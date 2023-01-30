ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rukmini Iyer’s cherry tomato, leek and artichoke bake with feta recipe

By Rukmini Iyer
 3 days ago
Cherry tomato, leek and artichoke bake with feta.

Think of this as a cross between a frittata, a toad in the hole and a delicious giant savoury pancake. It contains too much feta cheese to puff up like a yorkshire pudding, but then there’s arguably no such thing as too much cheese and it gives the dish a wonderful flavour.

Serves 2-3

leeks 2, finely sliced

olive oil 2 tbsp

plain flour 200g

free-range eggs 3

milk 300ml

feta cheese 200g, crumbled

cherry tomatoes on the vine 250g

sliced artichoke hearts 1 x 290g jar, drained

fresh dill 15g, roughly chopped

For the salad

baby leaf spinach 100g

extra virgin olive oil 1 tbsp

lemon juice of ½

sea salt a pinch

Preheat the oven to 210C fan/gas mark 8. While it’s heating, slice the leeks, tip them into a metal roasting tin along with the oil, mix well, then pop them into the oven to roast while you get on with the batter.

Put the flour into a bowl. Whisk the eggs and milk together, pour this over the flour and whisk until smooth, then stir in the crumbled feta cheese.

Once the oven has come to temperature, remove the tin of leeks, give them a good stir, then pour the batter evenly over the top. Scatter over the tomatoes, their vines and the artichokes, then return to the oven and cook for 25-30 minutes, until the bake is well risen and golden brown.

Just before the bake is ready, toss the spinach with the extra virgin olive oil, the lemon juice and sea salt and set aside.

Serve hot, scattered with the dill, with the lemon-dressed spinach salad alongside.

From The Quick Roasting Tin by Rukmini Iyer (Vintage, £17.99)

The Guardian

The Guardian

