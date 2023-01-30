ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week’s Weather forecast 1-30-2-3, 2023 Wet, Icy, Cold

By Clark Shelton
 3 days ago
Going to be honest here folks this week’s forecast isn’t pretty. More importantly, how will it affect your work week traffic?

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 50. North northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of drizzle after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain or freezing rain between midnight and 3am, then a chance of freezing rain after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday

A chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 44. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 47. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Maury County, TN
