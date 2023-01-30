Ravneet Gill’s recipe for blueberry pancakes

Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

In my house, a Saturday morning when I’m not exhausted consists of pancakes. I make them thick or thin depending on what I have in the fridge and who I’m feeding.

Makes 16 medium pancakes

plain flour 220g

caster sugar 3 tbsp

baking powder 1 tsp

bicarbonate of soda ½ tsp

fine salt ½ tsp

eggs 2 large

whole milk 240ml

plain yoghurt 240g

vanilla extract ½ tsp

unsalted butter 50g, melted, plus extra for cooking

fresh blueberries 100g

maple syrup to serve

Mix all of the dry ingredients (flour, sugar, baking powder, bicarb and salt) together in a bowl.

In a separate bowl, mix together the eggs, milk, yoghurt and vanilla extract.

Add the wet ingredients (apart from the melted butter) to the dry and whisk together to form a smooth batter.

Cover the bowl with clingfilm and rest the batter for 30 minutes at room temperature.

Stir in the melted butter and the blueberries.

To cook, melt a little butter in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat until it turns golden.

Pour a small ladleful of batter into the pan for each pancake (how many you cook at once just depends on the size of your pan). Cook for about 2-3 minutes until you start to see bubbles around the edges, then flip over and cook on the other side for a further 2-3 minutes. Keep the cooked pancakes warm in a low oven while you make the rest of the batch if you like. Serve with maple syrup.

Pancakes are always best eaten freshly made, but the batter will keep for 1 day in the fridge.

From The Pastry Chef’s Guide by Ravneet Gill (HarperCollins, £18.99)