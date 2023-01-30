ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themonroesun.com

Monroe Dental Arts goes beyond creating beautiful smiles

MONROE, CT — Dr. Elsa George, who has shown a genuine interest in the well being of her patients over her 20 years in dentistry, brought that same level of care to Monroe Dental Arts, her new office at 501 Main St. George said people often feel anxiety about...
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

Scott supports State Police Union contact, Moore to run for mayor

HARTFORD –- State Rep. Tony Scott, R-112th, voted in support of the new State Police Union contract, which passed 142-1; and State Sen. Marilyn Moore, D-22nd, another member of Monroe’s state delegation, announced she will run for mayor of Bridgeport. In a press release about the State Police...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
themonroesun.com

Women Rock! concert to celebrate National Women’s History Month

FAIRFIELD, CT – Women Rock!: Flower Power Music from the Generation of Love, a concert to be performed by Band Central at StageOne in Fairfield on Thursday, March 23, will benefit for The Center for Family Justice (CFJ). The center invites the community to come out and dance to...
FAIRFIELD, CT
themonroesun.com

As the mercury drops, Project Warmth needs a fill up

MONROE, CT — A dusting of snow fell upon the region Tuesday morning as temperatures dropped to 36 degrees Fahrenheit. The winter chill may influence decisions to crank up the thermostat, rather than pulling on a warm sweater to get by, though some financially strapped families don’t have that option.
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

Someone changed a Monroe woman’s mailing address to Murfreesboro, Tenn.

MONROE, CT — A 65-year-old Moose Hill Road woman told police someone changed her mailing address to Murfreesboro, Tenn., without her knowledge. She contacted the Post Office and was unable to obtain information about who changed it and why, police said of the complaint made Saturday, adding she is unsure if this was an accident or an intentional scam to try to obtain her tax rebate in the mail.
MONROE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy