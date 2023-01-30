ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar on toast with sweet leeks recipe by Emily Scott

By Emily Scott
 3 days ago
Keen’s cheddar on toast with sweet leeks.

There is something so good about leeks and cheese together. Nothing else is really needed.

Serves 4

leek 1 large, thinly sliced into rounds

unsalted butter 50g

plain flour 1 heaped tbsp

double cream 250ml

Keen’s cheddar 100g (or any good-quality strong cheddar), coarsely grated

dijon mustard 1 tbsp

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

your favourite bread 4 slices

Thoroughly wash the leek slices and pat dry.

Melt the butter in a large frying pan over a low heat, add the leek and cook for 10-15 minutes until softened. Stir in the flour and continue to cook for a couple of minutes, then pour in the cream. Add the grated cheese and mustard, then season with a little salt and black pepper.

Meanwhile, preheat the grill to high, and line a baking sheet with baking parchment.

Place the bread slices on the baking sheet and toast under the grill until golden. Turn the bread over, spoon over the leek and cheese mixture and return to the grill. Cook until the leek and cheese topping is golden.

Note This is also delicious topped with watercress and finely sliced spring onions, dressed in some good olive oil.

From Sea & Shore by Emily Scott (Hardie Grant, £26)

