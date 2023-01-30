ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Can you recreate the Twilight skin shimmer at home?

By Anita Bhagwandas
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVzsV_0kVoqPg300
Illustration: Edith Pritchett/The Guardian

The hack

Take inspiration from the ethereal glow of teenage vampires by “hacking” your foundation.

The test

Inspired by the Twilight films, this technique has been popularised by TikTokker August Sombatkamarai.

It essentially dials up your regular foundation with a splash of shimmer or glitter. That shimmer could be liquid highlighter, or a very finely milled shimmery eyeshadow, mixed in with your foundation. The tipping point is when the foundation does indeed look sparkly.

I added a full pipette of my beloved Niod Photography Fluid (a golden liquid that I use as a face primer) to my foundation, then applied it to my skin with a brush. The result? A beautiful, pearlised finish – though not quite a translucent vampire look.

I tried again using Makeup By Mario Master Crystal Reflector in quartz – the most shimmery powder I’ve seen – by scraping some off, and mixing it into the foundation. This gave a glittery effect and strong Edward Cullen vibes. Every part of me wants to hate this because I’m a vampire purist and don’t believe they sparkle – but it does make my gothic heart flutter.

The verdict

Using your foundation for two different finishes is an excellent money-saver. But I’d just get the Niod primer – it has plenty of pearly glow, without the unwanted glitter.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Type Of Lipstick You Should Avoid At All Costs This Winter–It Causes Chapped Lips!

When the weather outside is frightful AND you’re trying to do your makeup at the crack of dawn before the sun has even risen, it can become a challenge to maintain that same enthusiasm you had for beauty way back on those bright, sunny summer mornings. This is where lipstick typically comes strolling in to save the day. A colorful lip can instantly perk you up, and the perfect lip color for your skin tone can even make you feel like maybe you don’t need blush, foundation, or eyeshadow — that’s the power of great lipstick.
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Neck Wrinkles For Women Over 50

Don’t just stop your skincare routine at your jawline. As we age, our necks also reveal signs of aging and repeated UV exposure, so if more youthful-looking skin is a priority for you, including your neck into your skincare routine is a wise way to prevent wrinkles and help minimize the fine lines you may have.
The Guardian

Trump seems oddly relaxed about Republican rival Nikki Haley. Is it because she doesn’t stand a chance?

Has Donald Trump taken up meditation as his new year resolution? Is he mainlining sedatives? Did a demon snatch his soul and replace it with that of a reasonable person? I ask because the unthinkable has happened: Trump has responded to the idea of one of his former acolytes challenging his 2024 ambitions in a calm and measured manner, instead of with his usual insults.
FLORIDA STATE
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50

As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I saw my father in court – and knew I had to turn my life around

When I was a child, and friends asked me what I would do if I ever met my dad, I always replied that if I had a gun I would shoot him. I was a young teen in a small east Yorkshire market town with, at best, minor connections to a burgeoning petty criminal underworld. Even if I had been able to get a gun, I would have been more likely to shoot off a finger in error than aim correctly at my absent father. It was an empty threat that clearly revealed a deep, simmering anger.
Byrdie

I Tried Maybelline's SuperStay Liquid Lipstick and Now I Want It in Every Color

We put the Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. A matte lip is one of my go-to beauty looks, and after seeing Maybelline's SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick ($10) in the drugstore a few times, I knew I needed to see if this accessible product had what it takes. Wearing matte lipstick sounds easy in theory, but for me, it takes the right formula to have my preferred experience. When I’m shopping for a matte lip product, I’m looking for something that doesn't smudge, provides full coverage, and is completely shine-free.
The Guardian

The secret life of André Leon Talley: what an auction reveals about the late fashion legend

From monogrammed luggage to unerring faith, a sale of Talley’s belongings shows the caring, complicated man behind the unforgettable image. If you’re in the market for a size 13 pair of Manolo Blahnik snakeskin evening slippers edged with crimson satin ribbon, then 15 February could be your lucky day. At an auction at Christie’s in New York of the personal estate of André Leon Talley, the former American Vogue creative director who died last year, they might be yours for a guide price of £400. A Chanel navy silk faille opera coat could be snapped up for about £3,000 (scattered “sun damage” is noted), while two extra-large Birkin bags look a steal at £4,000. There are no fewer than 29 Louis Vuitton trunks up for grabs (including one that made a cameo appearance in 2008’s Sex and the City film), along with a Prada coat in white crocodile and an orange liveried Hermès bike that Talley never rode but kept in storage at the Ritz in Paris.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGNtv.com

Best dewy foundations for every skin type

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dewy foundation doesn’t just even out your skin tone and cover up blemishes. It also gives you a healthy glow that helps your skin look even more flawless. Most dewy foundations are moisturizing, so they work extremely well If...
The Guardian

The Guardian

563K+
Followers
130K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy