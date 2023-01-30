Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 04:10:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 6 feet. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity and northeast local beaches. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 01:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 22:15:00 SST Expires: 2023-02-02 10:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT WHAT...High Surfs of 10 to 12 feet WHERE...South shores of all islands of American Samoa WHEN...Through Thursday IMPACTS...Large breaking waves, dangerous rip currents, and localized beach erosion Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1015 PO ASO LULU FEPUARI 1 2023 ...O LOO FAAAUAU FAUTUAGA MO GALU MAUALULUGA MAFUAAGA...O Galu Maualuluga e 10 i le 12 futu NOFOAGA...Talafatai i saute uma o le atunuu TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le Aso Tofi AAFIAGA...Large breaking waves, dangerous rip currents, and localized beach erosion FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Block Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Block Island WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Dukes and Nantucket Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest wind chills are expected Friday night.
Flood Warning issued for Gregg by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 19:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 00:27:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday evening at 730 PM CST. Target Area: Gregg The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For the Rabbit Creek...including Kilgore...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rabbit Creek At Kilgore. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Expect flooded trails and a private boat launch. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 PM CST Wednesday was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.6 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Benton; Carroll WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Columbia WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire Counties. In New York, Eastern Columbia County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest wind chills are expected Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Northern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Oneida WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to be Friday evening into early Saturday morning.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Worcester and Northern Middlesex Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest wind chills are expected Friday night.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is discouraged due to potential for slick roads and bridges. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Sebastian ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, mainly in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Portions of west central Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Power outages are possible.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for McKean, Potter, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Limit time outside. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: McKean; Potter; Warren WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Warren, McKean and Potter Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Dunn, Emmons, McKenzie, Morton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 04:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outdoors. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Dunn; Emmons; McKenzie; Morton WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST/5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...McKenzie, Dunn, Morton, and Emmons counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST/5 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Page by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Page; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation ranging from a coating to one inch in the valleys with 1 to 2 inches in the ridges above 2000 feet. A light glaze of ice from freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and western Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. The steadiest precipitation will taper off by 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Southern Saratoga; Western Rensselaer WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Schenectady, Southern Saratoga, Eastern Albany, and Rensselaer Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest wind chills are expected Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Ulster; Western Dutchess WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Ulster and Western Dutchess Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest wind chills are expected Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Dickens, Kent, King, Stonewall by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dickens; Kent; King; Stonewall ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Significant icing. Up to 1/10 of an inch of additional ice accumulation. Storm total ice accumulation around 1/4 of an inch. * WHERE...Dickens, Kent, King, and Stonewall Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Piscataquis, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 65 below zero. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis, Northern Piscataquis, and Northern Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to low wind chills, areas of blowing snow could cause whiteout conditions, particularly across open areas exposed to northwest winds. Blowing and drifting snow could make travel very difficult. If you must travel have a winter survival kit and if you get stranded, stay in your vehicle.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Day, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Day; Grant; Marshall; Roberts WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Erie, Southern Erie and Crawford counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An arctic cold front will arrive late Thursday night with sub-zero wind chill temperatures expected to persist through Friday and Friday night. A burst of snow will also accompany the front Thursday night into Friday morning which could result in reduced visibilities and light to moderate accumulations.
