utoledo.edu
Freshman Biology Student Restarts Humanitarian Student Organization
Most first-year students take a semester or two to acclimate to college life. Haroon Lughmani was ready to make a difference right away. Lughmani, a freshman biology student from Sylvania, rebooted Humanity First, a student organization at UToledo that is a chapter of the larger, international human development organization in 62 countries. Humanity First helps millions of people by alleviating poverty, improving standards of living, refining health resources and promoting quality education to vulnerable communities through their various programs.
utoledo.edu
Office of Undergraduate Research Accepting Summer 2023 Proposals
The Office of Undergraduate Research, which offers funding to support undergraduate research and creative activity in all areas of scholarship at UToledo, is now accepting proposals for the 2023 First Year Summer Research Experience (FYSRE) and the Undergraduate Summer Research and Creative Activity Program (USR-CAP). Applications are due by 11:59...
nbc24.com
City of Toledo offering grants for youth enrichment programs
Applications are open for fun community programs enhancing engagement, activity and wellness for Toledo youth and young adults throughout summer 2023 or the following academic year. The city has budgeted $2 million for this category of programming through spring 2024. Apply now at toledo.oh.gov/youth-programming.
Religious organization proposes Bible education during Bowling Green school hours
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bible education program wants to offer nondenominational Bible-based education to Bowling Green City Schools students. LifeWise Academy representatives spoke to the BGCS Board of Education Monday night about the proposal, which would be during regular school hours, they said. Board President Ryan Meyers said...
utoledo.edu
Throwback Thursday
The area’s recent snow was a reminder of Toledo’s great blizzard, Jan. 25, 1978, which closed The University of Toledo campus for four days. The Collegian, UToledo’s student newspaper, published this photo of a student trudging through thigh-high snow in front of the East Parking ramp on Feb. 2 of that year, a full week after the blizzard.
secondwavemedia.com
14- and 15-year-old siblings graduate early from Ypsi Township's ACCE High School
Siblings Jashila Daniels and Jamonte Applewhite are just 15 and 14 years old, respectively, but last month they both completed all requirements to graduate virtual high school through Ypsilanti Township's Achieving College and Career Education (ACCE). Charles Davis, principal of ACCE, says the siblings' accomplishment is proof that if you...
13abc.com
Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Toledo Zoo this summer as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. The Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and tow-time Grammy nominees are hitting the road this summer and playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States.
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Historic Church of St. Patrick
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks learns the history behind the Historic Church of St. Patrick in Toledo. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Ye Olde Durty Bird
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -If you’re looking for great food, fun, and atmosphere, look no further than Ye Olde Durty Bird. “My sister and I opened up Ye Olde Durty Bird in 2012,” explained co-owner Julie Ketterman. “It’s an old historical building, We’re right in the heart of downtown. Obviously, we’re right across from the Mud Hens.” The restaurant is known for it’s unique food creations and extensive menu. Ketterman says they have anything and everything to suit your food mood.
utoledo.edu
Feb. 27 Deadline to Nominate Outstanding Teachers, Advisors
Nominate someone at The University of Toledo who has provided exceptional support for their students for the 2023 Outstanding Teacher Award and the 2023 Outstanding Advisor Award. Both nomination forms are available online via the Office of the Provost Office website: 2023 Outstanding Teacher Award and 2023 Outstanding Advisor Award.
toledocitypaper.com
Marketplace Changes: February 2023
Another great coffee shop has popped up in downtown Toledo. The Flying Joe, which originally launched at Levis Commons, can now also be found at 215 N. Summit St. Suite C, in the same building as Balance Pan-Asian Grille. In addition to coffee and tea drinks, the menu includes pastries and breakfast sandwiches. Open weekdays 7am-2pm, closed weekends. theflyingjoe.com/
utoledo.edu
UToledo Med Student Helps Yale Psychiatrist Turn Brush with Blindness into Art
Beauty, as they say, is in the eye of the beholder. And so it was, quite literally, when Dr. Andrés Martin reached out to Nealie Ngo, a University of Toledo medical student and amateur illustrator of comics and graphic novels. Martin, a psychiatrist and professor at the Yale School...
13abc.com
Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit to visit area locations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit is scheduled to visit multiple area locations next month. Mercy Health says the mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women ages 40 and older. The unit is equipped with the newest 3D...
Family holds blood drive for son, one week after city demolishes building where he died
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just over a week ago, the blighted Rosemary Apartments in north Toledo finally came down. It was that vacant building, which stood at the corner of N. Detroit Ave. and Phillips Ave., where 16-year-old Joshua Sorrell fell five stories to his death while exploring the abandoned property with friends in June of 2016.
13abc.com
Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
bgindependentmedia.org
Update: After delay, BG schools now closed
Bowling Green City Schools are now closed because of icy and snow covered roads in the rural parts of the district. Earlier, this morning, Superintendent Francis Scruci had expressed hope that school would be able to open after a two-hour delay.
Zillow ranks Bowling Green third-most popular college town in US
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Popular real estate site Zillow rated Bowling Green as the third most popular college town in America. Some residents say it personally ranks even higher. "It's definitely number one in my heart for sure," Tim Emmerich, owner of downtown staple Call of the Canyon Cafe...
Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight
TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
wrif.com
The Michigan Oddities And Horror Show Is This Weekend
The Michigan Oddities and Horror show takes place this weekend in Monroe at the FMB Expo center. $15 gets you in, with kids under 8 are free. This is just a little sample of items you’ll be able to see Saturday and Sunday. Hope to see you there!!. If...
gotodestinations.com
EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023
Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
