want to add a little more at this stage, or a touch more white pepper.

To serve, ladle into warmed bowls and swirl 1 tablespoon of coconut milk into each.

From Ripe Figs by Yasmin Khan (Bloomsbury, £26)

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Trump seems oddly relaxed about Republican rival Nikki Haley. Is it because she doesn’t stand a chance?

Has Donald Trump taken up meditation as his new year resolution? Is he mainlining sedatives? Did a demon snatch his soul and replace it with that of a reasonable person? I ask because the unthinkable has happened: Trump has responded to the idea of one of his former acolytes challenging his 2024 ambitions in a calm and measured manner, instead of with his usual insults.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I saw my father in court – and knew I had to turn my life around

When I was a child, and friends asked me what I would do if I ever met my dad, I always replied that if I had a gun I would shoot him. I was a young teen in a small east Yorkshire market town with, at best, minor connections to a burgeoning petty criminal underworld. Even if I had been able to get a gun, I would have been more likely to shoot off a finger in error than aim correctly at my absent father. It was an empty threat that clearly revealed a deep, simmering anger.
The Guardian

The secret life of André Leon Talley: what an auction reveals about the late fashion legend

From monogrammed luggage to unerring faith, a sale of Talley’s belongings shows the caring, complicated man behind the unforgettable image. If you’re in the market for a size 13 pair of Manolo Blahnik snakeskin evening slippers edged with crimson satin ribbon, then 15 February could be your lucky day. At an auction at Christie’s in New York of the personal estate of André Leon Talley, the former American Vogue creative director who died last year, they might be yours for a guide price of £400. A Chanel navy silk faille opera coat could be snapped up for about £3,000 (scattered “sun damage” is noted), while two extra-large Birkin bags look a steal at £4,000. There are no fewer than 29 Louis Vuitton trunks up for grabs (including one that made a cameo appearance in 2008’s Sex and the City film), along with a Prada coat in white crocodile and an orange liveried Hermès bike that Talley never rode but kept in storage at the Ritz in Paris.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Virginia basketball coach fired for impersonating 13-year-old in game

A 22-year-old Virginia basketball coach has been fired after being accused of attempting to pass herself off as one of her 13-year-old players during a game. According to Norfolk’s WAVY TV 10, when one of the members of the Churchland junior varsity girls basketball team in Portsmouth was out of town earlier this month, Arlisha Boykins stepped in and impersonated the absent player in their game against Nansemond River.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Guardian

‘Doppelganger murder’: German prosecutors claim woman killed lookalike to fake death

A 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman sought out a lookalike on Instagram and murdered her with a friend in order to fake her own death, prosecutors in Bavaria believe. When the blood-covered body of a young woman was found last August in a parked Mercedes in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, reports initially identified the victim as Sharaban K, a Munich-based 23-year-old beautician with Iraqi roots.
The Guardian

The Guardian

563K+
Followers
130K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy