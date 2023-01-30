ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Ravneet Gill’s recipe for blueberry pancakes

By Ravneet Gill
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSyS4_0kVoqN9p00
Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

In my house, a Saturday morning when I’m not exhausted consists of pancakes. I make them thick or thin depending on what I have in the fridge and who I’m feeding.

Makes 16 medium pancakes

plain flour 220g

caster sugar 3 tbsp

baking powder 1 tsp

bicarbonate of soda ½ tsp

fine salt ½ tsp

eggs 2 large

whole milk 240ml

plain yoghurt 240g

vanilla extract ½ tsp

unsalted butter 50g, melted, plus extra for cooking

fresh blueberries 100g

maple syrup to serve

Mix all of the dry ingredients (flour, sugar, baking powder, bicarb and salt) together in a bowl.

In a separate bowl, mix together the eggs, milk, yoghurt and vanilla extract.

Add the wet ingredients (apart from the melted butter) to the dry and whisk together to form a smooth batter.

Cover the bowl with clingfilm and rest the batter for 30 minutes at room temperature.

Stir in the melted butter and the blueberries.

To cook, melt a little butter in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat until it turns golden.

Pour a small ladleful of batter into the pan for each pancake (how many you cook at once just depends on the size of your pan). Cook for about 2-3 minutes until you start to see bubbles around the edges, then flip over and cook on the other side for a further 2-3 minutes. Keep the cooked pancakes warm in a low oven while you make the rest of the batch if you like. Serve with maple syrup.

Pancakes are always best eaten freshly made, but the batter will keep for 1 day in the fridge.

From The Pastry Chef’s Guide by Ravneet Gill (HarperCollins, £18.99)

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
Dicle Belul

3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: 3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe.
gordonramsayclub.com

6-Minutes Chocolate Cake

This chocolate cake is super speedy and it tastes delicious! A quick and lovely dessert that requires just a few simple ingredients. The best thing is that you need exactly 6 minutes to make it! Try it:. Ingredients:. 170 grams’ sugar. 20 grams unsweetened cocoa powder. 100 ml boiling...
Jennifer Geer

Chocolate depression cake recipe: (No eggs, no butter, no milk)

The idea for this vegan cake can be traced back to the Great Depression when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by. I first tried this recipe during the early days of lockdown, back in 2020, on a day that I was stuck at home wanting to bake something, but entirely out of eggs.
Claudia Lamascolo

Blueberry Cake

Our buttery Blueberry Pound Cake is so moist, it's the best fresh fruit pound cake I've ever eaten made all from scratch. The whole house smelled heavenly as this blueberry cake was baking, needless to say, it was so hard waiting for it to finish cooling down to take that first bite.
Taste Of Home

How to Make Old-Fashioned Banana Pudding

An old-fashioned banana pudding recipe is one of our favorite ways to use up ripe bananas. Also known as Southern banana pudding, this decadent dessert features layers of made-from-scratch vanilla pudding, wafer cookies and bananas. What sets this recipe apart from others is a delicate layer of meringue on top. (No time to make a meringue? Try this simpler banana pudding recipe instead.)
Elementually

Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month

Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
Allrecipes.com

The Only Way We Will Make Kraft Mac & Cheese From Now on Isn't on the Box

When you need an easy meal that satisfies kids and adults alike, a lot of people reach for that blue box of mac and cheese (it even won Best Boxed Mac & Cheese in our Community Choice Awards!). Making a box of mac and cheese is simple: boil water, cook and drain noodles, stir together the sauce, and combine everything together. But recently there have been a few hacks popping up that seem to not only make prepping mac and cheese look easier, but also make the final dish even more delicious. To see if they work, and if the hacked mac and cheese is as good as they make it out to be, I followed the instructions for three different mac and cheese hacks. Here's how they rank.
msn.com

I Made Ina Garten’s Meat Loaf Recipe for Dinner Tonight—And Will Again and Again

We love Ina Garten's entertaining tips and cooking style—rather than spending hours on fussy, complicated dishes, she focuses on simple, comforting foods that are really delicious and make everyone feel right at home. And what could be more comforting than a classic, family-favorite meat loaf?. True to the Barefoot...
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream

In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
Mashed

Are Cream Of Tartar And Baking Soda The Exact Same Thing?

There are a few baking ingredients that are pretty essential when it comes to any baked good recipe. A couple of staples include butter, flour, cocoa, eggs, sugar, and vanilla extract, according to BBC. Baking soda and cream of tartar are both commonly used in baking and have similar appearances. Simply put, they are both white powders, but you'd be surprised to know that they actually serve different purposes and are best suited for different applications.
The Guardian

The Guardian

563K+
Followers
130K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy