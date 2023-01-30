Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Richmond Public Schools proposed to be closedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Black History Museum unveils new exhibit to celebrate 40 year anniversary'sCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.San HeraldRichmond, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Drive-by shooting in new Chesterfield neighborhood rattles residents
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call their anonymous tipline at (804) 748-0660.
She was killed walking on Broad Street. Police released video of the crash.
Henrico Police have released video of the truck that "might have been involved" in the incident along the 7900 block of West Broad Street, near Hungary Spring Road.
NBC12
Chesterfield police search for suspect in deadly shooting
CHSETERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield County are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting early Thursday morning. Chesterfield County Police Department says officers responded to the 4800 block of Burnt Oak Drive for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived around 12:49 a.m., police say...
Multiple rooms cleared at Chesterfield hotel after fire
Most rooms of a Chesterfield hotel had to be evacuated on Wednesday after a fire.
Police: Excessive speed, alcohol factors in fatal Chesterfield crash
The Chesterfield County Police Department said excessive speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a fatal crash in the yard of a home on Leisure Lane.
Augusta Free Press
Hanover County authorities lead search for missing Mechanicsville teen
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old juvenile. Vasilica Joia was last seen at her residence in Mechanicsville on Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a long grey vest, a long skirt, and tall black boots. Anyone with information on...
His mom was killed by a hit-and-run driver. Now he wants change: 'It's not safe'
Melquan Robinson said he was "upset and enraged" after his mother, 49-year-old Trinesse Robinson, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on a rainy Tuesday night in Henrico County, according to police.
Southbound Chamberlayne Road closed in Henrico due to crash
According to the Henrico County Police Department, the closure is at Brook Hill Circle near the Chamberlayne Road/Interstate 95 interchange.
41-year-old driver killed in crash on I-295 in Hanover
A Hanover County man is dead after police say he crashed his car on an exit ramp on Interstate 295 in the Mechanicsville area.
Nine affected by apartment complex fire in Richmond’s Southside
When they got there, they found smoke and flames coming from the second floor of Unit H. The responding crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, and it was marked under control at 12:35 p.m.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident in Henrico County
The Henrico County Police Division is currently investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian.
83-year-old woman, small dog fight off rabid raccoon home invader in Henrico County
Stephen Black told 8News his dog, Charlie, is okay but will have to quarantine for 45 days. He says he's just grateful the attack wasn't much worse.
Sheriff bans Joe Morrissey from Henrico jail over an incident with children
Joe Morrissey has been banned from the Henrico jail facilities for 90 days after an incident involving his children, according to Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory.
Chesterfield police warn of scam caller impersonating officer
The Chesterfield County Police Department is warning residents of a recent scam involving a caller impersonating an officer and threatening arrests.
Deadly crash in Chesterfield County
One person is dead after a crash on Leisure Lane in Chesterfield County.
NBC12
Man injured in Shockoe Bottom shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is recovering after a shooting in Shockoe Bottom Sunday night. Richmond Police say they received a call about a person shot at 110 N 18th Street around 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken...
Man injured in shooting in Richmond’s Southside
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to a local hospital at around 11:12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 after a man arrived in a personal vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.
PHOTOS: Animals rescued in Hopewell house fire, 4 adults forced from home
Four people were displaced and four animals were rescued from a house fire in Hopewell.
NBC12
Rabid raccoon enters home & attacks dog in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A dog is recovering in quarantine following an attack from a rabid raccoon. On Friday. Jan 27 Henrico police responded to the 400 block of Brookside Blvd due to reports of a potential rabies exposure. Police say a raccoon entered a home through a dog door...
NBC12
Landscaper thanked for taking care of Chesterfield widow’s lawn for free
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Landscaper Alan Vaughan was on the job in Chesterfield when he saw an elderly woman raking her leaves next door. That’s when he jumped in and started helping her care for her lawn at no cost to the woman. The woman who initially hired him to...
Comments / 0