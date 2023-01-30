KCPD investigating fatal shooting at 55th, Swope Parkway

UPDATE | The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Lewis.

ORIGINAL STORY | Kansas City, Missouri, Police are investigating a fatal shooting near 55th Street and Swope Parkway.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the area.

Police say the victim was found inside a car with gunshot wounds just north of East 55th and Cleveland Avenue.

The person died at the scene.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

