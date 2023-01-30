ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

6 Live Shows this Week – January 30, 2023

By Donna Vissman
Maury County Source
Maury County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WgYL0_0kVopSMR00

Here are six live shows this week.

1Tennessee Songwriters

Monday, January 28, 6 pm

Harpeth Hotel, 130 2nd Avenue North, Nashville

The Harpeth Hotel will serve as host to the Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Round, welcoming 20 local songwriters to the stage of the Riverside Ballroom where they will perform original songs and compete for a spot in the annual Tennessee Songwriters Week. The judging panel will include Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director, Patrick Cassidy, and Nashville-based recording artist and former NBC “The Voice” Finalist, Patrick Thomas.

Event is free, register here.

2Destroy Lonely

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38s8VG_0kVopSMR00

Wednesday, February 1, 8 pm

Marathon Music Works, 1603 Clinton Street, Nashville

The Atlanta rapper Bobby Wardell Sandimanie II who goes by Destroy Lonely and is best known for his album No Stylist.

Find tickets here.

3My 2000’s Playlist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFtZV_0kVopSMR00

Saturday, February 4, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

My 2000’s Playlist: Nelly, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Ma$e, Fabolous, Lloyd, Mike Jones, Ying Yang Twins, Amerie and DJ Livia. The knockout roster of artists are the definition of 2000’s nostalgia that will make you want to live like it is yesterday.

Find tickets here.

4Grand Ole Opry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6f9I_0kVopSMR00

Saturday, February 4, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

The Grand Ole Opry will unveil a new stage set tonight with guest performances from Jon Pardi, The Oak Ridge Boys, Ricky Skaggs, The War and Treaty and who knows will show up as a surprise guest.

Find tickets here.

5Latin Fiesta!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqveO_0kVopSMR00

Friday, February 3, 8 pm

Revel in the joyous exuberance and irresistible dance rhythms of Arturo Márquez’s showstopping new violin concerto, Fandango. It was written especially for dynamic virtuoso Anne Akiko Meyers, and she joins Giancarlo Guerrero and the Nashville Symphony for these performances.

Find tickets here.

6Mitchell Tenpenny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KcZth_0kVopSMR00

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4, 8 pm

Tenpenny came to the area to play football in college, but it was the draw of music that brought him to take a songwriting class with an end of class performance at the Bluebird Cafe. From there, after his songs were recorded by other artists, he was encourage to start his own career.

Find tickets here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maury County Source

Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Makes Nashville Debut at TPAC May 2-7

Single tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Tennessee Performing Arts Center announce that tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney’s ALADDIN will go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances in TPAC’s Jackson Hall on Tuesday, May 2, and play a limited one-week engagement through Sunday, May 7.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Dolly Parton Receives Gold Certification for Two Songs

The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) Chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier and SVP Artist and Industry Relations Jackie Jones recognized a milestones in Dolly’s career during a surprise moment in Nashville. Dolly was presented with plaques commemorating Gold certification of “Hard Candy Christmas” and “Faith” with Galantis featuring Mr....
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 31, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 31, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Homicide- Criminal, Theft of Vehicle- $2500 or Gr. But less than $10000, Probation Violation- Felony. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling...
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Worldwide Stages Announces Grand Opening of 38-Acre Entertainment Production Complex

Worldwide Stages LLC (WWS) unveils its massive entertainment complex – located just South of Nashville (Music City, USA), Tennessee, in nearby Spring Hill. WWS has already provided state-of-the-art facilities to multiple facets of the entertainment industry including tour rehearsal facilities for musical stars, production facilities for diverse content creators to produce live-streaming events, music videos, commercials, episodic television series, and feature films.
SPRING HILL, TN
Maury County Source

Nashville Soccer Club Mascot Tempo the Coyote Launches Tempo the Coyote’s Band Kids Club for 2023 Season

Nashville Soccer Club announced that Tempo the Coyote, the club’s official mascot, has launched Tempo the Coyote’s Band Kids Club as part of his month-long birthday celebrations. Tempo the Coyote’s Band, which is now on sale here, is a kids club for young Nashville SC fans of all ages to become an official band member led by frontman Tempo the Coyote. In the wild, a group of coyotes is called a ‘band,’ so music knowledge or skills are not required for membership.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

2023 Events at Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium is home to the Tennessee Titans but it also host a variety of events. Here is a list of 2023 events at Nissan Stadium. Three continents, 16 countries, 35 concerts. country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will embark on an unprecedented world tour in 2023. The massive trek includes a stop at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, as well as shows in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Preds Foundation, SmileDirectClub Award SuperGrant to YAIPak

The Nashville Predators Foundation and SmileDirectClub presented YAIPak, a mobile crisis response program, with a SuperGrant totaling $35,500 at the Predators/Los Angeles Kings game on January 21 at Bridgestone Arena. The SuperGrant will cover the cost of pallet shelving and the purchase of a forklift to increase storage capacity and better manage supplies.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Nashville Symphony to Receive $50,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Nashville Symphony is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $50,000. This grant will support the world premiere production of The Jonah People: A Legacy of Struggle and Triumph, by legendary trumpeter and composer Hannibal Lokumbe. Premiering April 13-16 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center, this monumental, multi-disciplinary work features a cast of six vocalists, nine actors, a full chorus, a jazz quartet, an African drumming ensemble, costumes, set design and film. More information about the project can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/jonahpeople.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ005>011-027>034-062>066-080-020600- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, and Spencer 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...Another light wintry mix expected tonight... Another round of light freezing rain and sleet, along with some light snow, will spread across Middle Tennessee this evening into tonight. An additional light glaze of ice could occur in some areas, especially west of I-65, but no significant impacts to travel are currently expected. As temperatures warm above freezing Thursday morning, any wintry mix will become all rain before ending by Thursday afternoon or evening.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Basements vs. Crawl Spaces

A lot of homes, especially in Middle Tennessee, have a space under their house, but is it a crawl space or a basement? It can be hard to distinguish between the two, especially if you have an unfinished basement or half crawl space and half basement. Columbia Crawlspace is here...
TENNESSEE STATE
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Come out to the Factory at Columbia for the largest bridal show in Maury County showcasing the latest in fashion, food, venues, photographers, planners, florals and all things wedding. This is a free event and all are welcome!
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

Tennessee’s Outstanding Fairs Honored

Tennessee fairs were presented with top honors at the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs Annual Convention held Jan. 19-21, 2023 in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs presented awards to the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season. Forty-nine fairs received...
TENNESSEE STATE
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Shirley Marie Jones Mosley

Shirley Marie Jones Mosley, age 70, passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, January 27, 2023. Shirley was born in Columbia, Tennessee on February 4, 1952, to Athen Martin Jones, Sr. and the late Betty O’Neal. Shirley’s natural charm was to bring laughter into peoples’ lives. You...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

Maury County Source

Maury County, TN
959
Followers
4K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The Maury County Source is a local portal for news, weather, events and all things Columbia, Spring Hill, Mt. Pleasant, and other localities

 https://maurycountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy