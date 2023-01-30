ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCPD investigating fatal shooting at 55th, Swope Parkway

By Addi Weakley
 3 days ago
UPDATE | The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Lewis.

ORIGINAL STORY | Kansas City, Missouri, Police are investigating a fatal shooting near 55th Street and Swope Parkway.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the area.

Police say the victim was found inside a car with gunshot wounds just north of East 55th and Cleveland Avenue.

The person died at the scene.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Kansas City, MO
Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

