Chesterfield, VA

NBC12

Chesterfield police search for suspect in deadly shooting

CHSETERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield County are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting early Thursday morning. Chesterfield County Police Department says officers responded to the 4800 block of Burnt Oak Drive for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived around 12:49 a.m., police say...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man injured in Shockoe Bottom shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is recovering after a shooting in Shockoe Bottom Sunday night. Richmond Police say they received a call about a person shot at 110 N 18th Street around 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Rabid raccoon enters home & attacks dog in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A dog is recovering in quarantine following an attack from a rabid raccoon. On Friday. Jan 27 Henrico police responded to the 400 block of Brookside Blvd due to reports of a potential rabies exposure. Police say a raccoon entered a home through a dog door...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

