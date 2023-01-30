Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 04:10:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 6 feet. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity and northeast local beaches. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 22:15:00 SST Expires: 2023-02-02 10:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT WHAT...High Surfs of 10 to 12 feet WHERE...South shores of all islands of American Samoa WHEN...Through Thursday IMPACTS...Large breaking waves, dangerous rip currents, and localized beach erosion Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1015 PO ASO LULU FEPUARI 1 2023 ...O LOO FAAAUAU FAUTUAGA MO GALU MAUALULUGA MAFUAAGA...O Galu Maualuluga e 10 i le 12 futu NOFOAGA...Talafatai i saute uma o le atunuu TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le Aso Tofi AAFIAGA...Large breaking waves, dangerous rip currents, and localized beach erosion FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Block Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Block Island WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Dukes and Nantucket Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest wind chills are expected Friday night.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Target Area: South Laramie Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and dangerously cold wind chills. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero Monday morning, and as low as 25 degrees below zero Monday night and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to hypothermia and can cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Page by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Page; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation ranging from a coating to one inch in the valleys with 1 to 2 inches in the ridges above 2000 feet. A light glaze of ice from freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and western Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. The steadiest precipitation will taper off by 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 03:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is discouraged due to potential for slick roads and bridges. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Sebastian ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, mainly in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Portions of west central Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Power outages are possible.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Northern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Oneida WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to be Friday evening into early Saturday morning.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Columbia WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire Counties. In New York, Eastern Columbia County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest wind chills are expected Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Southern Saratoga; Western Rensselaer WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Schenectady, Southern Saratoga, Eastern Albany, and Rensselaer Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest wind chills are expected Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Norfolk WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...The Greater Boston and Greater Worcester metropolitan areas, Metrowest, as well as the North Shore of Massachusetts. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest wind chills are expected Friday night.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Northwest Providence by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Connecticut, all of Rhode Island except Block Island, the Pioneer Valley in western Massachusetts, as well as southeast Massachusetts and Cape Cod. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest wind chills are expected Friday night.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...The eastern slopes of the Berkshires. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest wind chills are expected Friday night.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Dickens, Kent, King, Stonewall by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dickens; Kent; King; Stonewall ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Significant icing. Up to 1/10 of an inch of additional ice accumulation. Storm total ice accumulation around 1/4 of an inch. * WHERE...Dickens, Kent, King, and Stonewall Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam; Rockland WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The wind chill values could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frostbite on exposed skin can occur in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 04:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outdoors. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, and Rolette Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until Noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from Noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times with drifting snow encroaching on some roadways where a deep snowcover exists. Gusty winds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 25 below zero or colder. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for McKean, Potter, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Limit time outside. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: McKean; Potter; Warren WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Warren, McKean and Potter Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
